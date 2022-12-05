PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At Hutsonville
Danville 50, Casey-Westfield 45
Danville (50) — Ja'Vaughn Robinson 5 3-6 14, Devan Larkin 0 2-2 2, Bryson Hinton Perez 3 0-0 7, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 6 4-5 17, Demarcus Lucas 1 1-1 3, Jonathan Ireland 2 1-2 5, Terrien Gouard 0 0-0 0, Quentin Alblinger 0 0-0 0, TJ Lee 0 0-1 0, Kaden Young 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 11-17 50.
Casey-Westfield (45) — Parcel 3 0-0 6, Clement 3 0-0 9, Parcel 3 0-0 7, Sullivan 2 1-2 5, Clement 7 4-4 18, Richards 0 0-0 0, Cochonor 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 5-6 45.
Danville;12;13;8;17;—;50
C-W;8;18;19;0;— ;45
3-point field goals — Danville 3 (Robinson, Hinton Perez, Jones-Winslow); Casey-Westfield 4 (Clement 3, Parcel). Total fouls — Danville 12, Casey-Westfield 18. Fouled out — Sullivan. Technical fouls — none.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Catlin
Salt Fork 46, Armstrong-Potomac 13
Armstrong-Potomac (13) — Brynn Spencer 0 0-0 0, Lily Jameson 0 0-0 0, Kyla Bullington 1 1-3 3, Cami Saltsgaver 1 0-0 3, Makenna Ackerman 1 1-1 3, Cala Reifsteck 0 0-0 0, Gigi Mulvaney 1 2-3 4. Totals: 4 4-7 13.
Salt Fork (46) — Macie Russell 5 2-2 13, Karlie Cain 1 0-0 3, Brycie Hird 1 0-0 2, Bracie Hird 0 0-0 0, Alexa Jamison 4 5-6 14, Shelby Mcgee 0 0-0 0, Payton Cox 0 0-0 0, Karli McGee 0 0-0 0, Kendyl Hurt 4 0-0 8, Madison Tucker 0 0-0 0, Sailor Pacot 0 0-0 0, Brianna Filscky 0 0-0 0, Brylie Smith 3 0-0 6, Rhaelyn Flak 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 7-8 46.
A-P;0;5;7;1;—;13
Salt Fork;11;12;12;11;— ;46
3-point field goals — Armstrong-Potomac 1 (Saltsgaver); Salt Fork 3 (Cain, Jamison, Russell). Total fouls — Armstrong-Potomac 8, Salt Fork 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Georgetown
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 38, Milford 30
Milford (30) — Jasmin Cullum 0 0-0 0, Sydney Seyfert 0 0-0 0, Hallie Scott 0 0-0 0, Brynlee Wright 8 0-0 20, Lillie Harris 0 0-0 0, Hunter Mowrey 3 3-7 10. Totals: 11 3-9 30.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (38) — Kendall Roberts 6 4-8 17, J'Lynn Waltz 0 0-0 0, Savana Cunningham 2 0-0 4, Peyton McComas 1 0-0 2, Sierra Cunningham 0 0-0 0, Sydney Spesard 3 0-0 6, Bryleigh Collom 2 1-2 6, Addie Spesard 1 1-2 3, Milee Ellis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 6-12 38.
Milford;3;10;12;5;—;30
Geo-RF;10;10;4;14;— ;38
3-point field goals — Milford 5 (Wright 4, Mowrey); Geo-RF 2 (Roberts, Collom). Total fouls — Milford 14, Geo-RF 10. Fouled out — Harris. Technical fouls — none.
