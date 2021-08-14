VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — After one win in the last two seasons, the Fountain Central football team believes that they are ready to make a move.
“I think things are turning. The last few years, we played freshmen and sophomores and now they are juniors and seniors, so I don’t know if anyone has the experience that we have of playing on Fridays,” Fountain Central head coach Ryan Hall said. “So our kids have gotten stronger and more and more mature this season, I don’t know if we are going to be back to how Fountain Central was years ago, but I know we are making progress. Last year, we could tell and the fans and the parents could tell that we were playing harder and if you play hard, good things happen.”
The offense will have most of their weapons back ready to help the Mustangs improve, especially the running game.
“Austin Pickett (649 yards last season) and Owen Acton (278) were our top two returning runners and they are back this season,” Hall said. “Both of our wide receivers are back in Layne Lynch and Issac Gayler and we return three of our line men in Luke Foxworthy, Ely Thompson and Imanol Barradas.”
The main thing that will determine the growth of the offense is at quarterback where junior AJ Hall — Ryan Hall’s son — and sophomore Jacob Krout will be battling for the spot.
“He has paid his dues. He was in eighth grade when I started and I could have been that dad that would have started him as a freshman or a sophomore, but I knew he wasn’t ready and I knew he had to play his dues,” Ryan Hall said. “He got stronger from his sophomore year to his junior, but AJ knows my standards and if he doesn’t execute, I will go another way. So he’s just a good team player and I am excited to watch him play. I never thought I would get to the point of seeing him play, so it is exciting.”
On defense, most of the returners from the offense play there and will also bring the experience.
“We return our defensive MVP in Luke Foxworthy and we return Jordan Melvin, Dawson Blue and Acton at linebacker and the whole defensive backfield is back with Pickett, Gayler and Lynch,” Hall said. “Up front we return Barradas and Thompson. We should be pretty experienced.”
The Mustangs will need all the experience they can as play in the Wabash River Conference could be ramped up in a major way this upcoming season.
“I tell people in my hometown of Fort Wayne that this is one of the toughest conferences in the state of Indiana that hardly anyone talks about,” Hall said. “Top to bottom, it is going to be tough to get a win every Friday night because they are so wele-coached and the kids play so hard.
“Obviously, I hadn’t seen anyone play, but I heard Parke Heritage has some transfers and they are looking good. We don’t play them until the last game of the season and it will be interesting to see them gel. South Vermillion has played well and Seeger has improved and Herb King has them playing hard all the time. Other schools like Attica and Riverton Parke play as hard as they can every night and makes us have to play as hard. I think out intensity and toughness that we have showed this summer can get us on the same page with some teams and could give us the chance to surpass them.”
After Friday’s scrimmage against Clinton Prarie, Fountain Central will focus on next week’s opener against Southmont. The Mustangs lost 26-0 against the Mounties, but Hall hopes for a different result.
“It’s a good opener for us because I tell them it is not a conference game and it is more like a glorified scrimmage where they are keeping score,” Hall said. “We want make sure that we get out of there healthy and execute our offense and defense. It is something that you want to win and compete. I know the guys are excited and I hope we can put a good product on the field.”
