JOLIET — NASCAR fans in Illinois were dealt a big blow on Friday when the racing organization announced the cancellation of four races to be held at the Chicagoland Speedway located in Joliet.
As part of the reorganized schedule for the 2020 season, NASCAR canceled races at Chicagoland, the Richmond Raceway and Sonoma Raceway in California.
“Due to the current pandemic, NASCAR has faced several difficult decisions, including realigning race dates from several race tracks,” the NASCAR statement read. “These decisions were made following thorough collaboration with local and state government officials from across the country, including the areas of the affected race tracks. We thank all our fans for their support, and we look forward to our return to racing.”
Chicagoland’s NASCAR Cup Series race, originally set for June 21 at the 1.5-mile oval, has been reassigned to Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on May 17th, which will be the first live race since the series was halted March 13th by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Xfinity event set for June 20 at Chicagoland will now be held on May 19th at Darlington. The Gander RV & Outdoor Truck Series race (June 19) and the ARCA Menards Series event (June 18) will be reassigned later.
“The difficult decision to realign our race events was a combination of where we fell on the schedule, proximity to NASCAR’s teams and the safety and well-being of our community and larger NASCAR industry,’’ said Chicagoland Speedway president Scott Paddock in a release from the track. “We will miss the roar of the engines at Chicagoland Speedway this season, but we will be rooting for and supporting our NASCAR colleagues at Darlington Raceway as competition returns on Sunday, May 17.’’
According to the track’s official website, ticketholders for the Chicagoland NASCAR Cup Series weekend may elect to receive a credit for the full amount plus an additional 20 percent of the total amount paid to apply towards future race events, including, but not limited to, grandstand seating, infield, camping, fan hospitality, and pit passes. The 120 percent event credit can be used in a single transaction during the remainder of the 2020 season and entire 2021 season for a NASCAR sanctioned event at any NASCAR-owned tracks, subject to availability. For additional details or other options, fans can visit chicagolandspeedway.com/assistance.
The canceling of the Chicago race is an ominous sign for workers at the track in Joliet. The track staff was hit this week with a second round of layoffs by NASCAR since the pandemic.
Richmond Raceway’s springtime Cup Series event on the initial schedule for April 19 has been moved to Darlington on May 20. A Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race that was to be run April 18 remains postponed, with officials saying details would come later for rescheduling. The .75-mile Virginia track’s Sept. 11-12 race weekend remains on the schedule.
Sonoma Raceway’s Cup Series date for June 14 has been moved to Charlotte on May 27. Officials for the road course said in a release they had worked with NASCAR to find an alternate date on the schedule, but a suitable replacement could not be reached, “given the ongoing uncertainty around large events in California.”
The Route 66 NHRA Nationals set for July 9-12 at the Route 66 Raceway, which along with the Chicagoland Speedway make up Illinois’ largest sporting facility, were postponed last month. The NHRA is hopeful to return to racing in August.
As far as racing on the Dirt Oval 66, a half-mile dirt track, no information was available on the track’s website but those events seem highly unlikely considering the five-phase plan to reopen Illinois laid out by Gov. J.B. Pritzker earlier this week.
