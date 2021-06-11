TILTON — The last time the Danville Post 210 Speakers were on a baseball field, it was the semifinals of the 2019 American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C., the game was shown on ESPNU.
Danville lost to Idaho Falls, Idaho, 4-3 in nine innings.
Since then, the COVID-19 Pandemic cancelled the 2020 American Legion season and now, the Danville Post 210 Speakers will kickoff the 2021 campaign at Gruber Park in Tilton on Sunday with an 11 a.m. doubleheader against a team from Washington, Ind.
“This is the first time in my legion career that I’m coaching a team without at least one player that I’ve coached before,’’ said Danville manager Allan Shepherd, who was originally going to coach the junior legion program in 2020. “I’ve know some of them before, so this is going to be an interesting year.’’
Two of the bigger names on the Danville Post 210 roster this season will be pitcher/shortstop Rance Bryant from Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Isaiah Ruch from Oakwood.
But, the Post 210 group also has a number of younger players with Salt Fork’s Blake Norton, Oakwood’s Dalton Hobick and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Tuff Elson.
“We had three practices this week and I really like the way this team is coming together,’’ Shepherd said. “It’s a very athletic team, which the 2019 team was also very athletic and we will take a repeat of that team’s success.
“We are going to be able to play small ball with this group.’’
Getting things restarted at the legion level hasn’t been easy.
“Right now, there are only four teams in our division playing baseball,’’ Shepherd said. “With the high school season extending into June and the things we’ve gone through in the last year, there are a few programs that are going to wait and see what happens.
“There was a lot of good baseball played in the 2019 legion season within our division. I really think we will get everyone back in the future, but taking this first step is important.’’
Shepherd has said that this is definitely his last season with the Post 210 program and he is pleased that the program will be hosting the Illinois State Tournament in late July.
“We’re not only planning on hosting it, but we want to be one of the team in it,’’ he said. “We put together one of the toughest schedules that we could to get us ready.’’
