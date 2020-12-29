ATTICA, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls basketball team made the most of the middle two periods against Attica on Tuesday in the semifinals of the Bi-County Tournament.
The Mustangs beat out the Red Ramblers 38-12 in the second and third quarters as they would win 56-33.
Dakota Borman had 24 points, seven steals and eight rebounds for Fountain Central, while Larissa Bowers had nine points and eight rebounds, Jerzi Hershberger had eight assists and six steals and Gracie Foxworthy had eight points.
The Mustangs are 5-4 and will play Seeger in the Championship game on Wednesday. Seeger beat Covington 63-24 on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.