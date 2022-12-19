PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At Peoria
Danville 41, Peoria Notre Dame 38
Danville (41) — Ja'Vaughn Robinson 2 1-2 3, Devan Larkin 0 0-0 0, Bryson Perez-Hinton 1 3-3 5, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 1 2-2 4, Terrien Gouard 0 0-0 0, Jonathan Ireland 9 1-2 21, Quentin Albinger 2 0-0 4, Lee 1 0-0 2, Kaden Young 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 7-9 41.
Peoria Notre Dame (38) — Hudson 0 0-0 0, Dinler 2 0-0 6, Gordon 3 0-0 6, Villar 8 1-2 19, Johsnon 0 0-0 0, Koch 2 2-3 7. Totals: 16 3-5 35.
Danville;11;9;4;17;—;41
PND;15;9;8;6;— ;38
3-point field goals — Danville 2 (Ireland 2); Notre Dame 6 (Dinler 2, Villar 2, Koch). Total fouls — Danville 13, Notre Dame 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Evansville, Ind.
Evansville Bosse 70, Danville 56
Danvillle (70) — Ja'Vaughn Robinson 8 1-3 21, Devan Larkin 3 0-0 7, Bryson Perez-Hinton 1 0-0 2, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 8 2-3 18, Terrien Gouard 0 0-0 0, Jonathan Moore 2 0-0 6, Moore 0 0-0 0, Quentin Ablinger 0 1-1 1, Lee 0 0-0 0, Kaden Young 1 0-0 2, Davis 0 0-0 0, Sattor-Townsend 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 4-7 56
Bosse (70) — Tomlinson 1 3-3 5, Wagner 6 0-0 12, Elliot 1 0-0 2, Howell 6 0-0 13, Smallwood 8 7-10 19, Glover 2 4-4 10, Jenny 0 0-0 0, Hall 0 2-2 2, Banks 3 0-0 9. Totals: 27 12-19 70.
Danville;14;12;20;10;—;56
Bosse;20;16;15;19;— ;70
3-point field goals — Danville 7 (Robinson 3, Ireland 2, Jones-Winslow, Larkin); Bosse 6 (Banks 3, Glover 2, Howell). Total fouls — Danville 16, Bosse 18. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 69, Marshall 41
Marshall (41) — Scott 0 2-2 2, Murphy 1 1-6 3, Henry 1 1-1 3, Matzke 0 1-3 1, Wallace 1 0-0 3, Daughery 2 2-2 8, Boatman 1 1-2 4, McGuire 1 0-0 2, Mattas 3 1-2 7, Deld 1 0-1 3, Lopez 0 0-0 0, Ross 1 1-2 3. Totals: 212 10-21 41.
BHRA (69) — Ethan Dubois 1 0-0 2, Micah Stanford 4 0-1 8, Ayden Ingram 3 1-2 7, Hayden Rice 5 1-2 13, Chaz Dubois 0 2-2 2, Brett Meidel 7 1-6 15, Isiah Tidwell 4 3-6 11, Anderson Thomas 0 2-2 2, Caden Kelemenic 0 0-0 0, Landon Leigh 0 9-10 9, Owen Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 19-30 69.
Marshall;14;2;12;13;—;41
BHRA;17;18;21;13;— ;69
3-point field goals — Marshall 5 (Daugherty 2, Wallace, Boatman, Deld); BHRA 2 (Rice 2). Total fouls — Marshall 23, BHRA 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Danville
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 63, Schlarman Academy 46
BHRA (63) — Micah Stanford 5 1-1 12, Ayden INgram 5 2-2 13, Hayden Ruce 3 2-4 11, Chaz Dubois 0 0-0 0, Brett Meidel 5 0-0 11, Isiah Tidwell 8 0-0 16, Owen Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 5-7 63.
Schlarman (46) — Jerry Reed 1 0-1 2, Keison Peoples 7 0-0 16, Jerrius Atkinson 5 3-7 13, Ricky Soderstrom 0 0-0 0, CL Dye 6 2-2 15, Chris Brown 0 0-0 0, Jamerrea McNeal 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 5-10 46.
BHRA;23;9;18;13;—;63
Schlarman;14;10;14;8;— ;46
3-point field goals — BHRA 6 (Rice 3, Meidel, Ingram, Stanford); Schlarman 3 (Peoples 2, Dye). Total fouls — BHRA 12, Schlarman 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Watseka
Hoopeston Area 69, Chicago Horizon SW 48
Hoopeston Area (69) — Wyatt Eisenmann 4 1-1 9, Dylan Judy 0 0-0 0, Owen Root 3 0-2 7, Trenton Montez 7 2-2 16, Preston VanDeVeer 2 4-5 8, Mason Rush 2 0-0 5, Anthony Zamora 6 4-6 16, Kendrick Sigerill 1 4-6 6, Ethan Steiner 1 0-0 2, Ulysses Garcia 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 15-22 69.
Horizon (48) — Michael Ricks 0 0-0 0, Jaquan Bundley 1 0-0 2, Bruce Askew 3 5-8 12, Isiah Earnest 8 901 17, Marcus Jones 1 0-0 2, Kamari Lewis 1 0-0 2, Manny Bucio 0 0-0 0, Kamren Cook 4 1-3 13. Totals: 18 6012 48.
Hoopeston;22;17;11;19;—;69
Horizon;13;13;8;14;— ;48
3-point field goals — Hoopeston Area 2 (Root, Rush); Horizon 6 (Cook 4, Earnest, Askew). Total fouls — Hoopeston Area 10, Horizon 19. Fouled out — McGee, Reed, Warner, Saehler. Technical fouls — none.
At Watseka
Westville 60, Donovan 38
Westville (60) — Zachary Russell 3 0-2 7, Ethan McMasters 0 0-0 0, Landen Haurez 9 8-11 26, Aiden Skinner 0 0-0 0, Tryce Setser 0 0-0 0, Drew Wichtowski 2 3-4 7, Cade Schaumburg 0 0-0 0, Matthew Darling 0 1-2 1, Kamden Maddox 7 1-2 19, Preston Wright 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 13-21 60.
Donovan (38) — Ty Miller 5 0-0 12, Blake Bard 1 0-0 3, Gannyn Waltz 0 0-0 0, Jessy Mailloux 0 0-0 0, Jacob Onnen 2 5-9 9, Griffen Walters 0 0-2 0, Braden Klecan 1 0-2 2, Preston Harrington-DeWitt 0 0-0 0, Carter Ponton 1 0-0 3, Brenden Henneike 3 0-0 6, Jesse Snell 1 0-0 3. Totals: 14 5-13 38.
Westville;23;11;15;11;—;60
Donovan;9;14;9;6;— ;38
3-point field goals — Westville 5 (Maddox 4, Russell); Donovan 5 (Miller 2, Bard, Ponton, Snell). Total fouls — Westville 10, Donovan 19. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none.
At Watseka
Westville 61, Cissna Park 32
Westville (61) — Zach Russell 6 0-0 16, Ethan McMasters 1 0-0 2, Landen Haurez 2 1-2 6, Aiden Skinner 0 1-2 1, Tryce Setser 0 0-0 0, Drew Wichtowski 6 0-0 16, Cade Schaumburg 2 0-1 5, Matthew Darling 6 1-2 13, Preston Wright 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 3-7 61.
Cissna Park (32) — Seth Walder 1 2-2 4, Jream Renteria 0 0-0 0, Ethan Huse 1 0-0 3, Chase Petry 0 0-0 0, Aiden Richards 0 0-0 0, Brayden Bruens 4 0-0 11, Gavin Spitz 2 2-3 6, Joe Ivers 0 0-0 0, Gabe Bohlmann 4 0-0 8, Kinley Van Hoveln 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 4-5 32.
Westville;20;9;14;18;—; 61
Cissna Park;4;12;7;9;— ;32
3-point field goals — Westville 9 (Russell 4, Wichtowski 4, Darling); Cissna Park 4 (Bruens 3, Huse). Total fouls — Westville 11, Cissna Park 13. Fouled out — McGee, Reed, Warner, Saehler. Technical fouls — none.
At Watseka
Hoopeston Area 67, St. Anne 48
Hoopeston Area (67) — Wyatt Eisenmann 0 1-2 1, Christian Kirts 0 0-0 0, Owen Root 7 0-0 17, Trenton Montez 0 1-2 1, Preston Van DeVeer 2 2-2 6, Mason Rush 1 0-0 2, Anthony Zamora 6 5-6 17, Kendrick Sigerill 8 5-6 21, Ethan Steiner 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 14-18 67.
St. Anne (48) — Ryan Sirois 0 0-0 0, Fred Burton 2 0-0 4, Tyler Lamie 0 0-0 0, Grant Pomarnski 0 0-0 0, Brandon Schoth 2 0-0 4, Anthony Blake 5 6-7 16, Jordan Davis 7 2-3 18, Demetrie Wielgus 3 0-0 6, Jason Bleyle 0 0-2 0, Christian Stamp 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 8-12 48.
Hoopeston;12;16;19;20;—;67
St. Anne;12;10;11;15;— ;48
3-point field goals — Hoopeston Area 3 (Root 3); St. Anne 2 (Davis 2). Total fouls — Hoopeston Area 11, St. Anne 15. Fouled out — none Technical fouls — none.
At Georgetown
Notre Dame De La Salette 47, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 39
La Salette (47) — Blood 1 4-7 6, Lorina 0 0-0 0, Fitzpatrick 3 0-0 8, Martin 4 2-2 13, Prather 5 5-6 15, Romero 2 0-0 5, Hall 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 11-15 47.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (39) — A'Jhon Watson 4 3-4 11, Cmaeron Steinbaugh 3 0-0 6, Jace Latoz 2 0-0 10, Logan Hummel 0 0-0 0, Aaron Maquet 3 1-1 9, JJ Hall 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 5-7 39.
LaSalette;3;21;12;11;—;47
Geo-RF;8;7;10;14;— ;39
3-point field goals — La Salette 6 (Martin 3, Firtzpatrick 2, Romero); Geo-RF 4 (Latoz 2, Maquet 2). Total fouls — La Salette 5, Geo-RF 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Shiloh
Salt Fork 50, Tri-County 30
Salt Fork (50) — Grant Wilson 0 0-0 0, Ty Smoot 2 1-4 6, Jameson Remole 2 0-0 5, Evan Webb 0 0-0 0, Blake Norton 2 7-11 11, Gavin Chew 0 4-4 4, Garrett Taylor 9 6-10 24, Evan Hageman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 18-29 50.
Tri-County (30) — McCullough 0 0-0 0, Van Lanken 0 1-2 1, Cox 4 1-3 10, Smith 2 1-2 6, Phillips 0 0-0 0, Buckler 2 0-0 5, Papdi 0 1-2 1, Hutchinson 2 0-0 4, Lee 1 1-1 3. Totals: 11 4-1 30.
Salt Fork;15;13;8;14;—;50
Tri-County;7;7;5;11;— ;30
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 2 (Remole, Hettmansberger); Tri-County 3 (Cox, Smith, Buckler). Total fouls — Salt Fork 13, Tri-County 23. Fouled out — Norton. Technical fouls — none.
At Armstrong
Oakwood 68, Armstrong-Potomac 37
Oakwood (68) — Derek Drews 0 0-0 0, Bryson Myers 2 0-0 4, Joshua Ruch 2 0-0 4, Christian Esquinca 0 0-0 0, Brody Taflinger 2 4-4 8, Bryson McDaniel 0 0-0 0, Sam Woodard 0 0-0 0, Cort Vermillion 0 2-2 2, Dalton Hobick 9 1-1 20, Jackson Dudley 2 0-0 5, Tanner Pichon 5 0-0 11, Alec Harrison 5 3-3 13. Totals: 27 10-10 68.
Armstrong-Potomac (37) — Nathan Rogers 0 0-0 0, Dawson McMasters 0 3-4 3, Cole Bailey 0 0-0 0, Ryan Edwards 0 0-0 0, Kollin Asbury 7 1-5 15, Evan Schulter 1 0-2 2, Cain Buhr 5 1-1 15, Luke Townsend 0 0-0 0, Bowen Hesterberg 0 0-0 0, Blake Learnard 1 0-0 2, JT Frerichs 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 5-12 37.
Oakwood;12;17;22;17;—;68
A-P;12;10;8;7;— ;37
3-point field goals — Oakwood 4 (Ruch, Hobick, Dudley, Pichon); Armstrong-Potomac 4 (Buhr 4). Total fouls — Oakwood 13, Armstrong-Potomac 12. Fouled out — Bailey. Technical fouls — Bailey.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Georgetown
North Vermillion 46, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 42
N. Vermillion (46) — Cadence Dunham 2 1-2 5, Callie Naylor 0 3-4 3, Braxtyn Dunham 1 0-0 3, Lauren Ellis 4 3-4 12, Kera Dunham 2 0-3 4, Savannah Pollard 2 0-0 5, Braylee Brown 2 1-1 5, Tera Thompson 3 1-2 9. Totals: 16 9-16 46.
Geo-RF (42) — Kendall Roberts 2 3-6 8, J'Lynn Waltz 2 1-2 5, Savana Cunningham 1 0-0 2, Peyton McComas 2 0-0 4, Sierra Cunningham 0 1-2 1, Sydney Spesard 2 3-8 7, Bryleigh Collom 2 0-0 3, Addi Spesard 5 2-5 12, Milee Ellis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 10-23 42.
N. Vermillion;10;8;11;7;10;—;46
Geo-RF;8;12;4;12;6;— ;42
3-point field goals — N. Vermillion 5 (Thompson 2, Pollard, Ellis, Dunham); Geo-RF 2 (Roberts, Collom). Total fouls — North Vermillion 18, Geo-RF 15. Fouled out — Dunham. Technical fouls — none.
At Fithian
St. Thomas More 44, Oakwood 36
St. Thomas More (44) — Wells 4 0-0 9, Herges 0 0-0 0, Dickerson 1 0-0 2, Devocelle 2 0-1 6, Gooding 3 1-3 9, Kreps 0 0-0 0, Dimoke 0 2-4 2, Quanstrom 5 6-11 16. Totals: 115 9-18 44.
Oakwood (36) — Jaydah Arrowsmith 3 1-2 7, Bella Bradford 1 0-0 2, Nikita Taylor 2 1-4 5, Sam Dunavan 0 0-0 0, Kalie Tison 1 0-0 2, Addie Wright 9 1-2 19, Cherokee Hanner 0 1-4 1, Mady Nicoson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 4-12 36.
STM;11;17;0;14;—;44
Oakwood;18;5;9;4;— ;36
3-point field goals — St. Thomas More 5 (Gooding 2, Devocelle 2, Wells). Total fouls — St. Thomas More 15, Oakwood 17. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
