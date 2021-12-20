PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At Danville
Danville 73, Urbana 71 (OT)
Urbana (71) — Malcolm Morris 12-14 10-14 34, Jermontre Young 2-8 2-3 6, Chris Rosemond 3-6 0-0 6, Kevin Cobb 2-8 0-0 6, Laden Daniels 0-4 1-2 1, Gideon Kapongo 6-7 1-2 13, Jimmy Nixon 2-8 0-0 5, Makel Bell 0-0 0-0 0, Dekarri Trice 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 27-57 14-21 71.
Danville (73) — JaVaughn Robinson 2-9 0-0 5, Martez Rhodes 11-25 2-4 25, JJ Miles 2-9 1-2 5, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 7-13 4-5 18, Jonathan Ireland 5-11 0-0 13, Jaivion Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Terrien Gouard 0-0 0-0 0, Anthony Gouard 2-7 0-0 5, Bryson Hinton Perez 0-0 0-0 0, Quentin Alblinger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 30-75 7-11 73.
Urbana `18 `13 `16 `19 `5 `— `71
Danville `5 `31 `15 `15 `7 `— `73
3-pointers — Urbana 3-19 (Cobb 2-7, Nixon 1-5, Young 0-2, Rosemond 0-2, Daniels 0-1, Kapongo 0-1, Trice 0-1). Danville 6-19 (Ireland 3-8, Robinson 1-3, Rhodes 1-4, A.Gouard 1-1, Miles 0-2, Jones-Winslow 0-1). Rebounds — Urbana 36 (Morris 15, Young 9, Kapongo 4, Cobb 3, Nixon 2, Daniels 1, TEAM 2). Danville 46 (Rhodes 12, Robinson 10, Jones-Winslow 7, Miles 4, A.Gouard 4, Ireland 3, Hinton Perez 2, Smith 1, T.Gouard 1, TEAM 2) Assists — Urbana 18 (Young 8, Kapongo 3, Nixon 3, Rosemond 2, Cobb 2). Danville 16 (Robinson 4, Miles 4, Rhodes 3, Ireland 2, Jones-Winslow 1, Smith 1, A.Gouard 1). Turnovers — Urbana 24. Danville 22. Steals — Urbana 9 (Morris 4, Young 2, Nixon 2, Daniels 1). Danville 11 (Robinson 2, Rhodes 2, Miles 2, Ireland 2, Jones-Winslow 1, Smith 1, Hinton Perez 1). Total fouls — Urbana 17, Danville 21. Fouled out — Jones-Winslow. Officials — Rich Doman, Keith Johnson and Brad Parrish.
Records — Urbana 2-7 overall, 1-2 in the Big 12 Conference. Danville 6-2 overall, 2-0 in the Big 12 Conference.
JV score — Urbana 52, Danville 51.
At Watseka
Hoopeston Area 55, Cissna Park 49
Hoopeston Area (55) — Nick Hofer 4 0-0 12, Mason Rush 2 0-0 4, Anthony Zamora 4 6-8 14, Owen Root 2 3-3 7, Ben Brown 6 2-4 14, Ethan Steiner 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 11-15 55.
Cissna Park (49) — Ethan Huse 1 0-0 3, Gavin Savoree 4 0-0 11, Chase Petry 0 0-0 0, Colson Carley 0 0-0 0, Tyler Neukomm 6 2-3 15, Malaki Verkler 7 0-0 15, Gavin Spitz 1 0-0 2, Gabe Bohlmann 0 2-2 2. Totals: 19 4-5 49.
Hoopeston;16;11;10;18;—;55
Cissna Park;16;6;14;13;—;49
3-point field goals — Hoopeston Area 4 (Hofer 4); Cissna Park 5 (Savoree 2, Huse, Neukomm, Verkler). Total fouls — Hoopeston Area 7, Cissna Park 16. Fouled out — Spitz. Technical fouls — none.
At Watseka
Westville 73, Illinois Lutheran 46
Westville (73) — Zack Russell 2 0-0 5, Cole Maxwell 6 1-4 16, Will Terry 1 0-0 2, Ethan McMasters 0 0-0 0, Drew Wichtowski 3 0-0 6, Luke Johnson 0 0-0 0, Cade Schaumburg 2 0-0 4, Kamden Maddox 9 0-0 21, Quentin Bina 4 3-5 11, Bryce Burnett 4 1-4 9. Totals: 31 5-13 73.
Illinois Lutheran (46) — Ojeda 0 0-0 0, Biesterfield 2 0-0 5, Zimmer 12 0-2 26, Galatte 0 0-0 0, Adeniran 0 0-0 0, Jolitz 2 0-0 4, Schmitt 0 0-0 0, Matthias 3 3-6 9, Ward 1 0-1 2. Totals: 20 3-9 46.
Westville;22;15;18;18;—;73
Lutheran;6;12;12;16;—;46
3-point field goals — Westville 7 (Maddox 3, Maxwell 3, Russell); Lutheran 3 (Zimmer 2, Biesterfeld). Total fouls — Westville 9, Lutheran 14. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Watseka
Hoopeston Area 52, Tri-Point 49
Hoopeston Area (52) — Nick Hofer 8 1-2 17, Mason Rush 1 0-0 3, Anthony Zamora 6 5-9 17, Owen Root 2 0-0 4, Ben Brown 4 1-1 11. Totals: 221 7-12 52.
Tri-Point (49) — Likes 0 0-0 0, Amador 0 0-0 0, Cardenas 3 1-2 9, Barriga 0 0-0 0, McNeill 7 2-2 16, Brauman 0 0-0 0, Mogged 9 0-0 18, Conner 0 0-0 0, Nate Smith 0 0-0 0, Carrera 2 0-0 6. Totals: 21 3-4 49.
Hoopeston;18;7;12;15;—;52
Tri-Point;2;14;22;13;—;49
3-point field goals — Hoopeston Area 3 (Brown 2, Rush); Tri-Point 4 (Cardenas 2, Carrera 2). Total fouls — Hoopeston Area 12, Tri-Point 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Watseka
Notre Dame De LaSalette 58, Westville 56
LaSalette (58) — Steven Diester 3 6-6 12, Joe Martin 2 1-2 7, Eamon Martin 4 0-0 11, Derwin Wilson 3 0-0 7, Joe De Artola 6 0-0 17, Charles Prather 2 0-0 4. Totals: 20 7-8 58
Westville (56) — Zach Russell 0 0-0 0, Cole Maxwell 1 0-0 2, Landon Haurez 2 0-0 4, Will Terry 0 2-2 2, Ethan McMasters 0 0-0 0, Drew Wichtowski 6 4-5 16, Luke Johnson 0 0-0 0, Kamden Maddox 8 1-1 17, Quentin Bina 2 0-2 4, Bryce Burnett 5 1-4 11. Totals: 24 8-14 56.
De LaSalette;23;13;7;15;—;58
Westville;16;12;16;12;—;56
3-point field goals — DeLaSalette 11 (DeArtola 5, Eamon Martin 3, Joe Martin 2, Wilson). Total fouls — De LaSalette 10, Westville 9. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Fithian
Oakwood 49, Westville 21
Westville (21) — Hadley Cox 3 1-2 8, Lani Gondzur 1 1-1 3, Lydia Gondzur 2 0-1 4, Kelsie High 1 0-0 2, Ariel Clarkston 0 0-4 0, Hadley Jones 0 0-0 0, Maddie Appl 0 0-0 0, Savannah Tyler 1 0-2 2, Aubrie Jenkins 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 2-10 21.
Oakwood (49) — Karsen Rupp 4 1-2 9, Nikita Taylor 2 1-2 5, Jaydah Arrowsmith 2 1-1 5, Bella Bradford 0 0-0 0, Kalie Tison 4 0-0 8, Addie Wright 3 3-4 9, Ali Reed 0 0-0 0, Ashlynn Pinnick 6 1-2 13, Sam Dunavan 0 0-2 0. Totals: 21 7-13 49.
Westville;2;6;3;10;—;21
Oakwood;10;19;18;2;— ;49
3-point field goals — Westville 1 (Cox). Total fouls — Westville 10, Oakwood 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Danville
Peoria Notre Dame 72, Danville 16
Peoria Notre Dame (72) — Dooley 1 1-2 3, Breitbach 4 0-0 16, Daly 4 4-5 12, Wardle 10 1-1 22, Luang 2 0-0 5, Healy 2 0-0 4, Strickland 0 0-0 0, Bruce 1 0-0 3, Mingus 2 6-7 11, Dalby 1 0-0 2. Totals: 27 12-15 72.
Danville (16) — Soriah Gouard 5 0-1 11, Mackenzie Blanden 0 0-0 0, Nautika Conaway 0 1-2 1, Diamond Landfair 1 0-0 2, Asiah Brown 0 0-0 0, Gianna Winston 1 0-0 2, Dejahane Taylor 0 0-0 0, Sophia Foley 0 0-0 0, Jyah Parker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 1-3 16.
PND;20;17;24;11;—;72
Danville;5;9;0;2;—;16
3-point field goals — PND 6 (Breitbach 2, Wardle, Luang, Bryce, Mingus); Danville 1 (Gouard). Total fouls — PND 10, Danville 16. Fouled out — Landfair. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.