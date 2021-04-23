DANVILLE — Traveling more than five hours to play a conference rival doesn’t sound like an ideal situation.
But when it’s the NJCAA Division II National Tournament and the contest is an elimination game, you have the makings of an exciting Friday afternoon on the Dick Shockey Court at the Mary Miller Complex.
Mott Community College, located in Flint, Mich., defeated Henry Ford Community College, located in Dearborn, Mich.,73-70 to advance into today’s fifth-place game.
“We have had some great games over the years,’’ said Mott coach Steve Schmidt. “This was a lot of fun. They know what we try to do and we know what they try to do.
“Our guys play good defense and we pass the ball well. It’s fun to coach and it’s fun to watch them play.’’
And that defense is a prerequisite at Mott.
It proved to be a very important of the Bears victory on Friday as they kept the Hawks from scoring on the final two possessions, including a critical defensive possession by Saiveon Williams against Carrington McCaskill of Henry Ford.
“We are undersized but we’ve got big hearts. I love their effort,’’ Schmidt said. “We have prided ourselves on defense for the 30 years that I’ve coached.
“I like them use their abilities offensively, their creativity. I will let them make mistakes offensively, but on defense they have to give us everything they’ve got.’’
Henry Ford, which saw it’s season end with a 11-6 record, had one last chance to tie the game but the Hawks threw up a half-court shot will still 2 seconds left on the clock.
“I don’t know what we were doing there,’’ Henry Ford coach Chris Shepard said. “We drew up two plays and I don’t know if we even attempted either one.
“That’s on me. I have to do a better job.’’
With the victory, Mott will play Sandhills Community College at 2 p.m. today in the fifth-place game.
“We are happy that we get to play four games down here,’’ Schmidt said. “I’m thrilled because we have battled.’’
Andre Bradford was the leading scorer for Mott with 20 points as the Bears had four players in double figures including Connor Bush (13), JD Rawls (12) and Williams (11).
Brandon Michrina scored 11 of his team-high 19 points in the first half for the Hawks. Also reaching double digits for the Hawks were McCaskill with 15 and Daniel Autrey Jr. with 12.
Sandhills 103 Ancilla 89
DANVILLE — Bouncing back from adversity is a staple of athletics.
Both the Ancilla College Chargers and the Sandhills Community College Flyers were dealing heartbreaking losses in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament quarterfinals as they met on Friday.
Sandhills kept their season alive with a 103-89 victory on the Dick Shockey Court at the Mary Miller Complex.
“The best thing is that we had 24 hours,’’ said Sandhills coach Mike Apple, who team lost to Davidson-Davie on Wednesday night. “It was a tough night, but it was good to have 24 hours to bounce back.
“I’m sure Ancilla would have probably done better with a little more time.’’
The Chargers only had about 16 hours to recover from an overtime loss on Thursday night to Garrett College.
“That was probably one of the toughest things that I’ve seen a team have to do,’’ said Ancilla coach Brian Pearison. “Last night was not only physically draining, but it was emotionally draining.’’
But one thing that could be said about both teams was they gave everything they had for a spot in the fifth-place game.
Each time Sandhills (21-5) built a double-digit lead, Ancilla would come back within single digits.
“We don’t do well with prosperity,’’ Apple said. “We would get a nice lead and we would get comfortable.
“Ancilla was playing shorthanded, but they kept making a game of it.’’
Pearison admitted falling behind by double digits wasn’t in his game plan.
“At this level and at this stage of the tournament, you are playing the best teams in the country and you can’t get down big,’’ he said. “No matter how talented you are, it’s hard to come back.
“We had to exert so much energy to get back into the game and we just couldn’t get ourselves completely back into the game.’’
Savion Stanton had a game-high 30 points to go along with nine rebounds for Sandhills.
“Savion is a jack of all trades,’’ Apple said. “He always finds a way to give us what we need. He did a good job early with the 3-pointers and then late, he hit some big shots on his drives.’’
Recording a double-double for the Flyers was Bryan Quiller with 18 points and 12 rebounds, while Dharyus Thomas came off the bench to score 12.
Ancilla, which ends it season with a 14-3 record, had five players in double figures with Keith Rupert leading the way for the Chargers with 20 points, followed by Rico Swanson Jr. with 19 and then came Shak Johnson (14), Courtney Shorter (13) and Caleb Brown with 13. Brown also pulled down a game-high 15 rebounds in the losing effort.
So.Suburban 77 Southeast 74
DANVILLE — Deshawndre Washington is the favorite to be named the NJCAA Division II National Player of the Year.
On Friday afternoon, he did what people expect a player of his caliber to do in the final seconds of an elimination game.
Washington went coast-to-coast in five seconds for the go-ahead basket as the South Suburban Bulldogs got past the Southeast Community College Storm 77-74 in a semifinal contest of the consolation bracket at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament on the Dick Shockey Court at the Mary Miller Complex.
“All-American players are supposed to make all-American plays at the National Tournament to win a game,’’ said South Suburban coach John Pigatti.
Southeast coach Joel Wooten acknowledged that he would like to have that play back.
“I probably should have went to a zone and walled him off, making someone else beat us,’’ he said. “I didn’t do it. I was just stubborn.’’
The Storm (14-9) had just taken a 74-73 lead on a short jumper by Michael Wardy with 8.1 seconds left. Wardley scored on three straight possessions for Southeast in the final minutes.
“We scored every single time we got the ball inside,’’ said Wooten as Wardy had a team-high 24 for the Storm. “Why didn’t we do that more?’’
Washington finished with a game-high 27 points, but South Suburban also got a double-double from Chance Love of 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Tyronn Mosley came off the bench to score 15.
The Bulldogs, who improved to 20-4 with the victory, will play Southern Arkansas Tech for the consolation championship at noon today.
“You know its the last game of the year,’’ Pigatti said. “There should be no pressure.’’
SAU Tech 87 St. Clair 80
DANVILLE — Ronnie Stapp scored a game-high 27 points and the Southern Arkansas University Tech Rockets advanced to the final day of the NJCAA Division II National Tournament with a win over the St. Clair County Skippers on the Dick Shockey Court at the Mary Miller Complex.
“If you are competitive, you want to be playing the last day of the basketball season,’’ said SAU Tech coach Marty Levinson. “(Ronnie) came out shooting that thing and he might not be the fastest guy but once he is smacking that jumper, his shot fake is pretty lethal.’’
While Stapp scored 15 first-half points, the Rockets (19-4) got 10 points and seven rebounds from Allen Taylor in the second half.
With the win on Friday, SAU Tech will play South Suburban for the consolation championship at noon on Saturday.
St. Clair County, who advanced to the tournament as an at-large replacement for Oakland Community College, completes its season with a 13-3 record.
“It was awesome that we were able to extend our season and get some bonus basketball,’’ said St. Clair County coach Dale Vos. “Unfortunately, we just never got back to being ourselves.’’
The Skippers had three players score in double figures on Friday. Riley Bugg had a team-high 20, followed by Omari Duncan with 11 and Christopher Ballard chipped in with 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.