PREP BOYS GOLF
At Rossville
At Hubbard Trail C.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. Schlarman Academy 189, 2. Milford 191, 3. Hoopeston Area 238
Medalist — Gabe Huddleston (SA) 37.
Schlarman Academy (189) — Huddleston 27, Duece Provost 50, Jack Giroaurd 50, Adam Duncan 52, Jason Craig 52, Charles Ludwig 64
Milford (191) — CJ Van Hoveln 43, Cooper Frerichs 44, Luke McCabe 52, Aaron Banning 52, Salym Estes 53.
Hoopeston Area (238) — Ben Brown 52, Kayden Wallace 61, Wyatt Eusenman 62, Trevor Swartz 63, Nick Hofer 64, Owen Johnson 66
PREP GIRLS GOLF
At Rossville
At Hubbard Trail C.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. Milford 246, 2. Hoopeston Area 259.
Medalist — Emmaleah Marshino (M) 58.
Milford (246) — Marashnio 58, Kristin Butler 61, Anna Hagan 61, Lilel Atwood 66, Emma Mann 68, Alexis Vogel 68
Hoopeston Area (259) — Kylie Brown 59, Payton Armstrong 62, Kaydene Bailey 68, Tori Birge 70, Mimi Hayes 70.
At Attica, Ind.
At Harrison Hills C.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. Seeger 217, 2. Delphi 262.
Medalist — Sadie Geisert (S) 49.
Seeger (217) — Geisert 49, Emily Bowen 56, Jayci Halsema 56, Joey Salts 56, Maddie Hays 58
Delphi (262) — Elyse Perry 58, Grace O'Neal 60, Alyssa Bruner 72, Ava Charnley 72.
At Crawfordsville
At Crawfordsville G.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. North Montgomery 203, 2. Fountain Central 216.
Fountain Central (216) — Nola Walls 51, Aubrey Campbell 54, Cassadi Parks 55, Emily Keeling 56
PREP BOYS TENNIS
At Crawfordsville, Ind.
Fountain Central 5, North Montgomery 0
Singles — Carson Eberly (FC) def. Alex Chapman 6-0, 6-0; Cody Linville (FC) def. Hunter Kashon 6-0, 6-0; Brent Myers (FC) def. Haze Kashon 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Jacob Keeling-CJ Yager (FC) def. Will McKinnis-Brookes Walter 6-1, 6-0; Sawyer Keeling-Brayden Prickett (FC) def. Nate McCoy-Jaxin Wethington 6-0, 6-1.
Records — Fountain Central 4-0 overall.
From Saturday
At Thorntown, Ind.
Covington 3, Western Boone 2
Singles — Evan Norton (C) def. Ethan Williams 6-0, 6-0; Tyler Brunty (WB) Def. Peyt Shumaker 6-0, 6-0; Zach Collins (WB) def. Aiden Miller 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Nolan Potter-Myles Potter (C) Def. Harrison Fields-Kaden Landers 6-3, 6-3; Jackson Kindell-Emmett Reynolds (C) def. Garrett Prickett-Brady Warmth 6-2, 6-4.
Lawrence Central 3, Covington 2
Singles — Charlie Hawk (LC) def. Evan Norton 3-6, 7-5, 10-7; Brian Venneman (LC) def. Jackson Kindell 6-0, 6-1; Emmett Reynolds (C) def .Quinn Dixon 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles — Nolan Potter-Myles Potter (C) def. Joel Simons-Avery Hoppes 6-2, 6-2; George Hardiman-Ben Luekens (LC) def. Peyt Shumaker-Aiden Miller 6-0, 6-0.
Southmont 4, Covington 1
Singles — Adam Cox (S) def. Evan Norton 6-0, 3-0 (default); Luke Tesmer (S) def. Peyt Shumaker 6-1, 6-1; Luke Watson (S) def, Aiden Miller 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles — Nolan Potter and Myles Potter (C) def. Mason Hall-Michae Kornhorn 6-0, 6-3; Chayce Howell-Harrison Haddock (S) def. Jackson Kindell-Emmett Reynolds 6-1, 6-1.
Records — Covington 6-3 overall.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Danville Tennis Courts
Richland County 5, Danville 4
Singles — Zoe Alexander (RC) def. Lexi Ellis 3-6, 6-3, 10-2; Ava Towne (D) def. Riley Doll 7-5, 6-3; Josie Hotsinpiller (D) def. Grayce Burgener 6-4, 7-5; Evie Potter (RC) def. Brooklyn Behrens (D) 7-6, 6-3; Kedzie Griffin (D) def. Kiersen Brach 6-2, 3-6, 10-2, Abigail Atwood (RC) def. CiCi Brown 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles — Doll-Burgener def. Griffin-Ellis 5-7, 6-4, 10-7; Hotsinpiller-Towne def. Alexander-Potter 6-3, 7-6; Brach-Atwood def. Brown-Behrens 4-6, 6-1, 10-3.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
From Saturday
At Lebanon, Ind.
Lebanon 2, Fountain Central 0
F. Central`15`11
Lebanon`25`25
Cascade 2, Fountain Central 0
Cascade`25`25
F. Central`15`21
Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 2, Fountain Central 0
IBC`25`25
F. Central`15`8
Fountain Central Statistical leaders
Kills — Shelby Marshall, Chloe Golia, Larissa Bowers 4. Assists — Lillie Fishero 12, Trinity Lindquist 11. Service aces — Lindquist 2. Digs — Marley Massey 28.
