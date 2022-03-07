PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
IHSAA Sectional 54 Championship
Lafayette Central Catholic 63, North Vermillion 24
North Vermillion (24) — Landon Naylor 0-7 1-2 1, Dalton Thomas 2-9 0-0 6, Jerome White 1-4 0-2 2, Carter Edney 4-11 0-0 8, Atticus Blank 1-4 0-0 2, Elijah Peaslee 0-1 0-0 0, Landon Wesch 0-0 0-0 0, Cameron Cheuvront 0-0 0-0 0, Matthew Dawson 0-1 2-2 2, Noah Scott 1-1 0-0 3, Owen Edwards 0-5 0-0 0. Totals: 9-43 3-6 24.
Central Catholic (63) — Ben Mazur 1-4 0-0 3, Clark Barrett 8-14 3-4 23, Tanner Fields 2-8 0-0 4, Clark Obermiller 6-9 1-2 14, Albert Schwartz 2-5 0-0 4, Billy Owens 1-2 0-1 2, Nick Page 0-0 0-0 0, Alex Hardebeck 2-3 5-5 9, Keaton Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Colton Stricker 0-2 0-0 0, Bryce McCammon 0-0 0-0 0, Zach Kerr 2-3 0-0 4. Totals: 24-50 9-12 63.
North Vermillion `3 `5 `10 `6 `— `24
Central Catholic `14 `14 `19 `16 `— `63
3-pointers — North Vermillion 3-19 (Thomas 2-8, Scott 1-1, Naylor 0-1, White 0-1, Edney 0-4, Blank 0-2, Peaslee 0-1, Edwards 0-1). Central Catholic 6-22 (Barrett 4-9, Mazur 1-4, Obermiller 1-1, Fields 0-3, Owens 0-1, Hardebeck 0-1, Stricker 0-2, Kerr 0-1). Rebounds — North Vermillion 25 (Edney 5, Edwards 4, Thomas 3, Blank 3, Dawson 3, Naylor 2, White 2, Peaslee 1, Scott 1, TEAM 1). Central Catholic 40 (Barrett 12, Obermiller 9, Schwartz 6, Hardebeck 3, Brooks 2, Kerr 2, Mazur 1, Fields 1, Owens 1, Page 1, TEAM 2). Assists — North Vermillion 5 (Naylor 2, Blank 2, White 1). Central Catholic 14 (Mazur 4, Fields 3, Page 3, Hardebeck 2, Obermiller 1, Schwartz 1). Turnovers — North Vermillion 10, Central Catholic 8. Steals — North Vermillion 7 (Edney 4, Thomas 1, White 1, Blank 1). Central Catholic 4 (Fields 1, Hardeback 1, Brooks 1, Kerr 1). Total fouls — North Vermillion 9, Central Catholic 4. Fouled out — none.
Records — North Vermillion 9-16 overall, Lafayette Central Catholic 17-9 overall.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
At Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Danville Area Community College 7, Penn State Dubois 2
PSUD`000`110`0`— `2 `6` 1
DACC`120`022`x`—`7`4`1
WP — Luke Olson. LP — Cheng. 2B — PSUD: Safafer, Slaughenhop HR — D: Dustin Supont, Noah Laurent, Jackson Micheels. RBIs — PSUD: Slaugenhop 2, Stauffer 2, Herzing, Lehman, Morgan D: Laurent 4, Micheels, Dupont.
At Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Mid-Michigan College 15, Danville Area Community College 7
MMC`001`202`10`— `15`15` 0
DACC`300`002`2`—`7`6`1
WP — Price LP — Ryan Adams. Two or more hits — MMC: Charters 3, Stempky, Arbogast, Camacho, Borg, Beer D: Jackson Micheels 3, Jacob Mote. 2B — MMC: Beer 2, Camacho D: Micheels, Mote. 3B — MMC: Camacho. HR — MMC: Charters. D: Micheels. RBIs — MMC: Charters 4, Stempky 2, Arbogast 2, Camacho 2, Borg 2, Beer 2 D: Mote 3, Micheels 3.
At Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Danville Area Community College 14, Penn State Hazelton 11
DACC`043`033`1`— `14 `13` 2
PSH`140`051`0`—`11`10`1
WP — Alex Rizor. LP — Horwath. Two or more hits — D: Dustin Dupont 3, Jacob Spear, Kyle Bartman, Noah Laurent, Angel Lobo PSH: Wess 3, Nortstein, Horwath. 2B — PSH: Wess Stauffer. 3B — PSH: Wess. HR — D: Lobo 2, Jaden Miller, Isaiah Ruch, Bartman. PSH: Northstein. RBIs — D: Lobo 5, Bartman 3, Ruch 2, Miller, Dupont, Spear PSH: Wess 4, Northstein 2, Grant 2, Horwath, Cizak
