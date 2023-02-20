PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
IHSA Class 3A State Series
All times Central
Champaign Central Regional
Feb. 18 game
Game 1 — Danville 58, Rantoul 44
Feb. 22 games
Game 2 — No. 8 Danville vs. No. 1 Lincoln, 6 p.m.
Game 3 — No. 7 Champaign Central vs. No. 4 Mahomet-Seymour, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 24 game
Championship — Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m.
At Danville
Danville 58, Rantoul 44
Rantoul (44) — Tyler Merritt 0 0-0 0, Richard Jones 1 0-0 2, Ross Gawenda 0 0-0 0, Bryce Sjoken 0 0-0 0, Jaylen McElmurry 2 0-0 4, Conner Smith 6 2-3 17, Jackson Adkins 4 1-2 9, Colby Duitsman 1 0-0 3, Zeus Brundage 0 0-0 0, Kyrin Martin 1 1-2 3, Caleb Natzer 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 4-7 44.
Danville (58) — JaVaughn Robinson 7 7-10 24, Javion Smith 1 0-0 3, Devan Larkin 2 4-6 8, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 4 3-4 11, Demarcus Lucas 0 0-0 0, Terrien Gouard 1 1-2 3, Jonathan Ireland 1 0-0 2, Quentin Ablinger 0 0-0 0, TJ Lee 0 0-0 0, Christian Davis 1 0-0 3, A'jhani Davis 1 0-0 3. Totals: 18 15-22 58.
Rantoul;11;5;12;14;—;44
Danville;10;17;16;15 ;— ;58
3-point field goals — Rantoul 4 (Small 3, Duitsman); Danville 7 (Robinson 3, Smith, Ireland, Christian Davis, A'Jhani Davis). Total fouls — Rantoul 20, Danville 15. Fouled out — Adkins Technical fouls — none.
IHSA Class 2A State Series
All times Central
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Regional
Feb. 18 games
Game 1 — Oakwood 75, Hoopeston Area 68
Game 2 — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 59, Westville 36
Feb. 22 games
Game 3 — No. 7 Oakwood vs. No. 2 St. Joseph-Ogden, 6 p.m.
Game 4 — No. 6 Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. No. 3 Unity, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 24 game
Championship — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 59, Westville 36
Westville (36) — Easton Barney 1 0-0 2, Zack Russell 1 0-0 2, Ethan McMasters 1 0-0 2, Landon Haurez 2 3-7 7, Aiden Skinner 0 0-0 0, Drew Wichtowski 6 1-1 17, Cade Schaumburg 1 0-0 3, Matthew Darling 1 0-0 2, Kamden Maddox 0 0-0 0, Tyler Miller 0 1-1 1. Totals: 13 5-9 36
BHRA (59) — Micah Stanford 2 0-0 4, Ayden Ingram 11 1-2 25, Hayden Rice 2 0-0 6, Chaz Dubois 3 1-3 7, Brett Meidel 3 0-0 6, Isiah Tidwell 3 2-2 8, Caden Keleminic 0 0-0 0, Landon Leigh 0 0-0 0, Owen Miller 1 0-0 3. Totals: 25 4-7 59.
Westville;10;9;10;7;—;36
BHRA;15;18;18;8;— ;59
3-point field goals — Westville 5 (Wichtowski 4, Schaumburg); BHRA 5 (Ingram 2, Rice 2, Miller). Total fouls — Westville 6, BHRA 9. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Fithian
Oakwood 75, Hoopeston Area 68
Hoopeston Area (68) — Wyatt Eisermann 4 2-5 11, Owen Root 5 0-2 10, Trenton Montez 00-0 0, Preston VanDeVeer 5 0-0 14, Mason Ruch 2 0-0 5, Anthony Zamora 5 7-8 17, Kendrick Sigerill 4 1-2 9, Ethan Steiner 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 10-18 68.
Oakwood (75) — Joshua Ruch 2 5-7 9, Brody Taflinger 4 1-1 9, Cort Vermilion 0 0-0 0, Dalton Hobick 13 6-10 35, Jackson Dudley 4 0-0 12, Tanner Pichon 2 4-7 8, Alec Harrison 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 16-25 75.
Hoopeston;18;11;12;27;—; 68
Oakwood;19;23;10;22 ;— ;75
3-point field goals — Hoopeston Area 6 (VanDeVeer 4, Eisermann, Rush); Oakwood 7 (Dudley 4, Hobick 3). Total fouls — Hoopeston Area 22, Oakwood 16. Fouled out — Vandeveer, Sigerill, Harrison. Technical fouls — none.
IHSA Class 1A State Series
All times Central
Armstrong-Potomac Regional
Feb. 18 games
Game 1 — Salt Fork 79, Urbana University High 31
Game 2 — No. 11 Schlarman Academy 36, Armstrong-Potomac 31
Game 3 — Champaign St. Thomas More 52, Fisher 33
Game 4 — Champaign Judah Christian 71, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 42
Feb. 22 games
Game 5 — No. 2 Salt Fork vs. No. 11 Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.
Game 6 — No. 3 Champaign St. Thomas More vs. No. 9 Champaign Judah Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 24 game
Championship — Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7 p.m.
At Catlin
Salt Fork 79, Urbana University 31
Urbana University (31) — Olisa Allaneh 1 0-0 2, Robert Tu 0 0-0 0, Tristen Ting 0 0-0 0, John Brownridge 2 0-0 4, Coleman Cloughtry 3 0-0 8, Noah LaNave 0 0-0 0, Teo Chelman 4 6-6 15, Collins Roesch 0 0-0 0, Eli Khuri-Reid 0 0-0 0, Knox Myatt 0 0-0 0, Zev McManus-Mendelowitz 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 6-6 31.
Salt Fork (79) — Grant Wilson 1 0-0 2, Ty Smoot 0 0-0 0, Ian Church 0 0-0 0, Jameson Remole 6 1-2 17, Blake Hettmansberger 0 0-0 0, Evan Webb 1 0-0 2, Kamdyn Keller 1 0-1 2, Blake Norton 9 6-7 24, Maddux Stine 2 0-0 4,Hayden Chew 2 0-0 4, Garrett Taylor 11 0-0 22, Evan Hageman 0 2-2 2. Totals: 33 9-12 79.
U. University;12;10;9;0;—;31
Salt Fork;21;19;29;10 ;— ;79
3-point field goals — Urbana University 3 (Cloughtery 2, Chelma); Salt Fork 4 (Remole 4). Total fouls — Urbana University 8, Salt Fork 9. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
IHSA Class 3A State Series
All times Central
Mahomet-Seymour Regional
Feb. 14 games
Game 1 — Mahomet-Seymour 55, Danville 23
Game 2 — Normal West 75, Urbana 45
Feb. 17 game
Championship — No. 2 Mahomet-Seymour 58, Normal West 26.
IHSA Class 2A State Series
All times Central
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Regional
Feb. 11 games
Game 1 — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 52, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 24
Game 2 — Paxton-Buckley-Loda 55, Westville 49
Monday, Feb. 13 games
Game 3 — St. Joseph-Ogden 43, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 34
Game 4 — Hoopeston Area 46, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 44
Thursday, Feb. 16 game
Championship — St. Joseph-Ogden 47, Hoopeston Area 26
Momence Regional
Saturday, Feb. 11 game
Game 1 — Clifton Central 39, Momence 25
Monday, Feb 13 games
Game 2 — Kankakee Bishop McNamara 38, Clifton Central 29
Game 3 — Oakwood 49, Iroquois West 46
Thursday, Feb. 16 game
Championship — Kankakee Bishop McNamara 50, Oakwood 14
IHSA Class 1A State Series
All times Central
Salt Fork Regional
Saturday, Feb. 11 games
Game 1 — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 47, Chrisman 24
Game 2 — Armstrong-Potomac 61, Schlarman Academy 5
Monday, Feb. 13 games
Game 3 — Tuscola 61, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 41
Game 4 — Salt Fork 47, Armstrong-Potomac 19
Thursday, Feb. 16 game
Championship — Tuscola 51, Salt Fork 45
