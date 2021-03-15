PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Bloomington
Big 12 Championship Game
Normal Community 45, Danville 27
Normal (45) — Sophia Fenney 1-4 3-4 5, Madison Feeney 1-6 0-0 3, Karleigh Creasey 3-7 4-5 10, Mallory Oloffson 2-7 6-6 10, Ivie Juarez 5-10 2-5 12, Miriam Zappa 0-0 0-0 0, Lauren Hlava 0-5 0-0 0, Addison Weyrauch 0-2 0-0 0, Andria Merkle 0-0 0-0 0, Jocelyn Cottone-Sullivan 0-0 0-0 0, Chloe Janssen 0-0 0-0 0, Paige Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Brianna Mathews 2-4 1-2 5, Maylin Henning 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 14-45 16-22 45
Danville (27) — Erin Houpt 4-12 2-2 12, Tharija Rose 0-4 0-0 0, Nau'Tika Conaway 2-10 1-6 5, McKaylee Allen 2-10 3-4 7, Aanije Reed 1-7 0-0 3, Mackenzie Blanden 0-3 0-0 0, Cheyenne Walls 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 9-46 6-12 27.
Normal; 8; 19; 6; 12; —; 45
Danville; 11; 3; 6; 7; —; 27
3-pointers — Normal Community 1-15 (M.Feeney 1-6, Creasey 0-2, Oloffson 0-2, Hlava 0-5). Danville 3-15 (Houpt 2-7, Reed 1-5, Allen 0-3). Rebounds — Normal Community 39 (Oloffson 14, Creasey 8, Juarez 8, S.Feeney 3, Mathews 3, M.Feeney 1, Janssen 1, TEAM 1). Danville 35 (Allen 10, Conaway 8, Houpt 6, Reed 3, Rose 2, Walls 2, Blanden 1, TEAM 3). Assists — Normal Community 10 (Creasey 8, M.Feeney 1, Hlava 1). Danville 5 (Houpt 3, Rose 1, Allen 1). Turnovers — Normal Community 11, Danville 15. Steals — Normal Community 9 (Oloffson 3, Creasey 2, Juarez 2, S.Feeney 1, Walker 1). Danville 6 (Conaway 4, Houpt 1, Reed 1). Total fouls — Normal Community 10, Danville 20. Fouled out — Rose, Reed.
Records — Normal Community 11-2 overall. Danville 11-3 overall.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
At Peoria
Danville Area Community Collège 68, Illinois Central College 56
DACC (68) — Tyshay Epps 1-4 2-3 5, Drew Reifsteck 3-6 0-0 7, Lewis Richards 4-7 5-6 15, Daylen Davis-Williams 0-6 4-4 4, Raymond Terry 5-8 0-1 10, Kameron Barnett 3-8 0-1 8, Ahmoni Weston 3-8 1-3 7, David Gorman 3-4 0-0 9, William Keno 1-2 0-0 3, Veljko Culibrk 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 25-53 12-18 68.
Illinois Central College (56) — Jaquan Binion 5-16 1-1 11, Jimmie Richardson 3-5 1-2 9, Lavell McIntosh 7-12 0-0 14, Josh Shannon 1-4 0-0 2, William Pepper 4-5 1-2 9, Gabe Carlock 0-0 0-0 0, Kennell Sutton 3-5 0-0 6, Wyatt Peek 0-4 0-0 0, Kevin Sorrells 0-1 0-0 0, Marcus Vance 0-0 0-0 0, Max May 2-3 0-0 5, Mason Meents 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 25-55 3-5 56.
DACC;28;40;—;68
ICC;27;29;—;56
3-point goals — DACC 10-22 (Gorman 3-3, Richards 2-4, Barnett 2-5, Keno 1-2, Epps 1-3, Reifsteck 1-3, Davis-Williams 0-1, Weston 0-1); ICC 3-12 (Richardson 2-2, May 1-2, Sorrells 0-1, Shannon 0-1, Peek 0-2 Binion 0-4). Rebounds — DACC 32 (Terry 6); ICC 33 (McIntosh 8). Assists — DACC 15 (Epps 5); ICC 9 (May, Shannon, Binion 2). Steals — DACC 5 (Weston 2); ICC 4 (Sorrells 2). Turnovers — DACC 13, ICC 15. Total fouls — DACC 14, ICC 17. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
At Peoria
Illinois Central 71, Danville Area Community College 44
DACC (44) — Hunter Edwards 0-2 0-0 0, Rylee Dowers 4-13 2-2 12, Anaiya Robinson 0-5 0-0 0, Maria Artigas 2-4 0-0 5, Simoneta Fernandez 0-2 3-3 3, Asaya Bulgin 5-11 2-5 12, Shariya Davis 2-4 0-0 4, Allasha Alexander 0-0 0-0 0, Alexus Mobley 3-9 1-4 8. Totals: 16-50 8-14 44.
ICC (71) — Kayla Gordon 1-8 3-4 5, Cierra McNamee 3-9 2-5 8, Nia Williams 5-6 1-2 13, Derria Edwards 1-6 2-2 5, Camryn Stafford 4-4 202 11, Courtney Jones 2-4 0-0 4, Samaiya Buchanan 1-3 0-0 2, Keijah Gray 2-2 0-0 4, Sh'Coria Metts 0-3 0-0 0, Dayja Evans 2-4 2-2 8, Ayanna Gibbs 2-2 2-2 6, Kristyn Mitchell 1-2 3-3 5. Totals: 24-53 17-23 71.
DACC;7;4;25;8;—;44
ICC;13;21;17;20;—;71
3-point goals — DACC 4-13 (Dowers 2-5, Artigas 1-3, Mobley 1-3, Robinson 0-1, Bulgin 0-1); Hometown 4-10 (Ebert 2-4, Baumgart 1-3, Nichols 1-2, Bontrager 0-1). Rebounds — DACC 33 (Bulgin 9); ICC 36 (McNamee 6). Assists — DACC 11 (Mobley 3); ICC 16 (Edwards 7). Steals — DACC 6 (Dowers 2); ICC 14 (Evans 3). Turnovers — DACC 23, ICC 15. Total fouls — DACC 15, ICC 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
From Saturday
At Westfield, Ind.
Danville Area Community College 4, Ivy Tech 3
Ivy Tech`010`200`4`—`4`8`1
DACC`101`811`x`—`12`15`0
WP — Jake Andriole. Two or more hits — D: Keegan Nickoson. 2B — D: Luke Barnes, Nickoson. RBIs — D: Barnes, Chase Vinson, Dawson Johns.
Danville Area Community College 9, Lincoln Trail 4
DACC`102`301`2`—`9`12`0
Lincoln Trail`001`000`3`—`4`7`2
WP — CJ Backer. Two or more hits — D: Andy Bunton 3, Kyle Bartman 3, Chase Vinson, Jaden Miller. 2B — D: Bartman. 3B — D: Bunton. RBIs — D: Jonathan Latham 3, Bartman 2, Bunton 2, Vinson.
From Sunday
Lincoln Trail 11, Danville Area Community College 0
Lincoln Trail`404`010`2`—`11`11`3
DACC`000`000`0`—`0`0`1
LP — Ryan Adams.
Danville Area Community College 11, Ivy Tech 5
DACC`006`200`3`—`11`10`2
Ivy Tech`200`201`0`—`5`6`2
WP — Jake Stipp. Two or more hits — D: Keegan Nickoson. 2B — D: Jake Andriole, Luke Barnes, Nickoson, Chase Vinson. RBIs — D: Barnes 3, Vinson 2, Noah Laurent 2, Nickoson 2, Andriole, Dustin Dupont.
