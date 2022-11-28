PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At St. Joseph
Schlarman Academy 58, Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 34
ALAH (34) — Will Hillgoss 2 0-0 4, Ryan Appleby 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Hilligoss 9 2-3 20, Connor Nettles 2 1-2 5, Nathaniel Hale 0 0-0 0, Clay Seal 1 1-2 3, Maddix Stireett 1 0-0 2, Colin Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 4-8 34.
Schlarman (58) — Jerry Reed 8 2-2 20, Keison Peoples 1 2-2 5, Jerrius Atkinson 9 2-3 20, Ricky Soderstrom 0 0-0 0, Peyton Kuemmerle 1 0-0 2, C.L. Dye 3 1-1 7, Anthony Dye 0 0-0 0, Mark Lehmann 0 0-0 0, Miles Crosby 0 0-0 0, Jamarrea McNeal 2 0-0 4. Totals: 22 6-8 58.
ALAH;4;8;8;14;—;34
Schlarman;18;13;14;13;— ;58
3-point field goals — Schlarman 3 (Reed 2, Peoples). Total fouls — ALAH 13, Schlarman 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
FROM SATURDAY
At Lincoln
Belleville-Althoff 55, Danville 50
Belleville-Althoff (55) — Earl Liverpool 4 0-4 11, Jonathon Sill 0 0-0 0, Lucious Dones 1 0-0 2, Jordan Lewis 3 0-2 6, Taylor Powell 11 1-1 24, Charleston Coldon 0 0-0 0, ALex Johnson 2 2-2 6, Patton Leib 1 0-2 4. Totals: 21 5-11 55.
Danville (50) — JaVaughn Robinson 5 1-1 13, Devan Larkin 8 3-4 19, Bryson Hinton-Perez 0 0-0 0, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 6 2-5 14, Demarcus Lucas 0 0-0 0, Terrien Gouard 0 1-2 1, Jonathan Ireland 1 1-2 3, Quentin Ablinger 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 7-14 50.
Bel-Al;18;14;13;8;—;55
Danville;5;15;12;18;— ;50
3-point field goals — Belleville-Althoff 5 (Powell 2, Johnson 2, Liverpool); Danville 1 (Robinson). Total fouls — Belleville-Althoff 13, Danville 16. Fouled out — Lucas. Technical fouls — none.
At Danville
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 62, Schlarman Academy 39
BHRA (62) — Ethan Dubois 0 0-0 0, Micah Stanford 2 1-1 5, Ayden Ingram 4 1-2 13, Hayden Rice 3 0-0 8, Chaz Dubois 2 0-0 4, Brett Meidel 5 0-0 10, Amani Stanford 5 0-0 10, Isiah Tidwell 3 0-0 6, Anderson Thomas 0 0-0 0, Caden Kellmenic 1 0-0 2, Owen Miller 2 0-0 4. Totals: 27 2-3 61.
Schlarman (39) — Jerry Reed 4 6-11 14, Keison Peoples 2 2-4 6, Jerrius Atkinson 2 3-4 7, Ricky Soderstrom 0 0-0 0, C.L. Dye 2 0-3 4, Chris Brown 0 0-0 0, Jamarrea McNeal 4 0-0 8. Totals: 15 11-22 39.
BHRA;13;23;18;8;—;62
Schlarman;6;14;8;11;— ;39
3-point field goals — BHRA 6 (Ingram 4, Rice 2). Total fouls — BHRA 19, Schlarman 7. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Danville
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 67, Covington 56
BHRA (67) — Micah Stanford 1 4-6 6, Ayden Ingram 6 8-8 22, Hayden Rice 4 0-0 12, Brett Meidel 3 2-3 9, Amani Stanford 1 0-0 2. Isiah Tidwell 7 0-2 14, Owen Miller 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 14-19 67.
Covington (56) — Duncan Keller 7 0-0 19, Karver Fye 1 2-3 4, Coye Ferguson 6 0-1 15, Austin Stein 5 0-0 15, Curt Slider 0 0-0 0, Landon Herzog 0 0-0 0, Urban Roarks 0 0-0 0, Dane Gerling 2 0-0 4. Totals: 21 2-4 56.
BHRA;14;15;13;25;—;67
Covington;15;13;9;19;— ;56
3-point field goals — BHRA 7 (Rice 4, Ingram 2, Meidel); Covington 12 (Keller 5, Stein 5, Ferguson 2). Total fouls — BHRA 9, Covington 14. Fouled out — Fye. Technical fouls — none.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
From Saturday
At Neoga
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 54, Arthur Christian 51
Geo-RF (54) — Kendall Roberts 5 12-17 23, J'Lynn Waltz 3 2-3 8, Savana Cunningham 2 0-0 4, Peyton McComas 0 0-0 0, Sierra Cunningham 1 0-0 2, Sydney Spesard 2 1-5 5, Bryleigh Collom 2 2-3 7, Addi Spesard 1 1-3 3, Milee Ellis 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 19-29 54.
Arthur Christian (51) — Mast 0 0-0 0, Kuhns 3 0-0 6, Gruber 1 0-0 2, Erwin 8 10-12 27, Haskins 4 0-1 11, Henry 1 1-2 3, Herschberger 1 0-2 2. Totals: 18 11-17 51.
Geo-RF;20;15;12;7;—;54
A.Christian;13;14;8;16;— ;51
3-point field goals — Geo-RF 2 (Roberts, Collom); Arthur Christian 4 (Haskins 3, Erwin). Total fouls — Geo-RF 19, Arthur Christian 18. Fouled out — Sydney Spesard, Addi Spesard, Henry. Technical fouls — none.
At Neoga
Neoga 59, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 20
Neoga (59) — B. Richards 2 1-2 5, Worman 5 0-2 10, O'Dell 2 0-0 4, Sampson 3 0-0 8, Eaton 0 2-2 2, Hukman 1 0-0 2, S. Richards 8 0-0 16, Reynolds 0 0-0 0, McKinney 1 0-0 2, Osborn 2 0-0 4, Campbell 3 0-0 6. Totals: 27 3-6 59.
Geo-RF (20) — Kendall Roberts 0 0-0 0, Savana Cunningham 0 0-0 0, Peyton McComas 2 0-0 4, Sierra Cunningham 0 0-0 0, Kaydence Kraus 1 2-4 4, Bryleigh Collum 2 4-6 8, Addi Spesard 1 2-4 4. Totals: 6 8-14 20.
Neoga;25;14;8;12;—;59
Geo-RF;5;1;12;4;— ;20
3-point field goals — Neoga 2 (Sampson 2). Total fouls — Neoga 14, Geo-RF 6. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
