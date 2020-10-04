VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Fountain Central senior Carson Eberly avenged a loss earlier this week to Covington's Calvin Springer and in the process helped the Mustangs claim their fourth consecutive sectional championship with a 3-2 win over the Trojans.
On Monday, Springer defeated Eberly 6-1, 6-2 to win the Wabash River Conference singles title. It was the second time this year that Springer had defeated Eberly also claiming a 6-3, 6-2 win earlier this season in the Bi-County Tournament.
But on Saturday, Eberly gutted out a 7-5, 7-5 win over Springer. His victory along with those of Sawyer Keeling at No. 3 singles (6-2, 6-3) and Brent Myers and Brayden Prickett at No. 2 doubles allowed the Mustangs (13-2) to advance to Tuesday's IHSAA regional tournament in Crawfordsville, Ind.
Covington's No. 1 doubles team of Myles Potter and Nolan Potter, who won their match on Saturday 6-0, 6-3, will also advance to the regional tournament. The Trojans (13-5) other win on Saturday came from Evan Norton at No. 2 singles as he pulled out a three-set affair with Cody Linville, 1-6, 6-1, 6-2.
