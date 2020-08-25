PREP BOYS CROSS COUNTRY From Saturday At Veedersburg, Ind. Fountain Central Grand Prix
Team scores — 1. West Lafayette 68, 2. Lebanon 89, 3. Perry Meridian 89, 4. McCutcheon 92, 5. Indianapolis Cardinals Ritter 124, 6. Rossville 153, 7. Seeger 179, 8. Crawfordsville 185, 9. Linton-Stockton 249, 10. Fountain Central 275.
Individuals (3 miles) — 1.Paul Stamm (ICR) 15:21, 2. Wil Stamm (ICR) 15:33, 3. Elijah Stenberg (WL) 16:25, 4. Henry Balagtas (WL) 16:42, 5. Zachary West (L) 16:46.
Seeger (179) — 8. Kolton Pearson 17:18, 21. Thomas Odle 17:59, 36. Ethan Guminski 18:39, 42. Nathan Hennessey 19:14, 86. Jonavan Laswell 25:21.
Fountain Central (275) — 38. Carson Pietrzak 18:50, 50. Fountain Central 19:50, 58. Justin Butts 20:51, 70. Ethan Mellady 22:32, 85. Matthew York 25:18.
Attica —43. Burke Tuggle 19:18, 59 Cole Pattengale 21:21, Elliott Rosswurm 21:32, 83. Moses Ray 25:18.
Covington — 51. Blake Bova 20:00, 62. Mason Buprey 21:34, 72. Wyatt Woodrow 22:59, 82. Malachi Warrick 25:18.
PREP GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY From Saturday At Veedersburg, Ind. Fountain Central Grand Prix
Team scores — 1. Seeger 37, 2. McCutcheon 69, 3. West Lafayette 71, 4. Lebanon 72, 5. Perry Merdian 118, 6. Crawfordsville 144, 7. Rossville 185, 8. South Vermillion 210, 9. Linton-Stockton 230.
Individuals (3 miles) — 1. Jennifer Romero (S) 19:03, 2. Jenna Gruber (Indianapolis Cardinals Ritter) 19:11, 3. Faith Allen (Southmont) 19:47, 4. Emma McClellan (WL) 20:05, 5. Olivia Luban (M) 20:08.
Seeger (37) — 1. Romero 19:03, 6. Libby Smith 20:09, 10. Hadessah Austin 20:29, 12. Allison High 20:49, 16. Nataleigh Yarborough 21:29, 33. Avah Watson 23:27, 29. Leah Kirkpatrick 24:18.
Fountain Central — 50. Kenna Bible 25:16, 53. Tyler Bowling 25:24, 59. Courtney Sims 26:43, .
Attica — 60. Elizabeth Shelton 27:21, 63. Briana Shelton 27.37, 75. Tatum Nunally 32:29.
Covington — 42. Bailey Duncan 24:28.
North Vermillion — 65. Ettie Myers 28:57.
PREP BOYS GOLF At Rossville At Hubbard Trail C.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. Rantoul 210, 2. Westville 212, 3. Hoopeston Area 215, 4. Fisher 229
Medalist — Kenny Clarkston (W) 44.
Westville (212) — Clarkston 44, Jack Duensing 54, Ty Williamson 56, Kierra Cox 58, Noah Crose 59, Cheyenne Terry 60
Hoopeston Area (215) — Ben Brown 49, Kayden Wallace 55, Trevor Swartz 56, Nick Hofer 57, Owen Johnson 61, Wyatt Eisenmann 61
PREP SOCCER At Covington, Ind. Covington 4, West Vigo 2 West Vigo 1 1 ‘2 Covington‘3‘1‘—‘4
First half
C — Logan Pinkerton (assist Anibel Perez) 22nd minute.
C — Perez (assist Rico Mandolini) 28th minute.
WV — Lucas Hogue 30th minute.
C — Pinkerton (assist Mandolini) 32nd minute.
Second half
WV — Monte Walker 42nd minute.
C — Pinkerton (assist Perez) 49th minute.
Game statistics
Shots on goal — West Vigo 4, Covington 11. Keeper saves — C: Cole McLain 1
Records — Covington 4-0 overall.
From Saturday At Covington, Ind. Covington 3, Greencastle 0 Greencastle0‘0‘—‘0 Covington‘1‘2‘—‘3
First half
C — Shiann Haymaker (assist Bradley Lewsader) 40th minute.
Second half
C — Rico Mandolini 59th minute.
C — Logan Pinkerton (assist Jacob Holycross) 67th minute.
Game statistics
Shots on goal — Greencastle 9, Covington 10. Keeper saves — C: Cole McLain 6
PREP BOYS TENNIS
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 5, Southmont 0
Singles — Carson Eberly (FC) Def. Adam Cox 3-6, 6-2, 6-4; Cody Linville (FC) def. Luke Tesmer 6-0, 6-0; Brayden Prickett (FC) def. Luke Watson 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles — Jacob Keeling-CJ Yager (FC) def. Madon Hall-Micha Korhorn 7-6 (5), 6-2; Sawyer Keeling-Brent Myers (FC) def. Chayce Howell-Harrison Haddock 6-7 (4), 6-2, 7-5.
At Clinton, Ind.
Covington 3, South Vermillion 2
Singles — Evan Norton (C) def. Drake Richardson 6-1, 6-1; Myles Potter (C) def, Ayden Hines 6-0, 6-1; Nolan Potter (C) def. Nick Waugh 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Blake Boatman-Caiden Santos (SV) def. Peyt Shumaker-Jackson Kindell 6-0, 6-0; Nick Fossi-Ben Fossi (SV) def. Emmett Reynolds-Aiden Miller, 6-1, 6-2
Records — Covington 4-1 overall, 1-0 in Wabash River Conference
From Saturday
At Terre Haute, Ind.
Covington 3, South Putnam 2
Singles — Calvin Springer (C) def. Trey Blades 6-1, 6-1; Evan Norton (C) def. Nate Clearwaters 6-2, 6-1; Brady Robinson (SP) def. Emmett Reynolds 6-2, 7-5.
Doubles — Nolan Potter-Myles Potter (C) def. Marcus Robinson-Ethan Wallace 6-1, 6-1; Trystan Smither-Eli Smith (SP) def. Peyt Shumaker-Jackson Kindell 6-1, 6-7 (2-7), 10-8.
Covington 3, West Vigo 2
Singles — Dylan Lemmons (WV) def. Calvin Springer 6-3, 5-5 (default); Evan Norton (C) def. Gavin McCoy 6-0, 6-1; Elijah Bahr (WV) def. Emmett Reynolds 7-5, 6-4.
Doubles — Nolan Potter-Myles Potter (C) def. Josh King-Ashton Matherly 6-0, 6-1; Peyt Shumaker-Jackson Kindell (C) def. Kuy Charters-Conner Mackey 7-5, 6-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.