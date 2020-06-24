NASCAR Cup Series Standings

Through June 22

1. Kevin Harvick;490

2. Joey Logano;467

3. Ryan Blaney;465

4. Chase Elliott;458

5. Brad Keseloski;441

6. Denny Hamlin;428

7. Martin Truex Jr.;424

8. Alex Bowman;419

9. Kyle Busch;378

10. Kurt Busch;369

11. Jimmie Johnson;353

12. Aric Almirola;337

13. Clint Bowyer;328

14. William Byron;319

15. Matt Dibenedetto;312

16. Tyler Reddick;306

17. Erik Jones;305

18. Austin Dillon;282

19. Chris Buescher;266

20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.;263

21. Bubba Wallace;258

22. John H. Nemechek;238

23. Michael McDowell;225

24. Christopher Bell;210

25. Ryan Newman;204

26. Cole Custer;199

27. Ty Dillon;184

28. Corey LaJoie;182

29. Ryan Preece;158

30. Matt Kenseth;131

