PREP FOOTBALL
At Gibson Field, Cayuga, Ind.
North Vermillion 27, North Central 16
North Central `8 `8 `0 `0 `— `16
North Vermillion `14 `13 `0 `0 `— `27
First quarter
NV — Daniel Woody 35-yard pass from Jerome White (Eli Peaslee kick), 9:41
NC — Wyatt Ison 77-yard kickoff return (James Thomas run), 9:34.
NV — Woody 27-yard pass from White (Peaslee kick), 9:13.
Second quarter
NV — White 7-yard run (kick failed), 10:41
NC — Eli Dodge 4-yard run (Ison run), 5:26.
NV — Cody Tryon 1-yard run (Peaslee kick), 1:04.
Team statistics
`NC `NV
First downs `10 `16
Rushes-yards `43-149 `37-208
Passing yards `5 `123
Comp-Att-Int `1-4-0 `9-13-0
Total offense `154 `331
Kickoff returns `5-114 `2-40
Punt returns `1-24 `0-0
Interception returns `0-0 `0-0
Fumble returns `1-0 `1-0
Punts-Avg. `2-28.0 `1-33.0
Fumbles-lost `2-1 `1-1
Penalties-yards `7-61 `4-36
Time of possession `26:05 `21:55
Individual statistics
Rushing — North Central: Nathan Manning 11-56, Eli Dodger 11-41, Wyatt Ison 9-37, James Thomas 8-24, Lane Hargis 5-6, TEAM 1-(-15). North Vermillion: Jerome White 17-101, Cody Tryon 17-108, TEAM 1-(-1).
Passing — North Central: Thomas 1-3-0 5 yards, Hargis 0-1-0. North Vermillion: White 9-13-0 123 yards.
Receiving — North Central: Jaxon Adams 1-5. North Vermillion: Daniel Woody 6-105, Tryon 2-0, Matthew Dawson 1-18.
Kickoff returns — North Central: Ison 3-97, Kam Fagg 1-12, Dodge 1-5. North Vermillion: Eli Peaslee 1-30, Tryon 1-10.
Punt returns — North Central: Ison 1-24.
Interception returns — none
Fumble returns — North Central: Adam 1-0. North Vermillion: Aidan Hinchee 1-0
Punting — North Central: Dillon Prewitt 1-29, Hargis 1-27. North Vermillion: Rylan Thomas 1-33.
Missed field goals — none.
PREP BOYS GOLF
At Danville
At Harrison Park G.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda 159, 2. Fisher 201, 3. Hoopeston Area 228, 4. Westville 234.
Medalist — Justin Merrill (RPBL) 38
Hoopeston Area (228) — Wyatt Eisenmann 47, Brian Armstrong 59, Trenton Montez 60, Ethan Steiner 62, Ethan Harding 70, Evan Lile 75
Westville (234) — Ty Williamson 52, Jackson Priest 57, Grayson McBride 59, Noah Witherspoon 66, Austin Swanson 77, Caleb Howe 78
At Villa Grove
At Tri-City C.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. Monticello 192, 2. Salt Fork 210, 3. Villa Grove 217
Salt Fork (210) — Amelia Birge 51, Kendal Shults 51, Brock Wantland 54, Brant Hackman 54, Cooper Burton 54, Davis Canady 58
PREP GIRLS GOLF
At West Lafayette, Ind.
At Ravines G.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. West Lafayette 180, 2. McCutcheon 203, Seeger 207
Medalist — Marlee Mati (M) and Presley Hilleboe (WL) 41.
Seeger (207) — Jayci Halsema 46, Joey Salts 51, Maddie Hays 54, Macy Kerr 56, Lauren Lloyd 57, Kenzi Fenters 59
PREP BOYS TENNIS
At Clinton, Ind.
Covington 5, South Vermillion 0
Singles —Evan Norton (C) def. Nick Waugh 6-4, 6-0. Urban Roarks (C) def. Jace Skiller 6-4, 6-3. Emmett Reynolds (C) def. Nolan Hamilton 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles — Myles Potter-Jackson Kindell (C) def. Tucker Higgins-Brayson Shouts 6-0, 6-0. Carson Schaeffer-Bieron Saliji (C) def. Walt Beardsley-Luke Guinn 6-1, 6-0.
Records — Covington 3-1 overall, 1-0 in Wabash River Conference
At Clinton, Ind.
Fountain Central 3, Southmont 2
Singles — Adam Cox (SM) def. Ethan Mellady 6-0, 6-0. Gabe McCollum (FC) def. Luke Tesmer 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. Harrison Haddock (SM) def. Noah Armstrong 6-1, 6-4
Doubles — Brayden Prickett-Koby Wolf (FC) def. Chayce Howell-Mason Hall 2-6, 6-4, 6-0. Wes Jackson-Lukas Miller (FC) def. Caden Jones-Gavin Downey 7-5, 6-3.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
At Champaign
Danville 6, O'Fallon 3
Singles — Isabel Wells (OF) def. Lexi Ellis 6-7, 6-4, 10-3. Anna Houpt (D) def. Bela Sanghavi 6-0, 6-0. Analiese Riedelberger (OF) def. Josie Hotsinpiller 6-4, 6-1. Ava Towne (D) def. Natalie Spihlman 6-1, 6-0. Cici Brown (D) def. Katie Tillock 6-0, 6-1. Reese Rundle (D) def. Morgyn Chambers 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles — Ellis-Houpt def. Riedelberger-Sanghavi 8-2, Wells-Spihlman def. Towne-Hotsinpiller 8-5, Brown-Rundle Def. Tillock-Chambers 8-2.
Danville 8, Lincoln-Way East 1
Singles — Lexi Ellis (D) def. Mia Galassnini 8-2, Anna Houpt (D) def. Elaiza Deanching 8-1, Cici Brown (D) def. Vanessa Teodoro 8-4. Reese Rundle (D) def. Liyat Zekarias 8-2. Brooklynn Behrens (D) def. Elise Briese 8-1. Ellie Pipkios (LWE) Def. Maya Towne 8-1.
Doubles — Elis-Houpt def. Galassini-Shafer 8-3. Towne-Josie Hotsinpiller def. Pipikios-Kyra Peters 8-2. Brown-Rundle def. Deaching-Teodoro 8-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.