LEGION BASEBALL
At West Terre Haute, Ind.
Washington (Mo.) 13, Post 210 Speakers 6
Washington `520 `030 `3 `— `13 `14 `3
Speakers `030 `300 `0 `— `6 `7 `2
WP — McPherson. LP — Alec Harrison (1-1). Two or more hits — Washington: Paule 3, Mitchell 3, Kandibinder 3, Weidle 2, Mentz 2. Speakers: Ethan McMasters 3, Blake Norton 2. 2B — Washington: Paule, Mitchell, Mentz. Speakers: McMasers 2, Zach Russell. HR — Washington: Mitchell 2, Paule, Kandibinder, Mentz. RBIs — Washington: Mitchell 4, Paule 2, Kandibinder 2, Mentz, Pecka, Eads. Speakers: McMasters 3, Norton.
Records — Post 210 Speakers 13-1 overall.
———
At Terre Haute, Ind.
Kokomo 5, Post 210 Speakers 2
Speakers `200 `000 `0 `— `2 `3 `0
Kokomo `000`140 `x `— `5 `8 `2
WP — T.Smith. LP — Conlan Moore (2-1). Two or more hits — Kokomo: Hunley 2. 2B — Speakers: Drew Pinkston. Kokomo: Pearson. RBIs — Speakers: Pinkston. Kokomo: Pearson 2, Hunley, C.Smith.
Records — Post 210 Speakers 13-2.
———
HORSESHOES
At Douglas Park
Danville Horseshoe League
June 15 results
Team`W`L
Shoe Guys`13`5
Nutrien Met/Catlin`10`8
Block D&P`9`10
Stormy Oaks`9`10
Bucking Broncos`8`11
3 Ringers 3`7`12
High 50-Shoe Games
Butch Meeker`93`85`83
Glen Laird`87`82`61
Bob Block`77`71`66
Mike Schroeder`72
Jack Moore`67
