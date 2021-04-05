PREP FOOTBALL
At Byerly-Hageman Field, Catlin
Salt Fork 21, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
Geo-RF; 0; 0; 0; 0; —; 0
Salt Fork; 0; 6; 8; 7; —; 21
Second quarter
Salt Fork — Ethan McLain 8-yrd run (kick failed), 11:23
Third quarter
Salt Fork — Ben Jessup 14-yard run (McLain run), 4:54.
Fourth quarter
Salt Fork — McLain 30-yard run (Brady Tevebaugh kick), 5:24.
Team statistics
;Geo-RF;Salt Fork
First downs; 3; 22
Rushes-yards; 18-22; 68-415
Passing yards; 28; 0
Comp-Att-Int; 3-16-3; 0-2-0
Total yards; 50; 415
Kickoff returns; 4-109; 1-2
Punt returns; 0-0; 2-31
Interception returns; 0-0; 3-2
Fumble returns; 3-37; 1-0
Punts-Avg.; 4-30.5; 0-0
Fumbles-lost; 3-1; 5-3
Penalties-yards; 6-40; 5-57
Time of possession; 14:54; 33:06
Individual statistics
Rushing — Georgetown-Ridge Farm: Craig Johnson 10-12, Logan Dawson 6-(-1), Marc Oaties 2-11. Salt Fork:Tate Johnson 26-195, Ben Jessup 19-145, Ethan McLain 8-54, Colden Earles 8-(-3), Tucker Sands 7-24.
Passing — Georgetown-Ridge Farm: Dawson 3-16-3 28 yards. Salt Fork: Earles 0-2-0.
Receiving — Georgetown-Ridge Farm: Gavin Castonguay 1-15, Trayvion Brown 1-9, Oaties 1-4.
Kickoff returns — Georgetown-Ridge Farm: Cameron Ford 2-94, Brown 1-15, Craig Johnson 1-0. Salt Fork: Garrett Taylor 1-2.
Interception returns — Salt Fork: McLain 3-2
Fumble returns — Georgetown-Ridge Farm: Ford 2-2, Oaties 1-35. Salt Fork: Josh Miller 1-0.
Punting — Georgetown-Ridge Farm: Ford 4 punts, 122 yards, 30.5 average.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
At Watseka
Oakwood/Salt Fork 14, Watseka 0
Oakwood/SF`10`4`—`14
Watseka`0`0`—`0
First half
OSF — Brady Tevebaugh (assist Sam Howie)
OSF — Howie
OSF — Tevebaugh (assist Howie)
OSF — Howie (assist Tevebaugh)
OSF — Howie (assist Reef Pacot)
OSF — Pacot
OSF — Tevebaugh (assist Grant Powell)
OSF — Jarron Fleming
OSF — Gage Reed (assist Derek Drews)
OSF — Reed (assist Joe Lashuay)
Second half
OSF — Tevebaugh
OSF — Robby Wright (assist Nathan Wright)
OSF — Aaron Dean (assist Howie)
OSF — Howie
Game statistics
Shots on goal — OSF 29, Watseka 4. Keeper saves — OSF: Pacot 3, Dean 1; W: Rolandon Gaytan 14.
Records — Oakwood-Salt Fork 8-1 overall.
From Saturday
At Hoopeston
Oakwood/Salt Fork 5, Hoopeston Area 1
Oakwood/SF`2`3`—`5
Hoopeston`1`0`—`1
First half
OSF — Cooper Myers
HA — Owen Root.
OSF — Brady Tevebaugh (assist Sam Howie)
Second half
OSF — Tevebaugh (assist Reef Pacot).
OSF — Myers (assist Grant Powell)
OSF — Tevebaugh (assist Aaron Dean)
Game statistics
Shots on goal — OSF 12, Hoopeston Area 5. Keeper saves — OSF: Dean 4; HA: Derek Drayer 7
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Broadlands
Chrisman 2, Heritage 1
Chrisman`22`25`25
Heritage`25`15`0
Chrisman Statistical leaders
Kills — Maecy Johnson 14, Haley Chaney 7, Sequoyah Cook 7, Reese Anderson 4, Hannah Lunger 2, Kailey Phipps Blocks — Johnson 4, Anderson 2, Lunger. Assists — Lunger 29, Phipps 4, Chaney, Johnson. Service aces — Lunger 5, Phipps 2, Anderson, Johnson, Chaney. Digs — Lunger 7, Chaney 7, Johnons 7, Phipps 4, Cook 3, Anderson 2.
Records — Chrisman 6-2 overall.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
From Saturday
At Champaign
Game 1
Parkland College 10, Danville Area Community College
DACC`020`000`4`— `6 `4`6
Parkland`020`350`x`—`10`8`0
WP — Matt Parenteau. LP — Jake Andriole. Two or more hits — D: Dawson Johns P: David Ascencio, Jr. 3. 2B — P: Ascencio, Nick Fazzari. 3B — P: Hogan McIntosh. HR — D: Dustin DuPont. RBIs — D: Dupont 2, Andy Bunton, Jonathan Latham P: Austin Biehl, Ascensio Jr., McIntosh, Fazzari, Jimmy Rybarcyzk.
Game 2
Parkland College 7, Danville Area Community College 0
DACC`000`000`000`— `0 `5`3
Parkland`300`310`00x`—`7`8`0
WP — Tyler Heidkamp. LP — Riley Hershberger. Two or more hits — P: Austin Biehl, Jimmy Rybarczyk. 2B — P: Rybarczyk 2, Biehl, Hogan McIntosh, Tyler Grigalis. RBIs — P: Biehl 2, Grigallis 2, McIntosh, Nicholas Gregory.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
From Friday
At Danville
Spoon River College 63, Danville Area Community Collège 44
Spoon River (63) — Kailyn Anderson 0-0 1-3 1, Jai'Renee McCoy 1-4 0-0 2, Chancey Jackson 4-9 3-4 11, Lezhauria Williams 7-13 2-4 16, Sydney Hannam 3-5 2-2 10, Olivia Baer 5-8 0-0 13, Olivia Oliver 1-4 3-4 5, Cori Hamill 2-3 0-0 5, Sydney Billington 0-1 0-2 0. Totals: 23-47 11-19 63.
DACC (44) — Hunter Edwards 0-1 0-0 0, Rylee Dowers 8-16 1-4 18, Anaiya Robinson 2-6 1-2 5, Maria Artigas 1-3 0-0 3, Simoneta Fernandez 2-6 0-0 4, Lauryn Wiley 0-0 0-0 0, Asaya Bulgin 1-5 2-3 4, Shariya Davis 0-5 0-0 0, Allasha Alexander 3-6 4-7 10. Totals: 17-48 8-16 44.
Spoon River;33;30;—;63
DACC;28;16;—;44
3-point goals — Spoon River 6-11 (Baer 3-4, Hannam 2-4, Hamill 1-2, Oliver 0-1); DACC 2-10 (Artigas 1-2, Dowers 1-5, Davis 0-1, Fernandez 0-2). Rebounds — Spoon River 44 (McCoy 9); DACC 22 (Bulgin 7). Assists — Spoon River 9 (Williams 5); DACC 3 (Artigas, Fernandez, Davis). Steals — Spoon River 5 (Hamill 3); DACC 10 (Dowers 3). Turnovers — Spoon River 29, DACC 18 Total fouls — Spoon River 18, DACC 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
