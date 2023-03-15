DES MOINES — It should not be too surprising that the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Illinois Fighting Illini enter today’s NCAA Tournament contest with very similar seasons.
Both teams have won 20 games this season, both teams are 4-6 in their last 10 games and both teams feature good young players along with guys from the transfer portal. That’s probably why the Razorbacks (20-13) are seeded eighth in the West Region, while the Fighting Illini (20-12) are seeded ninth.
“I would say similarities, as far as being a younger team,’’ said Illinois junior Coleman Hawkins, noting that Illinois didn’t have a single returning starter from last year’s tournament team. “It’s just finding guys to step in roles, and ultimately they’re new to the college game so we’re going to make mistakes. We’re a younger team and they’re a younger team as well. More vulnerable to mistakes and just learning from those mistakes.
“I think we have done a pretty good job of learning from mistakes and getting this far. I think it’s time new guys aren’t new guys and people are going to have to step up and play as hard as they can and limit their mistakes so we can go out and win.’’
But, there are also similarities in how the two teams line up against each other.
“We have seen a lot of similarities, watching the film,’’ said Arkansas freshman guard Anthony Black. “They’re a long, athletic team. They strive at the rim. They shoot a lot of three balls, but they’re streaky as we can be at times. They’re a lot like us and they’re athletic and physical and long just like us.’’
Actually, streaking shooting might be a little bit of a stretch.
Illinois is 325th in the country in 3-point shooting percentage (.309), while Arkansas is just a little better at 31.7 percent, which is 301st in the country. Additionally, both teams are among the top-10 in the country in block shots with the Illini averaging 5.7 per game and the Razorbacks 5.2.
So, while the two teams might be looking into a mirror as they prepare to play each other today at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, is this a team that Illinois is comfortable playing?
“Arkansas is a different type team than what we see in the Big Ten in terms of their extreme athleticism,’’ Illinois coach Brad Underwood said.
And how does Arkansas coach Eric Musselman see in Illinois?
“Illinois presents us with a lot of issues, you can start with Terrance Shannon, one of the most versatile players in all of college basketball,’’ he said. “He is an excellent downhill player, can stretch the defense out with threes, they’re long. Excellent rebounding team, one of the best shot-blocking teams in the country.
“Then Matthew Mayer, it’s an interesting side note that both Mayer and Shannon we played before in the NCAA Tournament, although they were with different teams, one with Baylor and one with Texas Tech.’’
Shannon remembers that tournament game with Arkansas.
“Yeah, they were aggressive, made you drive the ball,’’ he said, but most important, “honestly, I just remember losing to them.’’
Junior guard Davontae Davis was a big part of the Razorbacks win over the Shannon’s Red Raiders two years ago in the NCAA Tournament.
“Once I found out we had the Arkansas match-up, he’s the first person that came to mind because he hit big shots my sophomore year when I was at Texas Tech,’’ said Shannon when asked about Davis. “He’s one of the best defenders in the country. So that’s him. I know he can score the ball a bit. It a match-up and a challenge that I’m — as a team we’re looking for.’’
In the past three months, Illinois is just 2-9 against NCAA Tournament teams, but the Fighting Illini did pick up wins over nationally-ranked teams UCLA and Texas in the first month of the season.
What does Illinois need to do today to play like that team?
“I feel like we’re at our best when our defense is creating our offense — getting us out in transition,’’ Shannon said. “Just us executing on the offensive end, being connected on the defensive end, also.
“I feel like that’s when we are at our best.’’
Illinois freshman guard Jayden Epps, who missed games at the end of the season with a concussion but returned for limited play in the Big Ten Tournament against Penn State, is expected to be a full participant against Arkansas.
“He’s good to go,’’ Underwood said. “I think it was an important three minutes he got in the game against Penn State, to get that adrenaline out there. He had not practiced. He had just been through a shootaround. Just to get conditioning back and feel the motion of a game is important as we head into the NCAA Tournament.’’
Today’s game is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. tipoff and the game can be seen on TBS. It can also be heard on the Fighting Illini Sports Network including Danville stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
The winner advances to Saturday’s second round to play either top-seeded Kansas, coached by former Illinois coach Bill Self, or 16th-seeded Howard.
