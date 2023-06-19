LEGION BASEBALL

At West Terre Haute, Ind.

Washington (Mo.) 13, Post 210 Speakers 6

Washington `520 `030 `3 `— `13 `14 `3

Speakers `030 `300 `0 `— `6 `7 `2

WP — McPherson. LP — Alec Harrison (1-1). Two or more hits — Washington: Paule 3, Mitchell 3, Kandibinder 3, Weidle 2, Mentz 2. Speakers: Ethan McMasters 3, Blake Norton 2. 2B — Washington: Paule, Mitchell, Mentz. Speakers: McMasers 2, Zach Russell. HR — Washington: Mitchell 2, Paule, Kandibinder, Mentz. RBIs — Washington: Mitchell 4, Paule 2, Kandibinder 2, Mentz, Pecka, Eads. Speakers: McMasters 3, Norton.

Records — Post 210 Speakers 13-1 overall.

———

At Terre Haute, Ind.

Kokomo 5, Post 210 Speakers 2

Speakers `200 `000 `0 `— `2 `3 `0

Kokomo `000`140 `x `— `5 `8 `2

WP — T.Smith. LP — Conlan Moore (2-1). Two or more hits — Kokomo: Hunley 2. 2B — Speakers: Drew Pinkston. Kokomo: Pearson. RBIs — Speakers: Pinkston. Kokomo: Pearson 2, Hunley, C.Smith.

Records — Post 210 Speakers 13-2.

———

HORSESHOES

At Douglas Park

Danville Horseshoe League

June 15 results

Team`W`L

Shoe Guys`13`5

Nutrien Met/Catlin`10`8

Block D&P`9`10

Stormy Oaks`9`10

Bucking Broncos`8`11

3 Ringers 3`7`12

High 50-Shoe Games

Butch Meeker`93`85`83

Glen Laird`87`82`61

Bob Block`77`71`66

Mike Schroeder`72

Jack Moore`67

Tags

Trending Video