Muskegon College
Location — Muskegon, Mich.
Nickname — Jahyhawks
Record — 19-8
Seeded — No. 15
First-round opponent — Davidson-Davie, 3 p.m., Tuesday
Tournament history — second appearance, 2-1 tournament record. 1990 National runners-up.
Coach — Jimmy Booth
Roster — G Isaac Anderson, 6-2, sophomore. F Jackob Martinson, 6-6, sophomore. G Kalil Stimage, 6-1, freshman. G Ty Oldham, 6-2, sophomore. G Ty Thiel, 6-4, sophomore. G Jeff Sultzer, 6-4, sophomore. Jarvin Graham Jr., 5-6, freshman. G Vern Nash, 5-10, freshman. G DJ Lanier, 6-3, freshman. G Trevon Adams, 6-2, freshman. F Jake Mueller, 6-7, freshman. G Gavin Fisher, 6-7, freshman. C Zalio Harris, 6-6, freshman. G Zane Draper, 6-0, sophomore.
Scoring leaders — Isaac Anderson 12.8, Jeff Sultzer 12.4, Jake Martinson 11.6, Vern Nash 10.3
Rebounding leaders — Isaac Anderson 12.0, Ty Thiel 5.1, Jake Martinson 4.5, Jeff Sultzer 4.5, DJ Lanier 4.4.
Assist leaders — Isaac Anderson 3.8, Jeff Sultzer 2.4, Jarvin Graham Jr. 1.7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.