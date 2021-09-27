PREP FOOTBALL
At Peoria Public Schools Stadium
Danville 16, Peoria Manual 6
Danville `8 `8 `0 `0 `— `16
Manual `0 `0 `6 `0 `— `6
First quarter
Danville — Micah McGuire 14-yard run (Matthew Thomas pass from JJ Miles), 1:29.
Second quarter
Danville — T.J. Lee 2-yard run (Semaj Taylor pass from Miles), 4:14
Third quarter
Manual — London Toliver 2-yard run (run failed), 9:10
Team statistics
`Danville `Manual
First downs `14 `12
Rushes-yards `40-148 `31-121
Passing yards `20 `101
Comp-Att-Int `3-7-0 `6-12-1
Total yards `168 `222
Kickoff returns `2-13 `2-33
Punt returns `1-30 `0-0
Interception returns `1-16 `0-0
Fumble returns `0-0 `1-2
Punts-Avg. `3-35.7 `2-45.5
Fumbles-lost `4-1 `1-0
Penalties-yards `4-45 `10-75
Time of possession `24:45 `23:15
Individual statistics
Rushing — Danville: T.J. Lee 15-96, Micah McGuire 10-49, JJ Miles 6-7, Bryson Hinton 3-11, TEAM 3-(-15). Manual: Tristen White 16-77, London Toliver 12-50, B.J. Cranford 2-8, TEAM 1-(-14).
Passing — Danville: Miles 3-7-0 20 yards. Manual: Toliver 6-12-1 101 yards
Receiving — Danville: Semaj Taylor 2-10, Tyler Jones 1-10. Manual: Shakeel Thomas 3-38, Carrion Ferrell 2-51, Cranford 1-12.
Kickoff returns — Danville: Tevin Henderson 1-13, Miles 1-0. Manual: White 1-25, Devon Owens 1-8
Punt returns — Danville: Kaden Young 1-30
Interception returns — Danville: Henderson 1-16.
Fumble returns — Manual: White 1-2.
Punting — Danville: Phillip Shaw Jr. 3 punts, 107 yards, 35.7 average. Manual: Bryson Cast 1 punt, 49 yards, 49.0 average. Devon Owens 1 punt, 42 yards, 42.0 average.
Missed field goal — none.
At Oakwood
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 42, Oakwood 14
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al `7 `21 `7 `7 `— `42
Oakwood `8 `0 `0 `6 `— `14
First quarter
Oakwood — Gaven Clouse 70-yard run (Clouse run), 9:56.
BHRA — Mason Hackman 56-yard pass from Dawson Dodd (Liam Oxendine kick), 4:55.
Second quarter
BHRA — Dodd 16-yard run (Oxendine kick), 7:21.
BHRA — Hackman 26-yard pass from Dodd (Oxendine kick), 2:57.
BHRA — Hackman 26-yard pass from Dodd (Oxendine kick), 0:00.
Third quarter
BHRA — Ayden Ingram 80-yard pass from Dodd (Oxendine kick), 3:38.
Fourth quarter
BHRA — Rhett Harper 67-yard run (Oxendine kick), 7:17.
Oakwood — Austin McDaniel 6-yard pass from Josh Young (pass failed), 2:36.
Team statistics
`BHRA `Oakwood
First downs `15 `14
Rushes-yards `29-249 `49-237
Passing yards `233 `27
Comp-Att-Int `5-7-2 `3-5-0
Total yards `482 `264
Kickoff returns `2-36 `5-122
Punt returns `0-0 `0-0
Interception returns `0-0 `2-1
Fumble returns `0-0 `1-0
Punts-Avg. `0-0 `2-26.5
Fumbles-lost `1-1 `1-0
Penalties-yards `7-60 `4-20
Time of possession `18:41 `29:19
Individual statistics
Rushing — BHRA: Rhett Harper 10-107, Dawson Dodd 9-52, Trent Kruse 5-32, Dane Dillon 1-23, Karson Stevenson 1-19, Mason Hackman 1-8, Allen Brown 1-6, Seth Hickman 1-1, Enrique Rangel 1-1. Oakwood: Gaven Clouse 31-214, Josh Young 11-(-4), Griffin Trees 4-15, Tanner Pichon 2-13, TEAM 1-(-1).
Passing — BHRA: Dodd 5-7-2 233 yards. Oakwood: Young 3-5-0 27 yards.
Receiving — BHRA: Hackman 3-108, Ayden Ingram 2-125. Oakwood: Clouse 1-20, Austin McDaniel 1-6, Trees 1-1.
Kickoff returns — BHRA: Hackman 1-20, Evan Parish 1-16. Oakwood: Clouse 3-55, Trees 2-67.
Punt returns — none
Interception returns — Oakwood: Trees 1-1, Young 1-0.
Fumble returns — Oakwood: Noah Phillips 1-0.
Punting — Oakwood: McDaniel 2 punts, 53 yards, 26.5 average.
Missed field goal — none.
At Catlin
Salt Fork 54, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0
GRFC`0`0`0`0`—`0
Salt Fork`34`14`0`6`—`54
First quarter
SF — Ben Jessup 76-yard run (Ty Smoot kick)
SF — Ethan Davis 15-yard run (Smoot kick).
SF — Ethan McLain 31-yard run (kick failed)
SF — Jessup 10-yard run (Smoot kick)
SF — Nathan Kirby 3-yard pass from Colden Earles (Smoot kick)
Second quarter
SF — Cam Merritt 10-yard run (Smoot kick).
SF — Carter Chambliss 8-yard run (Smoot kick).
Fourth quarter
SF — Jamison Remole 1-yard run (run failed).
Salt Fork statistics
Rushing — Jessup 3-95, Davis 2-19, McClain 1-31, Merritt 4-51, Chambliss 13-52, Cam Keller 12-33, Payton Hageman 2-1, Remole 2-1.
Passing — Earles 1-1-0 3 yards.
Receiving — Nathan Kirby 1-3.
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Seeger 22, Fountain Central 15
Seeger`8`8`6`0`—`22
Fountain Central`0`0`8`7`—`15
First quarter
S — Makhi Johnson 65-yard pass from Noah Stephen (Peyton Chinn run).
Second quarter
S — Rayce Carr 8-yard pass from Stephen (Chinn run)
Third quarter
FC — Owen Acton 42-yard run (Acton run).
S — Stephen 2-yard run (run failed).
Fourth quarter
FC — Acton 10-yard run (Brian Chirinos kick)
Individual statistics
Rushing — S: Chinn 35-229, Brock Thomason 1-2, Noah Stephen 3- (-3); FC: Acton 15-113, AJ Hall 3-7, Austin Pickett 6-5
Passing — S: Stephen 21-24-0 208 yards, Wooldrik 0-1-0; FC: Hall 6-14-0 80 yards.
Receiving — S: Johnson 9-132, Carr 8-58, Smith 3-8, Ford 2-10; FC: Chirinos 3-35, Pickett 1-4, Layne Lynch 1-8.
At Kentland, Ind.
Covington 54, South Newton 27
Covington`14`40`0`0`—`54
S. Newton`0`8`0`19`—`27
Covington Individual statistics
Rushing — Alan Karrfalt 7-73, Neil Ellmore 11-65, Dane Gerling 7-60, Wyatt Moncrief 1-4, Landon Hardy 1-0.
Passing — Karrfalt 16-23-0 191 yards, Moncrief 0-4-0.
Receiving — Duncan Keller 9-98, Wyatt Martin 2-38, Gerling 3-30, Conlan Moore 2-25.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Danville
Danville 9, Champaign Central 0
Singles — Lexi Ellis (D) def. Mariclare O'Garmon 6-1, 6-0, Josie Hotsinpiller (D) defe, Claudia Larrison 6-2, 6-0, Ava Towne (D) def. Lellani Costello 6-0, 6-1,Cici Brown (D) def. Candace Wilund 6-2, 6-1, Reese Rundle (D) def. Sarah Kim 6-0, 6-0, Hannah Schroeder (D) def. Aurora Marguccio 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles — Towne-Hotsinpiller def. Larrison-Wilund 6-3, 6-2, Ellis-Schroeder def. O'Gormon-Costello 1-6, 6-1 (15-11), Rundle-Brown defe. Marguccio-Kara Chimey 6-1, 6-1.
From Saturday
At Normal
Danville 7, Normal West 2
Singles — Madeline Gentry (NW) def. Lexi Ellis 6-1, 6-1, Josie Hotsinpiller (D) def. Grace Storm 6-2, 6-3, Ava Towne (D) def. Marley Sehrof 6-4, 6-2, Cici Brown (D) def. Ali Storm 6-3, 6-1, Reese Rundle (D) def. Bertsche 6-1, 6-0, Hannah Schroeder (D) def. Sienna Hagler 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles — Gentry-Storm def. Hotsinpiller-Towne 8-2, Ellis-Schroder won by forfeit, Rundle-Brown def. Hagler-Voorhees 8-0.
At Normal
Danville 7, Peoria Notre Dame 2
Singles — Lexi Ellis (D) def. Mary Breitbach 8-6, Syd Watts (PND) def. Josie Hotsinpiller 8-4, Ava Towne (D) def. Annie Czerjack 8-1, Cici Brown (D) defe Mariek Kottoor 8-2, Reese Rundle (D) defe. Meredith Ober 8-1, Lucy Boocher (PND) def. Hannah Schroeder 8-5.
Doubles — Towne-Hotsinpiller (D) def. Breitbach-Watts 9-8 (7-5), Ellis-Schroeder def. Kottoor-Oliver 8-5, Rundle-Brown def. Czerjack-Katie Peterson 8-3.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Westville
Westville 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
Geo-RF`14`9
Westville`25`25
Westville Statistical leaders
Kills — Ella Miller 7, Jasmyn Meeker 5, Hadley Cox 2, Chloe Brant 2, Molly Doggett. Blocks — Meeker, Brant. Assists — Cox 10, Lydia Gondzur 4, Miller. Service aces — Rylee Jones 5, Miller 2, Cox, Gondzur. Digs — Kelsie High 6, Meeker 5, Miller 5, Jones 5, Cox 3, Brant 2, Gondzur.
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 3, Fountain Central 0
BHRA`25`25`25
Fountain Central`15`21`19
Fountain Central Statistical leaders
Kills — Larissa Bowers 10, Chloe Golia 9, Prickett 3, Maddie Medley 2. Blocks — Bowers. Assists — Lillie Fishero 22, Hayleigh Elkins. Service aces — Medley 2, Fishero, Jerzi Hershberger, Rylee Simko. Digs — Hershberger 22, Simko 20, Golia 11, Fishero 10, Elkins 7, Medley, Prickett.At Small Town
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Covington 2, Fountain Central 0
Covington`25`25
F. Central `11`12
Seeger 2, Attica 0
Seeger`25`25
Attica`14`11
Covington 2, Seeger 0
Covington`25`25
Seeger`22`21
Covington Statistical leaders
Kills — Amber Cruser 18, Holly Linville 17, Micah Stoncipher 7. Assists — Karsyn Engle 56. Digs — Linville 20, Cruser 14.
Seeger Statistical leaders
Kills — Riley Shrader 13, Paige Laffoon 10, Aubrey Cole 9, Sophia Ashby 3. Assists — Ashby 31. Digs — Shrader 24, Laffoon 19, Ashby 19, Cole 14.
