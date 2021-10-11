PREP FOOTBALL
At Georgetown
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 58, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 12
BHRA`40`12`6`0`—`58
GRFC`0`0`0`12`—`12
First quarter
BHRA — Mason Hackman 67-yard pass from Dawson Dodd (Liam Oxendine kick), 11:41
BHRA — Rhett Harper 31-yard pass from Dodd (Oxendine kick), 9:27.
BHRA — Tucker Schultz 1-yard run (Oxendine kick), 8:54.
BHRA — Hackman 40-yard pass from Dodd (kick failed), 6:55.
BHRA — Dodd 35-yard run (Oxendine kick), 5:56.
BHRA — Dalton Hicks 4-yard run (Garret Huls kick), 2:08.
Second quarter
BHRA — Hackman 45-yard pass from Dodd (kick failed), 8:38
BHRA — Enrique Rangel 40-yard run (run failed), 2:45
Third quarter
BHRA — Dane Dillon 34-yard run (pass failed), 7:30
Fourth quarter
GRFC — Rylan Mosier 22-yard run (run failed), 10:51.
GRFC — Mosier 31-yard run (run failed), 2:01
BHRA Individual statistics
Rushing — Rangel 1-40, Dodd 1-35, Dane Dillon 1-34, Trent Kruse 1-12, Evan Parish 4-11, Harper 1-7, Allen Brown 1-5, Hicks 1-4, Schultz 1-1
Passing — Dodd 5-5-0 184 yards.
Receiving — Hackman 3-152, Harper 1-31, Kruse 1-1.
At Fithian
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 29, Oakwood 27
HAAP`0`14`7`0`8`—`29
Oakwood`0`7`6`8`6`—`27
Individual statistics
Rushing — HAAP: Abel Colunga 31-169, Anthony Zamora 8-22; O: Gaven Clouse 32-169, Dalton Hobick 7-61.
Passing — HAAP: Zamora 4-11-0 84 yards, Hunter Cannon 1-1-0 23 yards
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Seeger 24, South Vermillion 12
S. Vermillion`7`0`10`12`—`29
Seeger`6`8`8`17`—`39
Second quarter
SV — Hawkins 9-yard pass from Garzolini (kick failed)
See — Peyton Chinn 18-yard run (run failed)
Third quarter
See — Rayce Carr 4-yard run (run failed)
Fourth quarter
See — Brock Thomason 5-yard run (run failed)
SV — Coleman 6-yard pass from Garzolini (pass failed)
See — Chinn 6-yard run (run failed)
Individual statistics
Rushing — SV: Garzolini 7-49, Hawkins 4-28, Clay 6-15, Payton 3-10, Mancourt 3-3; See: Chinn 34-200, Carr 2-59, Thomason 3-16, Ford 1-3, Thomas 1- (-3).
Passing — SV: Garzolini 25-44-2 289 yards; See: Noah Stephen 3-7-0 19 yards. Thomason 2-2-0 19 yards.
Receiving — SV: Payton 6-81, Hawkins 7-63, Coleman 4-53, Conder 4-49, Clay 4-44; See: Carr 2-21, Chinn 1-9, Makhi Johnson 1-7, Thomas 1-1.
At Covington, Ind.
Covington 50, Tri-County 21
Tri-County`0`15`0`6`—`21
Covington`12`22`16`0`—`50
Covington Individual statistics
Rushing — Neil Ellmore 4-28, Dane Gerling 4-27, Alan Karrfalt 4-21.
Passing — Karrfalt 16-17 275 yards, Wyatt Moncrief 3-6-0 26 yards.
Receiving — Duncan Keller 8-150, Dane Gerling 3-81, Conlan Moore 3-31, Whylee Goulding 2-20, Ellmore 2-13, Cina Moore 1-6.
PREP BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
At Mattoon
Cumberland Invitational
Team scores — 1. Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 49, 2. Benton 62, 3. Decatur St. Teresa 87, 4. Tuscola 117, 5. Notre Dame de La Salette 172, 6. Mattoon 174, 7. Rantoul 176, 8. Unity 191, 9. Marshall 219, 10. Effingham St. Anthony 266, 11. Cumberland 282, 12. Villa Grove 340, 13. Altamont 340, 14. Dieterich 368, 15. Paris 380, 16. Sullivan 402. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin no score. Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm no score. Oakwood/Salt Fork no score
Individuals (3 miles) — 1. Gavin Genislo (Benton) 15:47.26, 2. Brock Davee (Mattoon) 16:17.40, 3. Logan Beckmier (ALAH) 16:26.90
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al — 16. Emerson Thorlton 17:42.71, 40. Josh Gernand 19:08.24, 43. Isaiah Tidwell 19:15.95, 118. Kayden Trimble 23:53.99
Chrisman/Geo-RF — 61. John Phipps 19:48.48, 80. Triston Lehmkuhl 21:01.84, 87. Isaiah Cope 21:22.42, 91. Karson Lewsander 21:35.03
Oakwood/Salt Fork — 122. Ethan Brewer 24:16.97.
At Oxford, Ind.
Benton Central Sectional
Team scores (top five advance) — 1. Benton Central 49, 2. North Montgomery 68, 3. North White 80, 4. Twin Lakes 80, 5. Frontier 121, 6. Tri-County 140, 7. Seeger 178, 8. Attica 190. Covington no score. Fountain Central no score. North Vermillion no score.
Individuals (5K) — 1. Hayden Kler (FC) 17:30.5, 2. Elijah McCartney (North Montgomery) 17:58.8, 3. Juan Mata Pecina (North White) 18:02.5.
Seeger (178) — 17. Konner Brenner 19:32.5, 25. Nathan Odle 19:57.7, 51. Malachi Lathrop 22:51.1, 53. Gabriel Coffman 23:05.1, 55. Tobias Cunningham 23:54.6, 56. Cody Waling 25:00.8, 61. Elijah Reynolds 29:37.0. Brenner and Odle advance to the regional meet.
Covington — 22. Mason McPherson-Duprey 19:48.6, 31. Wyatt Woodrow 20:20.8, 60. Pierce Whiteman 27:40.0. McPherson-Duprey and Woodrow advance to the regional meet.
Fountain Central — 1. Kler 17:30.5, 15. Nathan Solomon 19:26.6, 32. Riley Nelson 20:20.8, 59. Taden Dahl 27:25.7. Kler, Solomon and Nelson advance to the regional meet.
North Vermillion — 29. Landon Wesch 22:39.5.
PREP GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
At Mattoon
Cumberland Invitational
Team scores — 1. Marshall 25, 2. Benton 57, 3. Dieterich 101, 4. Effingham St. Anthony 107, Decatur St. Teresa 115, 6. Villa Grove 122, 7. Tuscola 151. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin no score. Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm no score. Oakwood/Salt Fork no score.
Individuals (3 miles) — 1. Isabel Arthur (Marshall) 19:40.91, 2. Brooklyn Bender (Marshall) 19:54.48, 3. Gabby Moreman (Bis-Henn/Ross-Al) 20:16.73.
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al — 3. Moreman 20:16.73, 59. Elleannah Hedgecock 27:31.98, 60. Catherine Luttrell 27:36.77
Chrisman/Geo-RF — 69. Kendl Lemmon 29:52.23, 76. Hailey Valdez 32:08.87.
Oakwood/Salt Fork — 4. Macie Russell 20:26.24, 7. Allie Morris 21:07.07
At Oxford, Ind.
Benton Central Sectional
Team scores (top five advance) — 1. Seeger 37, 2. Benton Central 53, 3. Twin Lakes 73, 4. Fountain Central 115, 5. Frontier 121, 6. North White 124, 7. Tri-County 156, 8. Attica 198. Covington no score. North Vermillion no score.
Individuals (5K) — 1. Jennifer Romero (Seeger) 19:38.3, 2. Hadessah Austin (Seeger) 20:19.3, 3. Brailey Hoagland (FC) 20:40.4.
Seeger (37) — 1. Romero 19:38.3, 2. Austin 20:19.3, 8. Avah Watson 21:35.3, 12. Lauren McBride 22:42.3, 14. Nataleigh Yarborough 22:45.2, 23. Emma Hays 24:10.6, 27. Adara Austin 24:41.6.
Fountain Central (115) — 3. Hoagland 20:40.4, 22. Hadlee McBride 24:05.4, 26. Alydia Mellady 24:41.3, 28. Courtney Sims 24:42.9, 47. Madisyn Morgan 33:14.2.
Covington — 17. Bailey Duncan 23:31.5.
North Vermillion — Rachel Hazelwood 30:16.7.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
At Oakwood
IHSA Class 1A regional quarterfinal
Oakwood/Salt Fork 7, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 1
Geo-RF/Westville `0 `1 `— `1
Oakwood/Salt Fork `4 `3 `— `7
First half
OSF — Joe Lashuay (assist Grant Powell)
OSF — Powell
OSF — Powell (assist Reef Pacot)
OSF — Pacot (assist Saul Carrillo)
Second half
GRFW — Jace Bina (assist Seth Brown)
OSF — Powell (assist Zane Trimmell)
OSF — Pacot (assist Dylan Diaz)
OSF — Diaz (assist Pacot)
Match statistics
Shots on goal — Geo-RF/Westville 7, Oakwood/Salt Fork 17. Keeper Saves — GRFW: Eli Davis 10. OSF: Joshua Ruch 6.
Records — Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 7-8 overall. Oakwood/Salt Fork 17-7 overall.
