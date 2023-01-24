PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Vermilion County Boys Tournament
At Mary Miller Gym
Pool A — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2-0, Hoopeston Area 1-1, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0-2
Pool B — Salt Fork 3-0, Oakwood 2-1, Westville 1-2, Armstrong-Potomac 0-3
Saturday, Jan. 14 games
Hoopeston Area 59, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 31
Oakwood 60, Westville 35
Salt Fork 59, Armstrong-Potomac 37
Tuesday, Jan. 17 games
Oakwood 77, Armstrong-Potomac 45
Salt Fork 43, Westville 41
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 83, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 29
Thursday, Jan. 19 games
Westville 60, Armstrong-Potomac 53
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 57, Hoopeston Area 36
Salt Fork 57, Oakwood 24
Saturday, Jan. 21 games
Fifth Place game: Georgetown-Ridge Farm 37, Westville 36
Third Place Game: Oakwood 48, Hoopeston Area 42
Championship Game: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 40, Salt Fork 35
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
At Mary Miller Gym
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 40, Salt Fork 35
BHRA (40) — Micah Stanford 1 3-4 5, Ayden Ingram 1 4-5 6, Hayden Rice 3 0-0 9, Chaz Dubois 2 0-0 5, Brett Meidel 5 1-2 11, Isiah Tidwell 2 0-0 4. Totals: 14 8-11 40.
Salt Fork (35) — Ty Smoot 0 0-0 0, Jameson Remole 2 0-0 5, Blake Hettmansberger 0 2-3 2, Blake Webb 1 2-2 4, Blake Norton 4 3-5 12, Hayden Chew 1 0-0 2, Garrett Taylor 5 0-4 10. Totals: 13 7-14 35.
BHRA;4;13;8;15;—;40
Salt Fork;8;6;8;13;— ;35
3-point field goals — BHRA 4 (Rice 3, Dubois); Salt Fork 2 (Remole, Norton). Total fouls — BHRA 14, Salt Fork 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
THIRD PLACE GAME
At Mary Miller Gym
Oakwood 48, Hoopeston Area 42
Oakwood (48) — Josh Ruch 1 0-0 2, Brody Taflinger 6 1-2 17, Cort Vermilion 0 0-0 0, Dalton Hobick 3 0-0 9, Jackson Dudley 2 0-0 6, Tanner Pichon 3 0-1 6, Alec Harrison 3 2-2 8. Totals: 18 3-3 48.
Hoopeston Area (42) — Wyatt Eisenmann 1 0-0 2, Owen Root 0 5-6 5, Trenton Montez 0 1-4 1, Preston VandeVeer 2 0-0 6, Mason Rush 0 0-0 0, Anthony Zamora 4 0-2 8, Kenderick Sigerill 9 0-0 18, Ethan Steiner 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 6-12 42.
Oakwood;13;10;10;15;—;48
Hoopeston;14;9;12;7;— ;42
3-point field goals — Oakwood 9 (Taflinger 4, Hobick 3, Dudley 2); Hoopeston Area 2 (VandeVeer). Total fouls — Oakwood 15, Hometown 24. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
FIFTH PLACE GAME
At Mary Miller Gym
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 37, Westville 36
Geo-RF (37) — A'Jhon Watson 2 0-0 4, Cameron Steinbaugh 4 4-5 3, Logan Hummel 0 0-0 0, Aaron Maquet 4 1-2 10, Triston Hepburn 0 0-0 0, JJ Hall 5 0-0 10. Totals: 15 5-7 37.
Westville (36) — Easton Barney 1 1-2 3, Zach Russell 0 1-2 1, Ethan McMasters 0 0-0 0, Landon Haurez 1 3-3 5, Aiden Skinner 0 0-0 0, Drew Wichtowski 4 5-6 15, Cade Schaumburg 0 0-0 0, Kamden Maddox 6 0-0 12. Totals: 12 10-13 36.
Geo-RF;5;9;11;12;—;37
Westville;12;9;5;10;— ;36
3-point field goals — Geo-RF 2 (Maquet, Steinbaugh); Westville 2 (Wichtowski 2). Total fouls — Geo-RF 12, Westville 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
2023 Vermilion County Tournament All-Tournament Team
Drew Wichtowski, Westville
Ayden Ingram, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Garrett Taylor, Salt Fork
Anthony Zamora, Hoopeston Area
Brett Meidel, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Micah Stanford, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Aaron Maquet, Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Kollin Asbury, Armstrong-Potomac
Blake Norton, Salt Fork
Dalton Hobick, Oakwood
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Vermilion County Girls Tournament
At Mary Miller Gym
Pool A — Salt Fork 2-0, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1-1, Westville 0-2
Pool B — Armstrong-Potomac 3-0, Oakwood 1-2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1-2, Hoopeston Area 1-2,
Friday, Jan. 13 games
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 53, Westville 25
Hoopeston Area 39, Oakwood 32
Armstrong-Potomac 35, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 33
Monday, Jan. 16 games
Oakwood 32, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 24
Armstrong-Potomac 42, Hoopeston Area 27
Salt Fork 51, Westville 16
Wednesday, Jan. 18 games
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 49, Hoopeston Area 39
Salt Fork 26, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 16
Armstrong-Potomac 35, Oakwood 18
Friday, Jan. 20 games
Fifth Place game: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 38, Westville 25
Third Place Game: Georgetown-Ridge Farm 43, Oakwood 42
Championship Game: Salt Fork 45, Armstrong-Potomac 24
Championship Game
At Mary Miller Gym
Salt Fork 45, Armstrong-Potomac 24
Salt Fork (45) — Macie Russell 2 2-2 6, Karlie Cain 0 0-0 0, Brycie Hird 0 0-0, Kendall Cooley 3 0-0 6, Bracie Hird 1 0-0 2, Alexa Jamison 11 2-5 27, Shelby McGee 1 0-0 2, Karlie McGee 0 0-0 0, Kendyl Hurt 0 2-2 2, Sailor Pacot 0 0-0 0, Brianna Filicsky 0 0-0 0, Zuzu Abudayya 0 0-0 0, Rozlyn Maring 0 0-0 0, Payton Cox 0 -0 0, Madison Tucker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 4-7 45.
Armstrong-Potomac (24) — Brynn Spencer 0 0-0 0, Lily Jameson 1 0-0 3, Kyla Bullington 3 0-0 6, Zoe Turner 0 0-0 0, Cami Saltsgaver 3 1-2 7, McKenna Ackermann 1 0-0 2, Cala Reifsteck 0 0-0 0, Gigi Mulvaney 2 2-2 6. Totals: 10 3-4 24.
Salt Fork;18;9;10;8;—;45
A-P;6;5;8;5;— ;24
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 3 (Jamison 3); Armstrong-Potomac 1 (Jameson). Total fouls — Salt Fork 10, Armstrong-Potomac 13. Fouled out — Jameson. Technical fouls — none.
Third Place
At Mary Miller Gym
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 43, Oakwood 42
Geo-RF (43) — Kendall Roberts 5 2-4 16, J'Lynn Waltz 1 2-3 4, Savannah Cunningham 1 0-2 2, Peyton McComas 1 0-0 2, Sydney Spesard 3 3-4 9, Bryleigh Collom 1 0-0 2, Addi Spesard 1 6-6 8. Totals: 13 13-19 43
Oakwood (42) — Rylee Wright 2 0-1 4, Jaydah Arrowsmith 2 0-0 4, Bella Bradford 0 0-0 0, Sam Dunavan 0 1-2 1, Kalie Tison 1 0-0 2, Addie Wright 11 1-1 23, Gracie Hanner 0 0-0 0, Cherokee Hanner 3 2-6 8, Mady Nicoson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 5-9 422.
Geo-RF;11;10;8;14;—;43
Oakwood;10;6;14;12 ;— ;42
3-point field goals — Geo-RF 4 (Roberts 4). Total fouls — Geo-RF 14, Oakwood 16. Fouled out — Arrowsmith. Technical fouls — none.
Fifth Place Game
At Mary Miller Gym
Bismarck-Henning/Armstrong-Potomac 38, Westville 25
BHRA (38) — Aubrey Peters 3 0-0 6, Alina Reifsteck 1 0-0 2, Morgan Bozarth 0 0-0 0, Natalie Clapp 1 0-0 2, Marleigh Schmit 1 -0 2, Beth McMahon 5 0-1 12, Mayzee Myers 0 0-0 0, Ava Acton 1 0-0 2, Draycee Nelson 3 0-0 6, Mikayla Cox 3 0-0 6. Totals: 18 0-1 38.
Westville (25) — Lani Gondzur 3 1-2 7, Lydia Gondzur 3 1-3 7, Emma Schluter 0 0-0 0, McKynzie Carico 0-0 0, Lainey Wichtowski 1 0-1 2, Hadley Jones 0 1-2 1, Madison Jones 0 0-3 0, Anne Blokey 0 0-0 0, Ariel Clarkston 1 0-0 2, Aubrie Jenkins 3 0-5 6. Totals: 11 3-16 25.
BHRA;9;9;14;6;—;38
Westville;6;5;10;4;— ;25
3-point field goals — BHRA 2 (McMahon 2). Total fouls — BHRA 14, Westville 12. Fouled out — McGee, Reed, Warner, Saehler.
2023 Vermilion County Tournament All-Tournament Team
Cherokee Hanner, Oakwood
Kyla Bullington, Armstrong-Potomac
Beth McMahon, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Bryleigh Collom, Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Macie Russell, Salt Fork
Addie Wright, Oakwood
Klaire Pilcher, Hoopeston Area
Alexa Jamison, Salt Fork
Addie Spesard, Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Gigi Mulvaney, Armstrong-Potomac
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Cayuga, Ind.
North Central 63, North Vermillion 47
North Central (63) — Seay 5 4-6 16, Gaines 1 6-8 8, Secrest 4 5-8 13, Davidson 8 5-5 24, M. Scott 1 0-0 2, Jones 0 0-0 0, G. Scott 0 0-1 0. Totals: 19 20-27 63.
North Vermillion (47) — Callie Naylor 2 0-0 5, Braxtyn Dunham 2 4-5 8, Lauren Ellis 6 0-3 12, Kayann Smith 0 0-0 0 Raena Campbell 0 0-0 0, Savannah Pollard 0 0-0 0, Braylee Brown 3 1-4 7, Tera Thompson 2 0-0 4, Olivia Pearman 3 5-9 11. Totals: 18 10-21 47.
N. Central;15;15;20;13;—;63
N. Vermillion;11;16;14;6;— ;47
3-point field goals — North Central 5 (Davidson 3, Seay 2); North Vermillion 1 (Naylor). Total fouls — North Central 17, North Vermillion 22. Fouled out — Jones, Pollard, Brown. Technical fouls — none.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
At Danville
Rend Lake 81, Danville Area Community College 78
Rend Lake (81) — Blake McKay 3-10 5-5 13, Cawhan Smith 6-11 5-9 17, Carson Prost 5-12 9-10 20, Jackson Creel 0-1 0-0 0, Joe Melton 1-1 0-0 2, Mason Ribble 2-4 2-2 8, Reece Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Brady Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Brennan Lovette 6-12 5-7 21. Totals: 23-53 26-33 81.
DACC (78) — Tyshay Epps 0-2 0-0 0, Ramalle Arnold 6-19 2-2 14, Martez Rhodes 2-7 2-2 8, Yacouba Traore 2-3 0-1 4, Kendall Taylor 5-7 6-9 16, Dameriz Merriweather 6013 5-5 19, Jameer Ajibade 2-3 0-0 6, Stephen Atkinson 3-6 2-3 8, Trevin Williams 0-0 1-2 1, Ryan Caddell 0-1 0-0 0, Terrence Ringo 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 27-62 18-24 78.
Rend Lake;37;31;13;—;81
DACC;32;36;10;—;78
3-point goals — Rend Lake 9-23 (Lovette 4-6, Ribble 2-3, Mckay 2-7, Prose 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Moore 0-1, Smith 0-2); DACC 6-21 (Merriweather 2-3, Ajibade 2-3, Rhodes 2-5, Epps 0-1, Atkinson 0-1, Caddell 0-1, Arnold 0-7). Rebounds — Rend Lake 24 (Lovette 6); DACC 46 (Taylor 9). Assists — Rend Lake 9 (Smith 3); DACC 16 (Epps 5). Steals — Rend Lake 7 (Lovette 3); DACC 1 (Merriweather). Turnovers — Rend Lake 9, DACC 11. Total fouls —Rend Lake 19, DACC 27. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — Prose, Williams.
