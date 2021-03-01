DANVILLE — Nathanael Hoskins and Tevin Smith have been playing basketball together since their days in elementary school.
The duo were part of a state-championship team at North Ridge in 2017 and over the past three seasons, the Vikings are 53-22 with that duo playing a very big role.
“We are the leaders of the team,’’ said Smith, who has verbally committed to play at Cal-State Fullerton next year. “We are stepping up more for our team this year. We should have done that more in the beginning of the season, because we have to perform well every night.’’
And in a COVID-19 shortened senior season, Hoskins said the goal is simple.
“We are trying to go out the best way that we can,’’ he said. “We are giving it our all and just trying to support each other.’’
This past weekend, Hoskins and Smith did nearly everything a duo could do as they combined for 105 points, 37 rebounds and 11 assists as Danville split a pair of Big 12 Conference games, losing to Normal West 88-86 on Friday but bouncing back on Saturday to beat Peoria Manual 59-45.
“This is a golden opportunity for them as leaders,’’ Danville coach Durrell Robinson said. “I gave them that speech before our game at Peoria High a couple weeks ago. I basically told them that they need to lead these younger guys so that when they are gone next year, our program will be in a better situation.
“I’ve also talked to our younger guys about heeding their advice and learning as they go along this year. Hoskins and Smith are as good as it gets in our program.’’
But, is it really in the best interest of the Vikings (6-2 overall, 6-2 in the Big 12) to have them accounting for 72.4 percent of the team’s offense?
“They have been making the right plays. Even when they combined for 65 points on Friday night, they were making the right decisions,’’ Robinson said. “That’s what I like the most about those two, is that while they are seniors this years, they have been growing more and more each game.’’
Both Hoskins and Smith had double-doubles in Saturday’s game. Hoskins had a game-high 21 points to go along with 13 rebounds, while Smith, who had a double-double in Friday’s loss to Normal West, capped the weekend with 20 pints and 11 rebounds.
“We basically do whatever it takes to help the team win,’’ Hoskins said. “If its passing and setting up the other players to hit shots, we’ll do that, but if we need to score, like we did this weekend, we’ll do that.’’
So what was the biggest difference between Friday’s loss to Normal West and Saturday’s triumph against Peoria Manual?
“We had a better defensive start,’’ answered Smith quickly after being asked the question.
“I like the way we defended and rebounded today,’’ he said. “We forced them to shoot the ball from the outside — but, we had a hand up in their face.
“We didn’t let the take wide-open shots from behind the 3-point arc.’’
The statistics definitely show a difference.
Normal West was 14-of-28 from long-distance on Friday night, but Peoria Manual made just 3-of-23 shots from behind the arc and the Vikings outrebounded the Rams 46-33 with 29 of Danville’s rebounds coming on the defensive end.
“I showed them segments of Friday’s game film right before we played today,’’ Robinson said. “I showed them where we made some of our biggest mistakes.
“We did a much better job today of focusing and battling on the defensive end. And, we finished possessions with defensive rebounds. Manual is one of the tougher teams in our league and the state. We were able to match their toughness.’’
Sophomore O’Shawn Jones-Winslow had a game-high 14 rebounds for the Vikings.
Danville has two conference games remaining, today at Champaign Central and a makeup game on Thursday at home against Peoria Notre Dame, before the season-ending Big 12 Conference Tournament next week.
“We know that our time is almost up,’’ Smith said. “We are just soaking it in and making sure we talk more to the younger players.’’
Danville 74 Rantoul 47
RANTOUL — Hoskins and Smith continued their impressive scoring run on Monday night as they once again combined for 41 points in the Vikings victory over the Eagles.
This time around they Danville’s dynamic duo reversed roles with Smith scoring a game-high 21 points and Hoskins chipping in with 20 as the Vikings improve to 7-2 overall.
The Vikings built a double-digit lead in the game’s first eight minutes and they proceeded to outscore the Eagles in every quarter.
Also scoring in double figures on Monday night for Danville was senior guard Michael Moore with 10 points, while Jones-Winslow added 8 points.
