MONTICELLO — The Oakwood boys basketball team started play at the Monticello Holiday Hoopla with a 62-42 loss to Tuscola.
Josh Young had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Comets, while Dalton Hobick had nine points and eight rebounds and Gaven Clouse added six points.
The Comets continue play in the tournament on Tuesday with a 11:30 a.m. game with Paxton-Buckley-Loda and a 6 p.m. game against Colfax-Ridgeview.
At Monticello
Tuscola 62, Oakwood 42
Oakwood (42) — Gaven Clouse 3 0-0 6, Dalton Hobick 3 3-5 9, Josh Young 7-14 2-3 16, Griffin Trees 1 1-4 3, Grant Powell 1 2-2 4, Josh Ruch 2 0-0 4, Tanner Pichon 0 0-0 0, Alec Harrison 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 8-14 42.
Tuscola (62) — Brown Brown 2 1-2 5, Jalen Quinn 8 8-9 26, Easton Cunningham 0 2-2 2, James Parsley 0 0-0 0, Haven Hatfield 4 1-2 10, Josiah Hortin 2 4-5 9, Colton Musgrave 0 0-0 0, Rajan Patel 0 0-0 0, Jackson Barrett 0 0-0 0, Jordan Quinn 4 2-0-0 10, Thamas Brown 0 0-0 0, Chris Boyd 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 16-20 62.
Oakwood;9;14;8;11;—;42
Tuscola;14;12;21;15;—;62
3-point field goals — Tuscola 6 (Jalen Quinn 2, Jordan Quinn 2, Hatfield, Hortin). Total fouls — Oakwood 13, Tuscola 18. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.