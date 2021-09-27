PREP FOOTBALL

At Peoria Public Schools Stadium

Danville 16, Peoria Manual 6

Danville `8 `8 `0 `0 `— `16

Manual `0 `0 `6 `0 `— `6

First quarter

Danville — Micah McGuire 14-yard run (Matthew Thomas pass from JJ Miles), 1:29.

Second quarter

Danville — T.J. Lee 2-yard run (Semaj Taylor pass from Miles), 4:14

Third quarter 

Manual — London Toliver 2-yard run (run failed), 9:10

Team statistics

`Danville `Manual

First downs `14 `12

Rushes-yards `40-148 `31-121

Passing yards `20 `101

Comp-Att-Int `3-7-0 `6-12-1

Total yards `168 `222

Kickoff returns `2-13 `2-33

Punt returns `1-30 `0-0

Interception returns `1-16 `0-0

Fumble returns `0-0 `1-2

Punts-Avg. `3-35.7 `2-45.5

Fumbles-lost `4-1 `1-0

Penalties-yards `4-45 `10-75

Time of possession `24:45 `23:15

Individual statistics

Rushing — Danville: T.J. Lee 15-96, Micah McGuire 10-49, JJ Miles 6-7, Bryson Hinton 3-11, TEAM 3-(-15). Manual: Tristen White 16-77, London Toliver 12-50, B.J. Cranford 2-8, TEAM 1-(-14).

Passing — Danville: Miles 3-7-0 20 yards. Manual: Toliver 6-12-1 101 yards

Receiving — Danville: Semaj Taylor 2-10, Tyler Jones 1-10. Manual: Shakeel Thomas 3-38, Carrion Ferrell 2-51, Cranford 1-12. 

Kickoff returns — Danville: Tevin Henderson 1-13, Miles 1-0. Manual: White 1-25, Devon Owens 1-8

Punt returns — Danville: Kaden Young 1-30

Interception returns — Danville: Henderson 1-16.

Fumble returns  Manual: White 1-2.

Punting — Danville: Phillip Shaw Jr. 3 punts, 107 yards, 35.7 average. Manual: Bryson Cast 1 punt, 49 yards, 49.0 average. Devon Owens 1 punt, 42 yards, 42.0 average.

Missed field goal — none.

At Oakwood

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 42, Oakwood 14

Bis-Henn/Ross-Al `7 `21 `7 `7 `— `42

Oakwood `8 `0 `0 `6 `— `14

First quarter

Oakwood — Gaven Clouse 70-yard run (Clouse run), 9:56.

BHRA — Mason Hackman 56-yard pass from Dawson Dodd (Liam Oxendine kick), 4:55.

Second quarter

BHRA — Dodd 16-yard run (Oxendine kick), 7:21.

BHRA — Hackman 26-yard pass from Dodd (Oxendine kick), 2:57.

BHRA — Hackman 26-yard pass from Dodd (Oxendine kick), 0:00.

Third quarter

BHRA — Ayden Ingram 80-yard pass from Dodd (Oxendine kick), 3:38.

Fourth quarter

BHRA — Rhett Harper 67-yard run (Oxendine kick), 7:17.

Oakwood — Austin McDaniel 6-yard pass from Josh Young (pass failed), 2:36.

Team statistics

`BHRA `Oakwood

First downs `15 `14

Rushes-yards `29-249 `49-237

Passing yards `233 `27

Comp-Att-Int `5-7-2 `3-5-0

Total yards `482 `264

Kickoff returns `2-36 `5-122

Punt returns `0-0 `0-0

Interception returns `0-0 `2-1

Fumble returns `0-0 `1-0

Punts-Avg. `0-0 `2-26.5

Fumbles-lost `1-1 `1-0

Penalties-yards `7-60 `4-20

Time of possession `18:41 `29:19

Individual statistics

Rushing — BHRA: Rhett Harper 10-107, Dawson Dodd 9-52, Trent Kruse 5-32, Dane Dillon 1-23, Karson Stevenson 1-19, Mason Hackman 1-8, Allen Brown 1-6, Seth Hickman 1-1, Enrique Rangel 1-1. Oakwood: Gaven Clouse 31-214, Josh Young 11-(-4), Griffin Trees 4-15, Tanner Pichon 2-13, TEAM 1-(-1).

Passing — BHRA: Dodd 5-7-2 233 yards. Oakwood: Young 3-5-0 27 yards.

Receiving — BHRA: Hackman 3-108, Ayden Ingram 2-125. Oakwood: Clouse 1-20, Austin McDaniel 1-6, Trees 1-1.

Kickoff returns — BHRA: Hackman 1-20, Evan Parish 1-16. Oakwood: Clouse 3-55, Trees 2-67.

Punt returns — none

Interception returns — Oakwood: Trees 1-1, Young 1-0.

Fumble returns  Oakwood: Noah Phillips 1-0.

Punting — Oakwood: McDaniel 2 punts, 53 yards, 26.5 average.

Missed field goal — none.

At Catlin

Salt Fork 54, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0

GRFC`0`0`0`0`—`0

Salt Fork`34`14`0`6`—`54

First quarter

SF — Ben Jessup 76-yard run (Ty Smoot kick)

SF — Ethan Davis 15-yard run (Smoot kick).

SF — Ethan McLain 31-yard run (kick failed)

SF — Jessup 10-yard run (Smoot kick)

SF — Nathan Kirby 3-yard pass from Colden Earles (Smoot kick)

Second quarter

SF — Cam Merritt 10-yard run (Smoot kick).

SF — Carter Chambliss 8-yard run (Smoot kick).

Fourth quarter

SF — Jamison Remole 1-yard run (run failed).

Salt Fork statistics

Rushing — Jessup 3-95, Davis 2-19, McClain 1-31, Merritt 4-51, Chambliss 13-52, Cam Keller 12-33, Payton Hageman 2-1, Remole 2-1.

Passing — Earles 1-1-0 3 yards.

Receiving — Nathan Kirby 1-3.

At Veedersburg, Ind.

Seeger 22, Fountain Central 15

Seeger`8`8`6`0`—`22

Fountain Central`0`0`8`7`—`15

First quarter

S — Makhi Johnson 65-yard pass from Noah Stephen (Peyton Chinn run).

Second quarter

S — Rayce Carr 8-yard pass from Stephen (Chinn run)

Third quarter

FC — Owen Acton 42-yard run (Acton run).

S — Stephen 2-yard run (run failed).

Fourth quarter

FC — Acton 10-yard run (Brian Chirinos kick)

Individual statistics

Rushing — S: Chinn 35-229, Brock Thomason 1-2, Noah Stephen 3- (-3); FC: Acton 15-113, AJ Hall 3-7, Austin Pickett 6-5

Passing — S: Stephen 21-24-0 208 yards, Wooldrik 0-1-0; FC: Hall 6-14-0 80 yards.

Receiving — S: Johnson 9-132, Carr 8-58, Smith 3-8, Ford 2-10; FC: Chirinos 3-35, Pickett 1-4, Layne Lynch 1-8.

At Kentland, Ind.

Covington 54, South Newton 27

Covington`14`40`0`0`—`54

S. Newton`0`8`0`19`—`27

Covington Individual statistics

Rushing — Alan Karrfalt 7-73, Neil Ellmore 11-65, Dane Gerling 7-60, Wyatt Moncrief 1-4, Landon Hardy 1-0.

Passing — Karrfalt 16-23-0 191 yards, Moncrief 0-4-0.

Receiving — Duncan Keller 9-98, Wyatt Martin 2-38, Gerling 3-30, Conlan Moore 2-25.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

At Danville

Danville 9, Champaign Central 0

Singles — Lexi Ellis (D) def. Mariclare O'Garmon 6-1, 6-0, Josie Hotsinpiller (D) defe, Claudia Larrison 6-2, 6-0, Ava Towne (D) def. Lellani Costello 6-0, 6-1,Cici Brown (D) def. Candace Wilund 6-2, 6-1, Reese Rundle (D) def. Sarah Kim 6-0, 6-0, Hannah Schroeder (D) def. Aurora Marguccio 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles — Towne-Hotsinpiller def. Larrison-Wilund 6-3, 6-2, Ellis-Schroeder def. O'Gormon-Costello 1-6, 6-1 (15-11), Rundle-Brown defe. Marguccio-Kara Chimey 6-1, 6-1.

From Saturday

At Normal

Danville 7, Normal West 2

Singles — Madeline Gentry (NW) def. Lexi Ellis 6-1, 6-1, Josie Hotsinpiller (D) def. Grace Storm 6-2, 6-3, Ava Towne (D) def. Marley Sehrof 6-4, 6-2, Cici Brown (D) def. Ali Storm 6-3, 6-1, Reese Rundle (D) def. Bertsche 6-1, 6-0, Hannah Schroeder (D) def. Sienna Hagler 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles — Gentry-Storm def. Hotsinpiller-Towne 8-2, Ellis-Schroder won by forfeit, Rundle-Brown def. Hagler-Voorhees 8-0.

At Normal

Danville 7, Peoria Notre Dame 2

Singles — Lexi Ellis (D) def. Mary Breitbach 8-6, Syd Watts (PND) def. Josie Hotsinpiller 8-4, Ava Towne (D) def. Annie Czerjack 8-1, Cici Brown (D) defe Mariek Kottoor 8-2, Reese Rundle (D) defe. Meredith Ober 8-1, Lucy Boocher (PND) def. Hannah Schroeder 8-5.

Doubles — Towne-Hotsinpiller (D) def. Breitbach-Watts 9-8 (7-5), Ellis-Schroeder def. Kottoor-Oliver 8-5, Rundle-Brown def. Czerjack-Katie Peterson 8-3.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At Westville

Westville 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0

Geo-RF`14`9

Westville`25`25

Westville Statistical leaders

Kills — Ella Miller 7, Jasmyn Meeker 5, Hadley Cox 2, Chloe Brant 2, Molly Doggett. Blocks — Meeker, Brant. Assists — Cox 10, Lydia Gondzur 4, Miller. Service aces — Rylee Jones 5, Miller 2, Cox, Gondzur. Digs — Kelsie High 6, Meeker 5, Miller 5, Jones 5, Cox 3, Brant 2, Gondzur.

At Veedersburg, Ind.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 3, Fountain Central 0

BHRA`25`25`25

Fountain Central`15`21`19

Fountain Central Statistical leaders

Kills — Larissa Bowers 10, Chloe Golia 9, Prickett 3, Maddie Medley 2. Blocks — Bowers. Assists — Lillie Fishero 22, Hayleigh Elkins. Service aces — Medley 2, Fishero, Jerzi Hershberger, Rylee Simko. Digs — Hershberger 22, Simko 20, Golia 11, Fishero 10, Elkins 7, Medley, Prickett.At Small Town

At West Lebanon, Ind.

Covington 2, Fountain Central 0

Covington`25`25

F. Central `11`12

Seeger 2, Attica 0

Seeger`25`25

Attica`14`11

Covington 2, Seeger 0

Covington`25`25

Seeger`22`21

Covington Statistical leaders

Kills — Amber Cruser 18, Holly Linville 17, Micah Stoncipher 7. Assists — Karsyn Engle 56. Digs — Linville 20, Cruser 14.

Seeger Statistical leaders

Kills — Riley Shrader 13, Paige Laffoon 10, Aubrey Cole 9, Sophia Ashby 3. Assists — Ashby 31. Digs — Shrader 24, Laffoon 19, Ashby 19, Cole 14.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you