Monday’s Local Sports Scores PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL At Chrisman Georgetown-Ridge Farm 43, Chrisman 36
Geo-RF (43) — Kendall Roberts 4 5-8 14, Sydney Spesard 3 0-0 6, Bryleigh Collom 2 2-2 6, Addie Spesard 1 11-18 13, Ally Cobble 0 0-0 0, Bailee Whittaker 2 0-0 4. Totals: 12 18-28 43.
Chrisman (36) — Kendl Lemmon 2 2-8 6, Kendl Lemmon 3 0-0 9, Alivia Brinkley 1 2-4 4, Kenzie Mitchell 2 2-2 6, Olivia Radke 4 0-0 11, Sabrina Boyer 0 0-0 0, Sara Goss 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 6-14 36.
Geo-RF 10 9 13 9 — 43
Chrisman 8 11 10 5 — 36
3-point field goals — Geo-RF 1 (Roberts) Chrisman 6 (Tevebaugh 3, Radke 3). Total fouls — Geo-RF 14, Chrisman 20. Fouled out — Tevebaugh, Radke. Technical fouls — none.
At Fithian Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 61, Oakwood 33
ALAH (61) — Cordill 3 1-2 7, Yeakel 3 0-0 6, Herschberger 0 0-0 0, Nichols 1 0-2 2, Seal 8 1-2 17, Beachy 2 3-4 7, Rohacs 1 0-0 2, Kauffman 1 0-0 2, A. Miller 4 0-0 8, Oho 2 0-0 5, Hutchcraft 0 0-0 0, Carter 0 0-0 0, S. Miller 1 3-4 5. Totals: 26 8-14 61.
Oakwood (33) — Nikita Taylor 0 0-0 0, Bella Bradford 0 0-0 0, Kalie Tison 5 0-0 10, Addie Wright 7 3-7 17, Ali Reed 0 0-0 0, Ashlynn Pinnick 3 0-0 6, Sam Dunavan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 3-7 33.
ALAH 25 17 13 6 — 61
Oakwood 4 10 10 9 — 33
3-point field goals — ALAH 1 (Oho). Total fouls — ALAH 9, Oakwood 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.