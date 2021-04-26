PREP BASEBALL
At Charleston
Charleston 15, Danville 5
Danville`002`03`—`5 `5`5
Charleston`238`02`—`15`12`0
WP — Spour. LP — Jayden Gray. Two or more hits — D: Tyler Finley C: Landrus, Parkey, Reed. 2B — D: Finley 2 C: Parkey, Spour. 3B — C: Parkey. RBIs — D: Finley 4, Harden Knapp C: Landrus 2, Patterson 2, Courtney 2, Applegate, Herrington, Spour, Reed, Sweeney.
At Oakwood
Heritage 19, Oakwood 13
Heritage`106`125`4`—`19`13`4
Oakwood`060`340`0`—`13`9`7
WP — Sam Baker. LP — Dylan Bensyl. Two or more hits — H: Ryan Cheatham 3, Jack Humphrey, Nick Coffin O: Koby Fletcher 3, Cayden Wells, Grant Powell. 2B — H: Cheatham, Dylan Ploense O: Bensyl, Fletcher, Dalton Hobick. HR — H: Cheatham 2, Humphrey, Carson Howard, Coffin. O: Fletcher, Powell. RBIs — H: Cheatham 4, Howard 2, Humphrey, Noah Davidson, Coffin, Tyler Wilson, Ploense, Mason Wyant O: Fletcher 4, Benzyl 2, Powell 2, Josh Young, Cayden Wells.
At Westville
Westville 21, Cissna Park 4
Cissna Park`011`02`—`4`5`3
Westville`(10)09`2x`—`21`16`2
WP — Kamden Maddox. LP — Gavin Spitz. Two or more hits — W: Drew Wichtowski 4, Bryce Burnett 3, Ethan McMasters, Cade Schaumburg, Kamden Maddox, Gage Lange. 2B — CP: Spitz, Devin Hull W: Burnett, Wichtowski. HR — W: McMasters 2, Burnett, Maddox. RBIs — CP: Spitz 3 W: Burnett 4, McMasters 4, Schaumburg 4, Maddox 3, Lange 2, Wichtowski.
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Benton Central 19, Fountain Central 10
B. Central`960`002`1`— `19`16`4
F. Central`103`051`0`—`10`7`7
WP — Brighton. LP — Michael Gellar. Two or more hits — FC: Carson Eberly. RBIs — FC: Geller 2, Luke Foxworthy 2, CJ Yager, Lukas Miller.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Covington, Ind.
Covington 4, Parke Heritage 1
Singles — Grace Wright (C) def. Cassie Clark 6-0, 6-0; Nai'a Pettit (C) def. Olivia Branam 6-3, 6-2; Gillian Jeffers (PH) def. Halle Grady 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles — Karsyn Engle-Emma Taylor (C) def. Jillian Gregg-Grace Ramsay 6-2, 6-2; Daisy Goeppner-Cora Reynolds (C) def. Hannah O'Brien-Kristen Wod 7-5, 6-3
Records — Covington 5-1 overall.
MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
At Champaign
Mid-West Athletic Conference meet
At Champaign C.C. (Par 72)
Team results — 1. Parkland College 590, 2. Heartland Community College 637, 3. Illinois Central College 644, 4. Danville Area Community College 653, 5. Vincennes University 662, 6. Lewis & Clark Community Collège 668.
Medalist — Cory Neville (P) 143.
DACC (653) — Rylan Wolfe 161, Logan Richardson 163, Nick Pinter 163, Lukas Ball 166, David Warren 171
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.