VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — After a start held up by Covid-19, the Fountain Central football team is finally getting some plays in.
The Mustangs are coming off their first game of the season, a 32-18 loss to Frontier last week, after spending the first two weeks on the sidelines for quarantine.
“It has been a weird time,” Fountain Central head coach Ryan Hall said. “We had a good and short summer and we got through scrimmage and the Thursday before the first game, one of our kids tested positive and we got the whole team quarantined for 14 days.
“We got back and had some practices and we went against a team that is pretty good and played two games already. You could tell in the first few minutes we were lost, but the good things was that we came back. It was a tough game but it was different because it was week three and it was our opener.”
The Mustangs were down 16-0 early against Frontier, but would fight back to get the game close: A far cry for a team that only hit double-digit scores twice last season.
You never know what kind of team you are going to have until you go in the face of battle,” Hall said. “After last year and the struggles we had, we were thinking that it may go like it has been for a while. But our kids responded and we are not going to give up and it was a three-point game at halftime.
“Frontier did not score in the second quarter, so once we settled down, we kept believing and kept fighting and I think that is the team we are going to have: A team that is going to keep playing and playing and let hard work taking over.”
Hall hopes that in his third season that new attitudes can push the team to new results.
“We had come classes that did not win in junior high, but we have some kids that are coming up from being successful in junior high and they have a winning edge and attitude to them,” Hall said. “What I came to realize in a small town is that the tide can turn either way. In Fort Wayne, you had kids coming in all the time and here, you get what you get and you mold your offense and defense with the talent that you have.”
The Mustangs will have to play hard in their second game of the season on Friday against Covington, who is coming off a 52-22 win over North Vermillion last week.
“We watched them on film and it is hard to determine what they are. In the first two games, they were running the ball and last Friday, they threw the ball on every down, so they are very athletic,” Hall said. “Their quarterback can throw the ball and their coordinator finds what can get their offense in the right spot. It should be an interesting game like it it is all the time for a rivalry game and our boys are excited.”
But even with a win or a loss, Hall is just happy that the team is now on the field.
“Every game we get now is a blessing and we want to keep playing every week,” Hall said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.