PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
From FridayAt MilfordBismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 42, Milford 36BHRA (42) — Michael Hackman 0 1-2 1, Dawson Dodd 2 0-0 4, Brody Sexton 2 0-1 6, Randy Bryant 0 0-0 0, Asa Ray 1 0-0 2, Elijah Tidwell 3 5-8 12, Brett Meidel 4 2-3 11, Noah Gomez 2 0-0 6. Totals 14 8-14 42.
Milford (36) — Trace Fleming 0 1-2 1, Luke McCabe 2 2-2 8, Aaron Banning 2 0-0 6, Jarid Woodby 0 0-0 0, Trey Totheroh 2 5-7 11, William Teig 0 1-2 1, Adin Portwood 2 0-0 6, Nicholas Warren 1 1-2 3. Totals: 9 10-15 36.
BHRA 13 10 12 7 — 42
Milford 11 11 9 5 — 36
3-pointers — Bis-Henn/Ross-Al 6 (Sexton 2, Gomes 2, Tidwell 1, Meidel 1). Milford 8 (McCabe 2, Banning 2, Totheroh 2, Portwood 2). Total fouls — Bis-Henn/Ross-Al 18, Milford 14. Fouled out — none.
Records — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1-0 overall Milford 0-1 overall.
JV Score — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 58, Milford 34
From SaturdayAt Covington, Ind.Covington 67, South Newton 37Covington (67) — Drew Busick 2 0-0 4, Neil Ellmore 2 0-0 4, Conlan Moore 2 1-2 5, Coye Ferguson 2 2-3 7, Alan Karrfalt 0 0-0 0, Calvin Springer 6 0-0 15, Duncan Keller 4 1-2 11, Logan Pinkerton 8 2-3 19, Evan Valdez 1 0-0 2, Dane Gerling 0 0-2 0. Totals: 27 6-12 67.
South Newton 2 12 10 13 — 37
Covington 12 26 13 16 — 67
3-point field goals — Covington 7 (Springer 3, Keller 2, Pinkerton, Ferguson). Total fouls — Covington 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
From SaturdayAt Cayuga, Ind.North Vermillion 42, North Newton 35North Newton (35) — G. Hollopeter 0 0-0 0, Presbaugh 1 0-0 2, Ehlinger 1 1-3 3, Har. Schleman 3 0-0 6, Hei. Schleman 3 1-2 7, Churchill 0 0-0 0, Hinch 1 0-0 2, Stevens 1 1-3 3, S. Hollopeter 0 0-0 0, Shelman 5 2-3 12, Cahill 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 5-11 35.
N. Vermillion (42) — Ava Martin 1 4-7 6, Callie Naylor 4 1-2 10, Braxtyn Dunham 1 2-4 5, McKenzie Crowder 3 4-8 10, Cami Pearman 4 2-4 11, Lauren Ellis 0 0-0 0, Olivia Pearman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 13-25 42.
N. Newton 7 4 8 16 — 35
N. Vermillion 8 7 12 15 — 45
3-point field goals — North Vermillion 3 (Naylor, Dunham, Cami Pearman). Total fouls — North Newton 18, North Vermillion 15. Fouled out — G. Hollopeter, Martin. Technical fouls — none.
IHSAA Class 2A State SeriesAll times EasternFountain Central SectionalTuesday, Feb. 2Game 1 — Rossville vs. Lafayette Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Game 2 — Seeger vs. Fountain Central, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 5Game 3 — Clinton Prairie vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 4 — Sheridan vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 6Championship — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A State SeriesAll times EasternAttica SectionalTuesday, Feb. 2Game 1 — North Vermillion vs. Covington, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 5Game 2 — Attica vs. Clinton Central, 6 p.m.
Game 3 — Faith Christian vs. Game 1 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 6Championship — Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLAt Mary Miller GymnasiumSouth Suburban 69, Danville Area Community College 67 (OT)South Suburban (69) — Ishmael Martin 7-13 1-3 19, Tyronn Mosley 2-3 0-0 5, Chance Love 2-9 0-1 4, Deshawndre Washington 9-20 3-4 25, Courtney Fields 4-11 4-4 12, Demarius Byrd 0-3 1-2 1, William Washington 0-2 0-0 0, Markese Hill 0-1 3-4 3, Joel Webb 0-0 0-0 0, Grant Hall 0-0 0-0 0, Anthony Mabon 0-0 0-0 0, Devante Hughley 0-0 0-0 0, Platin Xheladini 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 24-62 12-18 69.
DACC (67) — Tyshay Epps 4-10 2-4 12, Kameron Barnett 0-1 0-0 0, Lewis Richards 3-7 4-4 10, Day’Len Davis-Williams 3-11 8-8 14, Raymond Terry 1-3 3-6 5, Drew Reifsteck 4-7 3-3 11, Ahmoni Weston 3-8 4-4 11, Veljko Culibrk 2-5 0-0 4. Totals: 20-52 24-29 67.
South Suburban 19 29 11 — 69
DACC 30 28 9 — 67
3-pointers — South Suburban 9-22 (Martin 4-7, D.Washington 4-7, Mosley 1-2, Love 0-2, Fields 0-1, Bryd 0-1, W.Washington 0-1, Hill 0-1). DACC 3-12 (Epps 2-5, Weston 1-2, Barnett 0-1, Richards 0-1, Davis-Williams 0-1, Culibrk 0-2). Rebounds — South Suburban 36 (D.Washington 15, Martin 6, Love 4, Fields 3, Mosley 2, W.Washington 1, TEAM 5). DACC 41 (Davis-Williams 8, Epps 7, Culibrk 5, Richards 4, Terry 4, Reifsteck 3, Barnett 2, Weston 1, TEAM 7). Assists — South Suburban 14 (Fields 4, D.Washington 3, Love 2, Martin 1, Mosely 1, Xheladini 1). DACC 11 (Barnett 2, Richards 2, Davis-Williams 2, Reifsteck 2, Epps 1, Weston 1, Culibrk 1). Turnovers — South Suburban 16. DACC 21. Total fouls — South Suburban 27, DACC 17. Fouled out — Mosley, Byrd, Terry.
———
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
At Mary Miller Gymnasium Danville Area Community College 80, Bethel JV 33
Bethel JV (33) — Audrey Leerch 5-9 2-2 12, Catlyn Mulligan 0-1 0-0 0, Alexis Mead 1-5 0-0 2, Halle Shipp 3-14 2-2 11, Jamie Lawson 0-4 0-0 0, Asia Hudson 0-1 0-0 0, Alayna Clifton 2-5 0-0 5, Ruth Fackson 0-1 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Papp 1-7 0-0 3, Karina Kern 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 12-48 4-4 33.
DACC (80) — Asaya Bulgin 6-10 2-4 14, Hunter Edwards 3-5 0-0 6, Allasha Alexander 3-8 1-2 7, Alexus Mobley 6-12 0-0 13, Maria Artigas 2-8 1-1 5, Tarneisha Young 7-9 0-0 16, Riley Dowers 2-5 2-2 7, Shariya Davis 3-7 0-0 6, Anaiya Robinson 2-6 0-0 4, Simoneta Fernandez 1-6 0-0 2. Totals: 35-76 6-9 80.
Bethel 9 8 8 8 — 33
DACC 19 21 12 28 — 80
3-pointers — Bethel 5-27 (Shipp 3-10, Clifton 1-2, Papp 1-6, Lerch 0-1, Mulligan 0-1, Mead 0-3, Lawson 0-2, Hudson 0-1, Kern 0-1). DACC 4-15 (Young 2-4, Mobley 1-1, Dowers 1-4, Alexander 0-1, Artigas 0-2, Davis 0-1, Fernandez 0-2). Rebounds — Bethel 22 (Lerch 8, Lawson 3, Clifton 2, Mulligan 1, Mead 1, Shipp 1, Hudson 1, Fackson 1, Papp 1, TEAM 3). DACC 56 (Alexander 9, Robinson 9, Bulgin 7, Mobley 7, Davis 6, Edwards 5, Young 3, Fernandez 3, Dowers 1, TEAM 6). Assists — Bethel 9 (Shipp 3, Mulligan 2, Mead 1, Clifton 1, Rapp 1, Kern 1). DACC 22 (Alexander 9, Fernandez 4, Dowers 3, Artigas 2, Young 2, Bulgin 1, Edwards 1). Turnovers — Bethel 28, DACC 17. Total fouls — Bethel 9, DACC 9.
