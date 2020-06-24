NASCAR Cup Series Standings
Through June 22
1. Kevin Harvick;490
2. Joey Logano;467
3. Ryan Blaney;465
4. Chase Elliott;458
5. Brad Keseloski;441
6. Denny Hamlin;428
7. Martin Truex Jr.;424
8. Alex Bowman;419
9. Kyle Busch;378
10. Kurt Busch;369
11. Jimmie Johnson;353
12. Aric Almirola;337
13. Clint Bowyer;328
14. William Byron;319
15. Matt Dibenedetto;312
16. Tyler Reddick;306
17. Erik Jones;305
18. Austin Dillon;282
19. Chris Buescher;266
20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.;263
21. Bubba Wallace;258
22. John H. Nemechek;238
23. Michael McDowell;225
24. Christopher Bell;210
25. Ryan Newman;204
26. Cole Custer;199
27. Ty Dillon;184
28. Corey LaJoie;182
29. Ryan Preece;158
30. Matt Kenseth;131
