CHARLESTON — It's not often that a pair of defending individual state champions get upstaged in the preliminaries of the IHSA Class 1A State Track and Field Meet at O'Brien Field.
But, that's exactly what happened Thursday.
Salt Fork junior Nathan Kirby had a perfect day, qualifying for the finals in both the 110-meter hurdles and the 200-meter dash to go along with running the anchor legs on the Storm's 400 and 800 relay teams that also qualified for Saturday's finals.
"It could have been better,'' said Kirby, noting that he finished second in his heat of the hurdles. "I didn't run the greatest race, but I didn't want to go too hard. I just wanted to make it to finals and save my energy for other races.''
Kirby's time of 15.05 seconds was the fourth fastest in the prelims albeit more than 0.4 seconds slower than his season best time of 14.63.
"I'm just focused on getting the finals and then showing off in the finals,'' he said.
Salt Fork actually showed off a little in its two relay events. The team of Brysen Vasquez, Ben Jessup, Ethan McLain and Kirby had the prelims fastest time (43.08) in the 400 and their 800 time was fourth fastest (1:30.53) but it was nearly a half-second quicker than the 1:31.00 the Storm ran last year in winning the state title.
"That was pretty good,'' Kirby said. "We haven't had the great handoffs all season, and they show up now that we are on the big stage. We are really confident, now.''
It also helps that McLain, a junior, is back in the relay lineup after missing almost three weeks with an appendicitis.
"When I first had my surgery, I didn't know if I was going to be back in time,'' McLain said. "When the doctors told me that it would be a couple weeks, I got some of my confidence back.''
But, he still had to go through the recovery process.
"I started off walking on a treadmill,'' he said. "I couldn't stand up straight, so I was just walking hunched off. After a while, I was able to start jogging. It took a while, but I've gotten my body back to normal and I feel great now.''
Even with a full lineup, McLain acknowledged getting the timing down for the handoffs has been a big focus for the Storm.
"We had to put different people into our relays while I was gone and that changed things up,'' he said. "When I got back, we had to spend a lot of time practicing our handoffs to get ready for this weekend.
"This was the perfect fir day at state for us.''
That's because Salt Fork not only qualified those two relays and Kirby in the 110 hurdles and 200 races, but junior Garrett Taylor, the defending 1A state champion in the discus, qualified for the finals in both discus and shot put while junior Dylan Diaz qualified for the finals in the triple jump.
The Storm, which took second last year with 38 team points behind Elgin Harvest Christian Academy with 51, would have scored 49 points based on results from the prelims. But unlike a year ago, the state meet is returned to a two-day event with the finals set for Saturday.
"It doesn't feel too much different,'' Kirby said. "We have the same goal as last year — win the title.''
McLain added, "honestly, every team want to get the title. In our heads today, we just wanted to get to the finals. That was our goal and then Saturday, we will go for that championship.''
That's how Taylor is approaching things in his two throwing events.
"It wasn't a horrible day, but it definitely wasn't a great day,'' he said, as his best toss in the discus (47.17 meters or 154 feet, 9 inches) was more than 23 feet off of his season best of 178 feet. "I didn't get great throws today, but I know what I'm capable of doing.
"I just need to go home, rest up, regroup and come back ready for Saturday.''
Garrett admitted the two weather delays, including one for 30 minutes in the middle of his flight for the discus, was not ideal for him.
Meanwhile, his toss of 16.04 meters or 52 feet, 7.5 inches in the shot put, has him in third place after the prelims.
"I can definitely throw better than that,'' Taylor said. "I'm going for another state championship in discus and I want to bump up in shot.''
Also looking to defend his title on Saturday will be Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior Eli Mojonnier in the 800 meters.
In Thursday's prelims, Mojonnier looked like a defending state champion winning his heat with a personal best time of 1 minute, 55.84 seconds. Beacon Academy junior Julian Aske had the second fastest time of 1:55.99, while Elmwood-Brimfield's Thomas Harmon (1:56.25) was third.
"I don't like going in first,'' Mojonnier said. "I guess I'm superstitious.''
He is also a marked man. While the public address announcers at O'Brien Field continue to struggle with the pronunciation of his last name, all of the finalists in Saturday's 800 meters known that "MoJo" won last year's title.
"Last year, I didn't have that much pressure on me, because I hadn't really done anything,'' Mojonnier said. "This year, I've had people come up to me that I didn't even know and say, 'hey man, I'm trying to beat you.'"
Mojonnier's quest to make the finals in the 1,600 fell short as his time of 4:33.19 missed qualifying for the finals by more than a second.
"I thought the (1,600) would have gone better,'' he said. "It's pretty hard to run an 800 and come back to run that race.''
Not even an hour break because of the weather could help Mojonnier.
"I actually think that hurt me,'' he said, noting that he was on the track getting ready for the 1,600 when lightning was detected in the area. "I was ready to go and then I had to get myself ready to go again an hour later.
"If I win the 800 on Saturday, I don't care what happened in the (1,600) because I will have a second title and you can't get better than that.''
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman senior Karson Lewsader easily cruised in the finals of high jump, needing one one attempt to clear both 1.85 meters and 1.88 meters or 6 feet, 2 inches.
"I'm ready for Saturday. I was trying to keep it light and simple today,'' said Lewsader, who finished second last year with a jump of 1.96 meters or 6 feet, 5 1/4 inches. "It feels a lot better, knowing that I can ease my way into the finals.''
And what is he looking for on Saturday?
"II want to go for 7-2,'' he said. "Which is pretty high up there.''
That would be more than 8 inches higher than his personal best of 6 feet, 5 1/2 inches.
Oakwood senior Austin McDaniel, who qualified for state in the 110 hurdles and the triple jump, just missed advancing to Saturday's finals in the 110 hurdles. McDaniel's time of 15.97 seconds — only his second race all year under 16 seconds — was just six-hundredths of a second (.06) off of the ninth and final qualifier, Westmont's Michael Doll (15.91).
Also falling short on Thursday was Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman senior Jace Bina in the long jump, Vasquez in the 200, Jesup in the discus along with Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin relays teams in the 400, 1,600 and 3,200 events.
