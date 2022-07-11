LEGION BASEBALL
At Tilton
Danville Post 210 Speakers 10, Terre Haute 3
Terre Haute`111`000`0`— `4 `8` 1
Danville`311`032`x`—`10`9`2
WP — Isaiah Ruch. LP — Jackson McFarland. Two or more hits — TH: Tucker Helton. D: Drew Pinkston, Andy Onnen. 2B — D: Blake Norton. HR — D: Pinkston, Ruch. RBIs — TH: Helton, Noah Bray. D: Ruch 4, Pinkston 2, Dawson Dodd 2, Norton.
From Sunday
At Kokomo, Ind.
Game 1
Danville Post 210 Speakers 5, Kokomo Post 6 2
Danville`100`020`2`— `5 `9` 0
Kokomo`000`001`1`—`2`6`1
WP — Brodi Winge. LP — Gavin Smith. Two or more hits — D: Andy Onnen, Drew Pinkston, Landon Haurez 2B — K: Jon Maloy. 3B — D: Blake Norton. HR — K: Gavin Smith. RBIs — D: Onnen 2, Pinkston, Brody Sexton, Isaiah Ruch K: Smith, Preston Sanford.
Game 2
Danville Post 210 Speakers 8, Kokomo Post 6 7
Danville`011`510`0`— `8 `8` 1
Kokomo`001`003`3`—`7`10`2
WP — Conlan Moore. LP — Larry Hamilton. Save — Blake Norton. Two or more hits — D: Norton 3, Josh Young K: Smith 4, Will McKinzie. 2B — D: Norton, Brody Sexton K: Smith 2, McKinzie 2, Conner Boone. HR — D: Landon Haurez. K: Smith. RBIs — D: Norton 3, Young, Haurez, Jacob Spear K: Smith 5.
From Saturday
At Tilton
Game 1
Danville Post 210 Junior Golf 9, Shelby County 2
Shelby Co.`002`000`0`— `2 `3` 1
Danville`500`013`x`—`9`12`2
WP — Anderson Thomas. LP — Forlines. Save — Pedro Rangel. Two or more hits — D: Deegan Albert 3, Rangel, Cade Schaumburg, Braxton Waller. 2B — D: Albert. HR — D: Albert. RBIs — SC: Lockart D: Albert 4, Waller 2, Schaumburg, Adam Watson.
Game 2
Shelby County 9, Danville Post 210 Junior Gold 6
Shelby Co.`100`050`03`— `9 `9` 4
Danville`002`110`20`—`6`6`2
WP — Brody Boehm. LP — Cade Schaumburg. Two or more hits — SC: Fox D: Schaumburg. 2B — SC: Jokisch, Boehm D: Albert. 3B — SC: Williams. RBIs — SC: Williams 3, Dickens 2, Boehm 2, Fox D: Albert 2, Cian Moore, Schaumburg.
