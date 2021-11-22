PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At Danville
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 68, Notre Dame De La Salette 49
BHRA (68) — Brett Meidel 6 5-7 18, Ayden Ingram 3 0-0 8, Hayden Rice 2 0-0 6, Asa Ray 3 3-3 10, Elijah Tidwell 1 1-1 3,, Braden Sackett 2 0-0 5, Dawson Dodd 0 2-2 2, KJ Brown 0 0-0 0, Owen Miller 0 0-0 0, Amani Stanford 1 0-0 2, Ned Hill 7 0-0 14. Totals: 25 11-13 68.
La Sallette (49) — Ortiz 0 0-0 0, Deister 7 2-2 20, J. Martin 1 0-0 2, Romero 1 0-0 2, E. Martin 4 0-0 11, Wang 0 0-0 0, Wilson 2 0-0 4, DeArtola 2 2-3 8, Prather 1 0-0 2, Bergman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 4-5 49.
BHRA;10;17;15;16;—;68
La Salette;6;14;13;16;— ;49
3-point field goals — BHRA 7 (Ingram 2, Rice 2, Meidel, Ray, Sackett); La Salette 9 (Deister 4, E. Martin 3, De Artola 2). Total fouls — BHRA 13, La Salette 17. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Danville
Milford 52, Fountain Central 37
Milford (52) — Sawyer Laffoon 2 10-12 15, Andrew White 1 3-3 5, Gavin Shunke 0 0-0 0, R.J. Mann 3 0-0 7, Payton Harwood 0 0-0 0, Will Teig 1 4-10 6, Adin Portwood 6 2-2 17, Nicholas Warren 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 19-27 52.
Fountain Central (37) — Will Harmon 3 0-0 7, McCarthy 1 0-0 3, Koby Wolf 0 0-0 0, Issac Gayler 1 0-0 3, Owen Acton 0 0-0 0, Luke Foxworthy 1 0-2 2, Ely Thompson 4 2-2 12, Carter Merryman 2 0-1 4, Imanol Barradas 1 1-2 3, Mason Larkin 1 1-4 3. Totals: 14 4-11 37.
Milford;17;13;10;12;—;52
F. Central;11;11;10;5;— ;37
3-point field goals — Milford 5 (Portwood 3, Laffoon, Mann); Fountain Central 4 (Thompson 2, Harmon, McCarthy). Total fouls — Milford 11, Fountain Central 20. Fouled out — none Technical fouls — none.
At Oakland
Oakwood 73, Chrisman 31
Oakwood (73) — Luke Wallace 1 1-1 3, Gaven Clouse 1 0-0 2, Griffin Trees 1 0-2 2, Josh Ruch 4 0-0 9, Christian Esquinea 0 0-0 0, Brody Taflinger 1 0-0 2, Grant Powell 4 0-1 9, Josh Young 9 4-5 22, Dalton Hobick 5 0-0 14, Austin McDaniel 1 0-0 3, Jackson Dudley 0 0-0 0, Tanner Pichon 1 0-0 2, Alec Harrison 2 1-1 5. Totals: 30 6-10 73.
Chrisman (31) — Karson Lewsander 2 7-13 11, Linton Snedeker 0 0-0 0, Tristen Lehmkuhl 1 1-2 4, Colton Brazelton 3 4-5 12, Dyas Miller 1 0-0 2, Ace Daniels 1 0-0 2, Jonathon Neal 0 0-0 0, Garrett Wells 0 0-0 0, Durham Switzer 0 0-0 0, Landon Alexander 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 12-20 31.
Oakwood;18;19;21;15;—;73
Chrisman;9;9;10;3;— ;31
3-point field goals — Oakwood 7 (Hobick 4, Powell, McDaniel, Ruch); Chrisman 3 (Brazelton 2, Lehmkuhl). Total fouls — Oakwood 20, Chrisman 9. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Oakwood
Oakwood 52, Casey-Westfield 37
Oakwood (52) — Nikita Taylor 3 0-0 6, Jaydah Arrowsmith 1 0-5 2, Bella Bradford 0 0-0 0, Kalie Tison 1 0-0 2, Addie Wright 11 3-5 25, Ali Reed 0 0-0 0, Ashlynn Pinnick 7 3-6 17, Sam Dunavan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 6-16 52.
Casey-Westfield (37) — Harley Jean 2 0-0 4, Grace Towles 2 0-2 4, Jasmyn Self 0 0-2 0, Kenzie Bubbs 2 0-0 5, Allyson Trulove 1 0-0 2, Addie Brasier 0 0-0 0, Ellie Shull 6 0-0 12, Kamryn Smith 3 3-4 10. Totals: 16 3-8 37.
Oakwood;10;12;12;18;—;52
C-W;6;7;18;6;—;37
3-point field goals — Casey-Westfield 2 (Bubbs, Smith). Total fouls — Oakwood 11, Casey-Westfield 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Oakwood
Westville 36, Hoopeston Area 32
Westville (36) — Hadley Cox 5 5-14 15, Lydia Gondzur 3 2-8 8, Kelsie High 1 2-2 4, Savannah Tyler 0 0-0 0, Aubrie Jenkins 2 1-4 5, Maddie Appl 1 0-0 2, Ariel Clarkston 0 2-2 2. Totals: 12 11-30 36.
Hoopeston Area (32) — Barnes 1 0-0 2, Cox 2 3-6 7, Breymeyer 3 1-4 8, Dixon 1 2-2 4, Bailey 0 0-2 0, Swartz 0 0-0 0, Coffet 0 0-0 0, Pilcher 3 4-5 10. Totals: 10 10-19 32.
Westville;5;15;7;9;—;36
Hoopeston;7;10;5;9;—;32
3-point field goals — Hoopeston Area 1 (Breymeyer). Total fouls — Westville 19, Hoopeston 20. Fouled out — Cox, Breymeyer. Technical fouls — none.
At Catlin
Seeger 43, Salt Fork 42 (OT)
Seeger (43) — Riley Shrader 4-5 3-7 11, Addison Shrader 1-2 3-5 5, Aubry Cole 4-11 7-10 16, Anna Moore 3-5 0-0 7, Paige Laffoon 2-7 0-0 4, Emma Brenner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 14-30 13-22 43.
Salt Fork (42) — Macie Russell 2-11 1-2 6, Karlie Cain 3-10 0-0 8, Alexa Jamison 6-13 6-6 19, Shelby McGee 2-4 3-6 7, Brylie Smith 1-7 0-0 2, Hadley Pierce 0-0 0-0 0, Rozlynn Maring 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 14-47 10-14 42.
Seeger `14 `5 `9 `6 `9 `— ` 43
Salt Fork `6 `13 `9 `6 `8 `— `42
3-pointers — Seeger 2-6 (Cole 1-2, Moore 1-2, A.Shrader 0-1, Laffoon 0-1). Salt Fork 4-15 (Cain 2-8, Russell 1-3. Jamison 1-3, McGee 0-1). Rebounds — Seeger 22 (Laffoon 7, R.Shrader 4, Cole 4, A.Shrader 2, Brenner 1, TEAM 4). Salt Fork 34 (Jamison 9, Russell 6, McGee 5, Smith 5, Maring 4, Cain 1, TEAM 4). Assists — Seeger 8 (Moore 5, A.Shrader 1, Cole 1, Laffoon 1). Salt Fork 9 (Jamison 4, Russell 2, McGee 1, Smith 1, Maring 1). Turnovers — Seeger 16, Salt Fork 16. Steals — Seeger 8 (Cole 4, R.Shrader 2, A.Shrader 1, Laffoon 1). Salt Fork 10 (Jamison 6, Cain 2, McGee 1, Smith 1). Total fouls — Seeger 11, Salt Fork 18. Fouled out — Cain, Maring. Technical fouls — none.
Records — Seeger 4-1 overall, Salt Fork 2-1 overall.
JV score — Seeger 19, Salt Fork 18 (OT)
