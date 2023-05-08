PREP GIRLS TRACK
At Champaign
Big 12 Girls Championship
Team results — 1. Normal Community 131, 2. Champaign Central 92, 3. Danville 80, 3. Peoria Richwoods 80, 5. Normal West 54, 6. Bloomington 40, 7. Champaign Centennial 34, 8. Urbana 24, 9. Peoria Notre Dame 15, 10, Peoria Manual 6, 11. Peoria High 2
Individual results
High jump — 1. Nevaeh Jones (D) 1.58m, 2. Loreal Allen (Central) 1.53m, 3. Mariyah Brown (D) 1.53m
Long jump — 1. Noelle Hunt (Centennial) 5.63m, 2. Braelyn Alexander (Central) 5.62m, 3. Mariah Cade (Richwoods) 5.52m
Triple jump — 1. Nickiya Shields (D) 11.50m, 2. Cade 10.95m, 3. Elianna Keyes (Richwoods) 10.67m
Pole Vault — 1. Claudia Ifft (B) 3.45m, 2. Alondra Ortiz-Silva (B) 3.30m, 3. Audrey Allender (Central) 3.15m
Shot Put — 1. Ruth Oliveros-Gallant (NC) 11.47m, 2. Brown 11.21m, 3. Marco Reynolds (NC) 11.15m
Discus — 1. Teri Hall (U) 32.83m, 2. Nevaeh Essien (Central) 32.30m, 3. Aurora Kiamana (NC) 32.07m
100 meters — 1. Jazmin West (NC) 12.26, 2. Lena Jackson (Richwoods) 12.33, 3. Isabella Roundtree (Central) 12.46, 4. Taniya Reynolds (D) 12.55
200 meters — 1. West 25.38, 2. Kennedy Ramshaw (Central) 25.46, 3. Roundtree (Central) 25.83
400 meters — 1. Allison Ince (NC) 56.97, 2. Syniya Quenga (U) 1:00.01, 3. Abigail Ziemer (NC) 1:01.18
800 meters — 1. Ince 2:13.73, 2. Lily Cavanaugh (NC) 2:20.55, 3. Brooklyn Sweikar (Centennial) 2:25.28
100 hurdles — 1. Shields 14.75, 2. Mia Jackson (Richwoods) 15.38, 3. Tania Boombo (B) 16.00
300 hurdles — 1. Shields 44.88, 2. Queen-Patricia Lubano (NC) 47.24, 3. Ortiz-Silva 48.31
1,600 — 1. Julie Bach (NW) 5:24.84, 2. Renee Warren (NW) 5:28.99, 3. Allison Thompson (D) 5:34.49
3,200 — 1. Bach 11:23.59, 2. Warren 11:43.48, 3. Thompson 11:54.87
400 relay — 1. Central 47.88, 2. Richwoods 48.87, 3. Normal Community 49.24
800 relay — 1. Central 1:43.39, 2. Normal Community 1:44.62, 3. Peoria Richwoods 1:45.09, 4. Danville (Shields, Reynolds, Serenity Reed, Da'Sani Lewis )1:49.37
1,600 relay — 1. Normal Community 4:01.93, 2. Centennial 4:06.63. 3. Central 4:17.15
3,200 relay — 1. Normal Community 9:40.36, 2. Peoria Notre Dame 10:06.72, 3. Normal West 10:30.35
COLLEGE BASEBALL
From Saturday
At Peoria
Game 1
Illinois Central College 10, Danville Area Community College 2
DACC`000`011`0`— `2 `8` 1
ICC`403`003`x`—`10`8`0
WP — Nick Hainline. LP — Matt Bunnell Two or more hits — D: Drew Pinkston, Cruz Fuentes, Mason Rice I: Beau Durbin, Josh Heyder, Kaleb Gauf. HR — I: Gauf 2, Heyder. RBIs — D: Kody Morton, Fuentes I: Gauf 5, Heyder 2, Durbin 2.
Game 2
Illinois Central College 12, Danville Area Community College 2
DACC`000`20`— `2 `3` 3
ICC`046`2x`—`12`11`1
WP — Gage Burdick. LP — Reston Morehouse. Two or more hits — I: Luke Dory, Beau Durbin, Ty Bishop. 2B — I: Doty, Durbin, Bishop, Riley McCallister. 3B — I: Durbin. HR — D: Kody Morton. I: Bishop, Kaleb Gauf. RBIs — D: Morton I: Doty 3, Gauf 3, Durbin 2, Bishop 2, McCalister.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Region 24 Championships
From Saturday
At Champaign
Danville Area Community College 3, Illinois Central College 2
DACC`000`000`200`01`— `3 `4` 1
ICC`000`001`100`00`—`2`5`1
WP — Raven Morrison. LP — Kiersten Manning. Two or more hits — D:Danielle Shuey 2B — D: Beth Pavy. HR — D: Shuey, Ashlynn McPeak. I: Shylar Boze, Olivia Drish. RBIs — D: Shuey, McPeak, Jewelia Wolfe I: Boze, Drish.
Parkland College 15, Danville Area Community College 12
DACC`080`000`4`— `12 `12` 2
Parkland`02(11)`020`x`—`15`14`5
WP — Karley Yergler. LP — Rylee Richey. Two or more hits — D: Danielle Shuey 3, Beth Pavy P: Emma Mason 3, Bri Roloff, Ellie Vetter, Ryleigh Owens. 2B — D: Shuey 2 P: Yergler, Owens, Lizzie Stiverson. 3B — P: Vetter. HR — D: Richey. Ashlynn McPeak. O: Mason 2. RBIs — D: Shuey 4, Pavy 2, Richey, Raven Morrison, McPeak, Hayden Smith P: Mason 5, Roloff 2, Vetter 2, Owens, Stiverson, Yergler, Lexie Griffin.
