DANVILLE — After a one-year hiatus, the NJCAA Division II National Tournament is back at the Mary Miller Complex this week.
And in a year that has been all about adapting and adjusting, it should come as no surprise that the 2021 version of this 16-team tournament will have a few surprises but come Saturday night, one team is going to cut down the nets and take the National Championship trophy home with them.
But, who will it be?
That will get decided in 26 games over the next five days. Action begins at 9 a.m. this morning when fourth-seeded Garrett College out of Maryland takes on 13th-seeded Richland College out of Dallas.
One of the favorites figures to be the top-seeded Davidson-Davie Community College Storm out of Thomasville, N.C., who come into the tournament with a 20-2 record.
“It’s flattering, but everyone can play here,’’ said Davidson-Davie coach Matt Ridge. “We were the No. 1 seed in the Division III tournament in 2011 and we lost in the first game to the 8-seed, who eventually won the title.
“If we don’t come to play, we will be done.’’
And just like everything else in the past 13 months, the Storm have had to adjust in the last 96 hours as their opponent went from Oakland Community College out of Michigan to St. Clair County Community College, also from Michigan.
Oakland, who won Great Lakes A District title, was forced to withdraw from the tournament because of COVID-19 protocols regarding a positive test.
“I’ll admit, it’s a little frustrating,’’ Ridge said. “I spent a lot of time scouting for Oakland, but these are unique times and you have to understand that no matter what profession you are in.
“I’m sure if difficult for them, as well.’’
It’s basically a second chance for St. Clair County, who were rated No. 6 in the final NJCAA Division II poll, but the Skippers didn’t get an opportunity to play for their district title because of a positive COVID-19 test in late March.
“It’s been an interesting couple of weeks,’’ said St. Clair County coach Dale Vos. “We had our first positive test of the year on April 2 before out big game with Delta for the conference title. The 10-day quarantine also took us out of the district tournament.’’
Vos said that the Skippers were holding out hope to get the at-large bid, something new this year for the NJCAA Division II National Tournament, but previously-unbeaten Ancilla out of Indiana lost to Mott Community College out of Michigan in their district tournament.
“After the seeding process, we were the first alternate,’’ said Vos, as Ancilla got the at-large spot. “We had practices last Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, but we just basically scrimmaged and got some shots in. We took Friday off to see if we got the call.’’
A little after noon on Friday, Vos got the call about Oakland, but he still didn’t know, for sure, who his team would play.
“It didn’t matter. We are just excited to be here, because it’s always exciting to be here,’’ said Vos as the Skippers advanced to Danville in 2010 and 2019. “We haven’t played since March 30th, so we will have fresh legs.’’
On the other hand, Davidson-Davie is one of four teams that will be making their first-ever appearance in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
Is that a good thing for the Storm?
“I will tell you tomorrow at 3 o’clock when the game is over,’’ Ridge said. “I told one of our coaches during (Monday’s) shootaround that they seemed relaxed, but they are 19 and 20-year old kids on a national stage.
“You really don’t know how they will respond.’’
The other first-timers in Danville this year are Richland College, Sandhills Community College out of Pinehurst, N.C. and Southern Arkansas University Tech from Camden, Ark.
One of the more interesting stories comes from the Sandhills Flyers, who won the 2020 NJCAA Division III National Championship in Rochester, N.Y. on March 13, 2020. It was the only NJCAA basketball national championship completed in 2020.
Sandhills, who also won the Division III title in 2012, wasn’t going to get a chance to defend its title. Back in January, the NJCAA canceled the 2021 Division III tournament as less than 20 percent of the schools in that classification expressed an interest to participate this season.
“We moved up at the beginning of the season to hopefully get this opportunity,’’ said Sandhills coach Mike Apple. “We wanted to give our guys an opportunity to play for something meaningful at the end of the year. With Division III dissolving, we didn’t have that opportunity.’’
Apple felt confident that his Flyers had a chance because of the good nucleus of players that were returning, including two starters from last year’s championship team.
“Our Division II league is pretty large, so we started playing conference games right away this year,’’ Apple said. “I was pleased with how well our guys adapted to this situation.’’
So, what was it like being the only school to win a National Title a year ago.
“It was bittersweet, because all of the other teams should have also gotten that opportunity,’’ Apple said.
Kirkwood College out of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was the 2019 NJCAA Division II National Champion, beating Johnson County Community College out of Kansas 64-58 in the title game. Kirkwood didn’t make it back this year, but Johnson County (16-4) is back. The Cavaliers, seeded 10th, will play the Mott Community College Bears, seeded 7th, at 8:30 p.m. tonight.
Mott is making its 10th appearance under coach Steve Schmidt, but its the first trip to Danville for the Bears since 2013. Mott has won four titles in 2003, 2007, 2008 and 2012.
South Suburban, seeded third, is making its 12th appearance and the Bulldogs have played in 10 of the last 14 tournaments in Danville under coach John Pigatti.
Representing the local region this year is John Wood Community College out of Quincy. The Trail Blazers (16-6) are seeded ninth and will open with the Flyers of Sandhills.
