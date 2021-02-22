PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
From Saturday
At Normal
Danville 65, Normal Community 49
Danville (65) — Jaylin Howell 0 0-0 0, Davion Johnson 0 0-0 0, Martez Rhodes 2 0-0 4, Tevin Smith 11 3-4 29, Michael Moore 1 0-0 3, Nathaniel Hoskins 5 1-2 12, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 2 0-2 4, Jonathan Ireland 3 0-0 8, Emersen Davis 2 0-0 5, Caleb Robinson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 4-8 65.
Normal Community (49) — Lay 1 0-0 3, Brent 2 0-0 6, Osborn 0 0-0 0, Redd 2 0-0 5, Potts 0 0-0 0, Perry 0 0-0 0, Janssen 0 0-0 0, Weemer 0 2-2 2, Duisbal 1 0-0 2, Jones 0 0-0 0, Cleveland 11 7-10 30, Benson 1 0-0 2, Starkey 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 9-12 49.
Danville;11;17;16;21;—;65
N. Community;12;8;18;11;—;49
3-point field goals — Danville 9 (Smith 4, Ireland 2, Moore, Hoskins, Davis); Normal Community 5 (Brent 2, Lay, Redd, Jones). Total fouls — Danville 11, Normal Community 9. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 62, Watseka 49
Watseka (49) — Jobey Grant 0 0-0 0, Carter Curry 6 1-1 15, Drew Wittenborn 3 0-0 8, Jameson Cluver 3 0-0 8, Hunter Meyer 1 0-0 3, Jordan Schroeder 5 0-0 12, Braden Walwer 0 0-0 0, Brayden Haines 3 1-2 7, Matthew Rigsby 2 0-0 4, Tyler Durflinger 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 2-3 49.
BHRA (62) — Dawson Dodd 0 0-0 0, Brody Sexton 2 3-4 7, Rance Bryant 0 0-0 0, Asa Ray 5 2-2 16, Elijah Tidwell 9 1-1 23, Isaiah Tidwell 0 0-0 0, Brett Meidel 3 8-9 14, Amani Stanford 0 0-0 0, Noah Gomez 0 2-2 2. Totals: 19 16-18 62.
Watseka;10;16;14;9;—;49
BHRA;7;11;27;17;—;62
3-point field goals — Watseka 7 (Curry 2, Cluver 2, Schroeder 2, Meyer); BHRA 8 (Ray 4, Elijah Tidwell 4). Total fouls — Watseka 12, BHRA 9. Fouled out — McGee, Reed, Warner, Saehler. Technical fouls — none.
At Georgetown
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 58, Westville 37
Westville (37) — Aaron Williams 0 0-0 0, Cole Maxwell 6 1-2 1, Landen Haurez 1 3-5 5, Will Terry 0 0-0 0, Kaeden Russell 0 0-0 0, Andrew Johnson 0 0-0 0, Luke Johnson 2 2-2 6, Kenny Clarkston 0 0-1 0, Drew Wichtowski 1 0-1 2, Kamden Maddox 4 0-0 9, Quentin Bina 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 6-11 37.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (58) — Jace Bina 3 3-4 9, Sam Kelley 1 0-0 2, Trayvion Brown 1 0-2 2, Cade Steinbaugh 10 8-9 31, Kaden Mingee 3 1-2 9, Cameron Ford 2 0-0 4, Justice Arthur 0 1-4 1. Totals: 20 13-21 58.
Westville;6;8;17;6;—;37
Geo-RF;17;13;17;11;—;58
3-point field goals — Westville 3 (Maxwell 2, Maddox); Georgetown-Ridge Farm 5(Steinbaugh 3, Mingee 2). Total fouls — Westville 18, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 18. Fouled out — Terry. Technical fouls — none.
At Chrisman
Salt Fork 47, Chrisman 46
Salt Fork (47) — Colden Earles 5 0-0 10, Brady Tevebaugh 2 1-2 5, Camden Smoot 8 0-0 16, Preston Webb 0 0-0 0, Blake Hettmansberger 0 0-0 0, Blake Norton 2 2-5 6, Garrett Taylor 5 0-3 10. Totals: 22 3-10 47.
Chrisman (46) — Cole Webster 2 0-0 5, Triston Lehmkuhl 1 0-0 3, Colton Brazelton 3 0-0 7, Nic Eddy 5 2-2 12, Layne Smith 5 1-2 13, Blake Barna 0 0-0 0, Chris Francis 2 2-2 6. Totals: 18 5-6 46.
Salt Fork;12;8;15;12;—;47
Chrisman;10;11;12;13;—;46
3-point field goals — Chrisman 5 (Smith 2, Brazelton, Lehmkuhl, Webster). Total fouls — Salt Fork 14, Chrisman 12. Fouled out — Webster. Technical fouls — none.
At Broadlands
Heritage 63, Oakwood 60
Oakwood (60) — Brevin Wells 6 0-0 16, Gaven Clouse 1 0-0 2, Griffin Trees 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Ruch 3 3-4 9, Josh Young 11 2-4 24, Dalton Hobick 4 1-1 9. Totals: 25 6-9 60.
Heritage (63) — Jack Beschneider 0 0-0 0, Issac Mahoe 2 0-2 4, Nick Coffin 4 0-0 12, Jake Eversole 3 2-8 8, Carson Howard 7 0-2 14, Ezra Ely 4 1-2 9, Logan Nohren 6 4-5 16. Totals: 26 7-19 63.
Oakwood;7;21;18;14;—;60
Heritage;20;18;10;15;—;63
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 4 (Wells 4); Heritage 4 (Coffin 4). Total fouls — Salt Fork 20, Heritage 12. Fouled out — Ruch. Technical fouls — none.
At Clinton, Ind.
South Vermillion 43, Covington 41
Covington (41) — Drew Busick 1 0-0 3, Neil Ellmore 1 1-1 3, Alan Karrfalt 2 2-3 7, Calvin Springer 3 0-1 6, Duncan Keller 2 1-1 6, Logan Pinkerton 8 0-4 16. Totals: 17 4-10 41.
Covington;8;7;17;9;—;41
S.Vermillion;9;13;10;11;—;43
3-point field goals — Covington 3 (Busick, Karrfalt, Keller). Total fouls — Covington 14. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Danville
Danville 74, Tri-County 35
Tri-County (35) — Taylor Barry 2 0-0 5, Eskew 2 0-0 5, Thaylee Barry 2 0-0 5, Smith 0 0-0 0, Hales 0 0-0 0, Dudley 6 0-0 19, Williams 2 2-6 6. Totals: 14 2-6 35.
Danville (74) — Erin Houpt 11 9-10 35, Mackenzie Blanden 0 0-0 0, Tharija Rose 3 0-2 6, Nau'Tika Conaway 8 3-6 20, McKaylee Allen 6 1-1 14, Cheynne Walls 0 0-0 0, Aanija Reed 3 0-0 8. Totals: 31 13-19 74.
Tri-County;6;5;18;6;—;35
Danville;27;22;26;8;— ;74
3-point field goals — Tri-County 5 (Dudley 2, Taylor Barry, Thaylee Barry, Eskew); Danville 8 (Houpt 4, Reed 2, Conaway, Allen). Total fouls — Tri-County 20, Danville 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — Dudley.
At Fithian
Oakwood 38, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 30
BHRA (30) — Ella Myers 4 1-4 9, Natalie Clapp 1 1-3 4, Mayzee Myers 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Peters 0 0-0 0, Sophia Rome 4 1-1 9, Bre Maloney 1 0-0 2, Marleigh Schmit 0 0-0 0, Audrey Taylor 1 1-4 3, Mikayla Cox 1 1-1 3. Totals: 12 5-13 30.
Oakwood (38) — Aaliyah Denius 4 0-0 8, Karsen Rupp 2 1-2 5, Nikita Taylor 0 0-0 0, Tiffany Paris 3 0-0 7, Addie Wright 4 3-5 11, Savannah Nevitt 0 0-0 0, Ashlynn Pinnick 3 1-3 7. Totals: 16 5-10 38.
BHRA;9;14;3;4;—;30
Oakwood;11;9;12;6;—;38
3-point field goals — BHRA 1 (Clapp); Oakwood 1 (Paris). Total fouls — BHRA 12, Oakwood 14. Fouled out — Rupp. Technical fouls — none.
At Georgetown
Salt Fork 50, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 13
Salt Fork (50) — Macie Russell 0 0-0 0, Karlie Cain 1 0-0 3, Carsyn Todd 8 1-2 22, Kendall Cooley 0 1-2 1, Lexi Hettmansberger 0 4-6 4, Shelby McGee 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Russell 3 1-1 7, Amelia Birge 0 0-0 0, Kaliey Frischkorn 1 0-0 2, Brianna Filicsky 0 0-0 0, Brylie Smith 0 0-0 0, Olivia Chew 4 0-0 8, Rozlynn Maring 0 0-0 0, Jaiden Baum 1 1-4 3. Totals: 19 8-15 50.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (13) — J'Lynn Waltz 0 0-0 0, Savana Cunningham 0 0-0 0, Kierra Winland 0 0-0 0, Sierra Cunningham 0 0-2 0, Kendall Roberts 1 0-0 2, Sydney Spesard 2 1-1 5, Jaycee Arthur 0 0-0 0, Bryleigh Collom 1 1-2 3, Eva Ford 0 1-2 1, Ally Cobble 0 0-0 0, Bailee Whittaker 1 0-0 2. Totals: 5 3-8 13.
Salt Fork;12;26;7;5;—;50
Geo-RF;4;5;4;0;—;13
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 6 (Todd 5, Cain). Total fouls — Salt Fork 14, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 14. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
FROM SATURDAY
At Danville
Danville 83, Normal Community 53
Normal Community (53) — Rustemeyer 4 1-1 9, Ince 5 2-3 13, Dowl 2 0-0 5, Barber 1 0-1 3, Carson 8 1-2 18, Snoecpk 0 0-0 0, Rawlings 0 3-4 3, Gardner 1 0-0 2, Olivers-Callab 0 0-0 0, Klemme 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 7-11 43.
Danville (83) — Erin Houpt 11 9-10 35, Tharija Rose 3 0-2 6, Nau'Tika Conaway 8 3-6 20, McKaylee Allen 6 1-1 14, Aanija Reed 3 0-0 8, Mackenzie Blanden 0 0-0 0, Cheyenne Walls 0 0-0 0. Totals: 31 13-19 83
N. Community;18;12;11;12;—;53
Danville;27;22;26;8;—;83
3-point field goals — Normal Community 4 (Ince, Dowl, Carson, Snoecpak); Danville 8 (Houpt 4, Reed 2, Conaway, Allen). Total fouls — Normal Community 14, Danville 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Catlin
Salt Fork 56, Milford 25
Milford (25) — Jordin Lucht 0 1-3 1, Emmaleah Marshino 0 1-2 1, Cadence Schawert 0 0-0 0, Jahim Lavicka 1 0-0 2, Anna Hagen 2 2-6 6, Anna McWewen 0 0-0 0, Brynlee Wright 1 0-0 2, Abby Tovey 2 0-1 4, Tiffany Schroeder 3 0-0 6, Caley Mowrey 0 0-2 0, Hunter Mowrey 1 1-1 3, Jasmin Cullum 0 0-0 0, Janiah Haymon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 5-15 25.
Salt Fork (56) — Macie Russell 0 2-2 2, Karlie Cain 0 0-0 0, Carsyn Todd 11 5-5 31, Kendall Cooley 0 0-0 0, Lexi Hettmansberger 0 0-0 0, Shelby McGee 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Russell 3 1-1 7, Amelia Birge 0 0-0 0, Kailey Frishkorn 0 0-0 0, Brianna Filicsky 0 0-0 0, Brylie Smith 0 0-0 0, Olivia Chew 6 0-0 12, Roslynn Maring 0 0-0 0, Jaiden Baum 2 0-1 4. Totals: 22 8-9 56.
Milford;7;5;8;5;—;25
Salt Fork;15;14;20;7;—;56
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 4 (Todd 4). Total fouls — Milford 10, Salt Fork 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Armstrong
Armstrong-Potomac 45, Cissna Park 20
Cissna Park (20) — Addison Seggebrusch 0 0-0 0, Kristen Walder 2 0-0 4, Kenadee Edelman 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Knake 5 0-0 12, Riley Maul 0 0-2 0, Emma Morrical 0 0-0 0, Allison Wessels 0 0-0 0, Tricia Karas 1 0-0 2, Audrey Kaeb 1 0-0 2, Regan King 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Stadeli 0 0-0 0, Morgan Sinn 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 0-2 20.
Armstrong-Potomac (45) — Carlyn Crozier 5 1-2 12, Gigi Mulvaney 0 0-0 0, Lily Jameson 0 0-0 0, Kyla Bullington 7 0-0 14, Cadence Crull 2 0-0 4, Reese Adkins 1 0-0 2, Cami Saltsgauer 0 0-0 0, Maddy Hudson 0 0-0 0, Mattie Kennel 1 5-6 7, Emma Jameson 0 0-0 0, Faith Cline 3 0-0 6. Totals: 19 6-8 45.
Cissna Park;10;2;2;6;—;20
A-P;14;5;14;12;—;45
3-point field goals — Cissna Park 2 (Knake 2); Armstrong-Potomac 1 (Crozier). Total fouls — Cissna Park 8, Armstrong-Potomac 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
PREP BOYS SWIMMING
At Urbana
Team scores — 1. Urbana 342, 2. Danville 142, 3. Peoria High 82, 4. Peoria Manual 13.
Individual results
Diving — 1. Gilbert Jackson (U) 135.35
200-yard medley relay — 1. Danville (Dominic Kelly, Alexander Faulkner, William Bruett, Alex Ritchie) 2:07.34
200-yard freestyle relay — 1. Urbana 1:46.60, 2. Danville (Faulkner, Bruett, Kelly, Ritchie) 1:51.16
400-yard freestyle relay — 1. Urbana 4:22.72
200 freestyle — 1. Faulkner 1:56.98
200 individual medley — 1. Kian Banihashem (U) 2:46.54
50 freestyle — 1. Bruett 25.40
100 butterfly — 1. Willem Alleyne (U) 1:07.90
100 freestyle — 1. Sam Birdsley (U) 1:02.89, 4. Ritchie 1:16.71
500 freestyle — 1. Max Kwon-Allred (U) 6:38.72
100 backstroke — 1. Faulkner 1:03.20
100 breaststroke — 1. Bruett 1:15.93
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
From Sunday
At Quincy
John Wood Community College 77, Danville Area Community College 72
DACC (72) — Daylen Davis-Williams 9-13 0-0 19, Raymond Terry 6-7 1-2 13, Drew Reifsteck 4-11 3-5 13, Lewis Richards 2-7 0-0 6, Ahmoni Weston 4-10 1-4 9, Tyshay Epps 1-4 0-0 2, Kameron Barnett 3-6 0-0 6, David Gorman 1-6 1-2 4, William Keno 0-2 0-0 0, Veljiko Culibrk 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-66 6-13 72.
John Wood (77) — Ragar McKinney 0-1 0-0 0, Ja'Veon Taylor 2-7 5-6 11, Gabe Cox 1 2-3 4, Xavier Presley 4-7 4-6 12, Jarvis Jennings 6-14 8-8 20, Mohammed Fadika 1-3 4-5 6, Brandon Kracht 5-11 1-2 15, Kameron Whiteman 1-4 0-0 3, Overton Jefferson III 1-3 2-2 4, Drake Hammel 1-4 0-0 2. Totals: 22-55 26-32 77.
DACC;26;46;—;72
John Wood;32;45;—;77
3-point goals — DACC 6-18 (Reifsteck 2-3, Richards 2-3, Davis-Williams 1-1, Gorman 1-4, Barnett 0-1, Keno 0-1, Epps 0-2); John Wood 7-23 (Kracht 4-8, Taylor 2-5, Whiteman 1-4, McKinney 0-1, Hammel 0-2, Jennings 0-3). Rebounds — DACC 34 (Terry 9); John Wood 39 (Presley 9). Assists — DACC 13 (Reifsteck 6); John Wood 17 (Cox 7). Steals — DACC 8 (Weston 3); John Wood 5 (Fadika 2). Turnovers — DACC 17, John Wood 20. Total fouls — DACC 27, John Wood 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
