WATERTOWN, Wis. — Amy Montgomery didn’t think there would be a season for her and the Marantha Baptist University women’s soccer team.
“We went all summer not ever knowing if we were going to school let alone play. There were definitely a bunch of unknowns going in when we started preseason,” Montgomery said. “Even in preseason, it was awesome to be with the team and playing the game that we loved and it was pretty cool. Then to have a full season, it was great.”
But the Danville First Baptist alum and the Sabercats did play and they came up in a big way.
The Sabercats were 3-5-1 in the shortened regular season, but caught fire at the right time, winning their NCCAA North Region Championship and would then win two games in Kissimmee, Fla. to win the NCCAA Division II National Championship in November.
“We were pretty excited because we were working hard on this. The schedule was changing all over the place, but we had a decent-sized schedule,” Montgomery said. “We were definitely working things out the first couple of games. We went in and we had our moments where we didn’t perform as well, but we had turning points and toward the end, we were picking up speed and the level of our play and that took us to the regional game.”
Montgomery said it was the team’s 3-3 double overtime tie with Grace Christian that was a major turning point.
In years previous, we lost to Grace leading up to tournament games,” Montgomery said. “We went in and we were leading early and it was a back and forth. We went to double OT and won and it showed what we were capable of and that we can hold our own with competitive teams.
“We ended up getting our seeding for the regional and we were first in the conference, we played one game against our rival Faith Baptist and they were the previous winners of the regional, so it could go either way. We went out and did what we were supposed to do. We were worried that the past would get to us, but we set a goal and we did it.”
The Sabercats had not won the national title in soccer and had lost in the regional final the last five years, but they would beat Toccoa Falls 2-1 in the semifinal.
“We didn’t know much about them so we came in blind,” Montgomery said. “We came out strong and played well, but they got one on us and scored the last two and everyone one was overjoyed. The seniors were crying and our coach (Jeff Pill) teared up as well.”
The win led to the title game against Randall College and the Sabercats cruised to the title with a 5-1 victory.
“We had no idea what they were capable of, but we had a couple of rest days and we bonded and we said ‘We had worked hard and let’s enjoy every minute and every second,’” Montgomery said. “Coach told us to embrace every moment and let everything sink in. We stepped out into the field and it was something that we didn’t see coming and it was rewarding doing that, but we didn’t want to leave it there, we wanted to make our mark.
“I think the NCCA said it was the broadest margin in championship game history, so it was a good thing because we had our nerves and the goals that dropped in made us easily soak things in.”
For the season, Montgomery had five goals and five assists for the Sabercats and was named an NCCAA All-American.
“That goes back to the regional tournament, where I was named first-team all-region, which gives you a shot for All-American,” Montgomery said. “We finished this awesome tournament and to hear a couple of weeks later, I saw my name announced as an All-American and that was a great accomplishment. It was a final stamp for what we did. I was also named to the All-Tournament team and it was a great moment.”
Montgomery will return for her senior season and could either see familiar or new faces as the Sabercats try to defend their championship.
“We have four seniors this year that would not technically return, but the Association gave us another year of eligibility because of Covid, so they could have the potential to return,” Montgomery said. “We have a young team coming back, so for back to back titles, it would be a challenge.
