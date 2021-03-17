NCAA Midwest Region Preview Box
Drexel Dragons vs. Illinois Fighting Illini
Midwest Region First Round
Site — Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis
When — 12:15 p.m., Friday
Region seeds — Drexel is No. 16, Illinois is No. 1
Records — Drexel 12-7 overall, 4-5 in the Colonial Athletic Association. Illinois 23-6 overall 16-4 in the Big Ten Conference.
Rankings — The Dragons are unranked, while the Illini are rated No. 2 in the latest Associated Press Top-25 Poll.
Television — TBS
Radio — Busey Bank Illini Sports Network with Brian Barnhart and Deon Thomas. Local stations include WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1
Previous results — This will be the first-ever meeting between Drexel and Illinois.
Last games — The Dragons defeated
Up Next — The winner advances play either eight-seeded Loyola or Chicago or ninth-seeded Georgia Tech in the second round on Sunday.
Projected lineups — Drexel: G Camren Wynter, 6-2, junior. F Zack Walton, 6-6, graduate senior. F Mate Okros, 6-6, sophomore. F T.J. Bickerstaff, 6-9, sophomore. F James Butler, 6-8, graduate senior. Illinois: G Trent Frazier, 6-2, senior. G Ayo Dosunmu, 6-5, junior. G Adam Miller, 6-3, freshman. F Jacob Grandison, 6-6, junior. C Kofi Cockburn, 7-0, sophomore.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Scoring — Drexel: Wynter 16.8, Butler 12.9, Bickerstaff 10.6, Walton 10.6. Illinois: Ayo Dosunmu 20.7, Cockburn 17.6, Frazier 10.4, Andre Curbelo 9.1.
Rebounding — Drexel: Butler 9.2, Bickerstaff 5.4, Walton 3.9, Wynter 3.6. Illinois: Cockburn 9.6, Dosunmu 6.3, Da’Monte Williams 5.4, Curbelo 4.0.
Assists — Drexel: Wynter 5.3, Butler 1.7, Matey Juric 1.6, Okros 1.6. Illinois: Dosunmu 5.3, Curbelo 4.0, Frazier 2.7, Williams 1.7.
