Anyone finding any mushrooms? I’ve not heard one peep about anyone finding any mushrooms around here. I would like to know if they are up yet!
This spring is not ideal for mushroom growth as of yet. The cold nights and strong winds always delay the mushroom growth. A good warm rain followed by several days of warm temperatures could change all of that quickly.
I’ve found mushrooms in late March before but they were the little black morels I mentioned last week. April 10th has always been a date that I’ve always mentioned as a date for fishing and for mushrooms. I watched degree days for years when I was younger and I found April 10th to be the average time this area hit 5,500.
It was on that date that I always switched my very early spring bass lures and switched over to casting spinner baits and plastic worms. It was also the date that I was normally finding mushrooms so it won’t be long now before most everyone is finding a few.
I’ve seen several catches of some big crappies coming out of Lake Vermilion this spring. I’ve not heard of any catches of fish coming out of Lake Mingo but the lake is open for fishlng. All the buildings and rest rooms on the property are locked.
Farm ponds offer a great place to fish during the spring of the year. With many people sheltering in place and some people not working, this is a great time to test the outdoors. Some of those hidden farm ponds, farm ponds owned by friends, etc. are great places to spend some time, alone, breaking the boredom of this long ordeal with the virus. Who knows; you just might hang a big one!
Last week I mentioned the fact that your boat sticker prices had risen substantially. I did, however refigure the percent that these stickers have gone up; it figures out to be 555 percent. Did your salary go up five times what it was in 2019?
The Illinois Spring Trout Season began April 4th at 56 lakes, ponds, and streams throughout Illinois. However, with the state parks closed, this season may not happen, especially at Clear Pond in Kickapoo State Park. I’ll bet somebody is fishing for them!
Youth turkey hunters harvested a preliminary total of 1,744 birds during the 2020 Illinois Youth Turkey Season, a record harvest total. In 2019, a total of 1,392 turkeys were taken. The previous record total was in 2017 when 1,531 turkeys were harvested. The dates for this year’s season were March 28-29 and April 4-5. This year, a total of 5,433 youth turkey permits were issued, compared to 4,994 in 2019. The top five counties for harvest during this year’s youth season were Jefferson (69), Marion (61), Randolph (51), Pike (49), and Fayette (48).
Youth turkey hunters in Vermilion County harvested five turkeys compared to seven taken during last year’s Youth Hunt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.