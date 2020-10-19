PREP FOOTBALL
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Seeger 38, North Vermillion 0
North Vermillion; 0; 0; 0; 0; —; 0
Seeger; 15; 9; 14; 0; —; 38
First quarter
Seeger — Safety, Owen Burns tackled in the end zone, 10:19.
Seeger — Owen Snedeker 8-yard run (Khal Stephen kick), 6:29
Seeger — Hunter Thomas 19-yard pass from Snedeker (run failed), 3:45.
Second quarter
Seeger — Safety, Cody Tryon tackled in the end zone, 11:41.
Seeger — Snedeker 15-yard run (Stephen kick), 1:52.
Third quarter
Seeger — Thomas fumble recovery in the end zone (run failed), 8:05.
Seeger — Khal Stephen 10-yard pass from Snedeker (Gage Copas run), 5:47.
Team statistics
;No.Vermillion ;Seeger
First downs; 1; 19
Rushes-yards; 25-0; 42-268
Passing yards; 14; 101
Comp-Att-Int; 1-2-1; 9-17-0
Total offense; 14; 369
Kickoff returns; 3-34; 0-0
Fumble returns; 2-0; 1-0
Punt returns; 0-0; 4-40
Interception returns; 0-0; 1-3
Punts-avg.; 8-30.6; 1-34.0
Fumbles-lost; 3-1; 2-2
Penalties-yards; 4-10; 3-33
Individual statistics
Rushing — North Vermillion: Evan Naylor 10-10, Cody Tryon 9-10, Owen Burns 3-(-10), Eli Peaslee 1-2, Jeremiah Ziebart 1-2S, TEAM 1-(-19). Seeger: Peyton Martin 25-162, Owen Snedeker 6-57, Gage Copas 5-33, Scott Smith 2-14, Hunter Thomas 1-0, TEAM 1-(-7).
Passing — North Vermillion: Tryon 1-2-1 14 yards. Seeger: Snedeker 9-16-0 101 yards, Noah Stephen 0-1-0.
Receiving — North Vermillion: Harrison Holtkamp 1-14. Seeger: Khal Stephen 7-73, Thomas 1-19, Martin 1-9.
Kickoff returns — North Vermillion: Kayden Aguirre 1-19, Peasley 1-9, Landon Naylor 1-6.
Punt returns — Seeger: Smith 4-40.
Interception returns — Seeger: K.Stephen 1-3.
Punting — North Vermillion: Peaslee 6 punts, 195 yards, 32.5 average, L.Naylor 2 punts, 50 yards, 25.0 average. Seeger: Luke Pluimer 1 punt, 34 yards, 34.0 average.
———
PREP BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Big 12 Conference Meet
At Detweiler Park, Peoria
Team scores — 1. Normal West 38, 2. Peoria Notre Dame 40, 3. Champaign Central 104, 4. Bloomington 118, 5. Champaign Centennial 121, 6. Normal Community 150, 7. Urbana 153, 8. Peoria Richwoods 247, 9. Danville 261. Peoria High no team score. Peoria Manual no team score.
Individuals (3 miles) — 1. Luke Reinhart (Normal West) 16:05.4, 2. Sam Lambert (Urbana) 16:09.6, 3. Logan Keene (Peoria Notre Dame) 16:10.5, 4. Aaron Hendron (Centennial) 16:12.6, 5. Grayson Talaski (Normal West) 16:14.2
Danville (261) — 44. Micah McGuire 17:44.8, 53. Nolan Spangler 18:16.4, 59. Tyler Surprenant 18:41.1, 61. Michael Compton 18:53.5, 66. Moise York 19:13.1, 70. Evan Vredenburgh 19:32.3.
———
IHSAA Regional Meet
At Tippecanoe Amphitheater
West Lafayette, Ind.
Team scores — 1. West Lafayette 44, 2. West Lafayette Harrison 46, 3. Lafayette Jefferson 65, 4. Lafayette McCutcheon 98, 5. Rossville 114, 6. Frontier 171, 7. North White 192, 8. Twin Lakes 204. Attica no team score. Benton Central no team score. Clinton Prairie no team score. Covington no team score. Faith Christian no team score. Frankfort no team score. Lafayette Central Catholic no team score. North Montgomery no team score. Seeger no team score. Tri-County no team score. Top five teams advance to New Prairie Semi-State
Individuals (5K) — 1. Leonel Soriano (Harrison) 16:25.5, 2. Dieubani Baributsa (Harrison) 16:26.8, 3. Henry Balagtas (West Lafayette) 16:34.4, 4. Elijah Sternberg (West Lafayette) 16:45.6, 5. Preston Padgett (Rossville) 16:46.3
Covington — 58. Blake Bova 19:11.1, 63. Mason McPherson-Duprey 19:27.4,
Seeger — 17. Kolton Pearson 17:26.3, 22. Thomas Odle 17:33.0, 42. Ethan Hernandez 18:23.0, 77. Jonevin Laswell 23:07.2. Pearson and Odle advance to New Prairie Semi-State.
———
PREP GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Big 12 Conference Meet
At Detweiler Park, Peoria
Team scores — 1. Normal Community 30, 2. Peoria Notre Dame 54, 3. Bloomington 91, 4. Normal West 93, 5. Champaign Central 159, 6. Champaign Centennial 164, 7. Danville 194, 8. Urbana 214, 9. Peoria Richwoods 224.
Individuals (3 miles) — 1. Ali Ince (Normal Community) 17:22.3, 2. Kaitlin Skeate (Bloomington) 17:33.2, 3. Maria Steadwell (Notre Dame) 17:55.5, 4. Lauren Sanderson (Normal Community) 18:38.2, 5. Olivia Hartke (Normal Community) 18:52.8.
Danville (194) — 29. Erin Houpt 20:41.4, 32. Allison Thompson 20:45.5, 45. Kaity Parker 22:02.7, 48. Anna Stanley 22:58.5, 52. Anayzel Ortiz-Pinacho 23:25.2, 56. Hallee Thomas 24:02.3, 59. Kyra Dudley 24:26.5.
———
IHSAA Regional Meet
At Tippecanoe Amphitheater
West Lafayette, Ind.
Team scores — 1. Seeger 35, 2. West Lafayette 56, 3. West Lafayette Harrison 80, 4. Lafayette McCutcheon 88, 5. Benton Central 142, 6. Faith Christian 146, 7. Twin Lakes 182, 8. Frontier 194, 9. Rossville 240, 10. Tri-County 279. Attica no team score. Clinton Central no team score. Clinton Prairie no team score. Covington no team score. Delphii no team score. Frankfort no team score. Lafayette Jefferson no team score. North White no team score. Top five teams advance to New Prairie Semi-State
Individuals (5K) — 1. Haley Mansfield (West Lafayette) 18:58.5, 2. Jennifer Romero (Seeger) 19:19.5, 3. Hadessah Austin (Seeger) 19:34.9, 4. Emma McClellan (West Lafayette) 19:39.2, 5. Libby Smith (Seeger) 19:43.4.
Seeger (35) — 2. Romero 19:19.5, 3. Austin 19:34.9, 5. Smith 19:43.4, 11. Allison High 20:23.1, 16. Nataleigh Yarborough 20:32.7, 35. Avah Watson 21:44.1, 59. Leah Kirkpatrick 23:49.5
Covington — 33. Bailey Duncan 21:41.6. Duncan advances to New Prairie Semi-State
———
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
IHSA Class 2A Pekin Sectional
Team scores — 1. Moline 16, 2. Normal Community 13, 3. Danville 11, 4. (tie) Champaign Centennial and Normal West 8, 6. Pekin 4, 7. East Moline United Township 2, 8. Rock Island 0.
Singles
Semifinals
Kruthi Sudhir (Normal Community) def. Monika Birski (Moline) 6-2, 6-1.
Madeline Gentry (Normal West) def. Anna Mayes (Normal Community) 6-2, 6-2.
Third place
Mayes def. Birski, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-4.
Championship
Gentry def. Sudhir, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.
Doubles
Semifinals
Lauren Myers and Sarah Gustafson (Moline) def. Josie Hotsinpiller and Ava Towne (Danville) 6-3, 6-3.
Aviv Sagiv and Leah Luchinski (Centennial) def. Lexi Ellis and Kedzie Griffin (Danville) 6-2 7-6 (1).
Third place
Ellis and Griffin def. Hotsinpiller and Towne, 6-7 (2), 6-0, 7-5.
Championship
Myers and Gustafson def. Sagiv and Luchinski, 6-1, 7-5.
———
IHSA Class 1A Sectional
At Champaign
Team scores — 1. Champaign St. Thomas More 28, 2. Maroa-Forsyth 19, 3. Champaign Central 14, 4. Mt. Zion 12, 5. (tie) Mahomet-Seymour and Urbana 8, 7. Schlarman Academy 7, 8. (tie) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, St. Joseph-Ogden and Watseka 2, 11. Decatur St. Teresa 0.
Singles
Semifinals
Maddy Swisher (St. Thomas More) def. Maya Jenny (Schlarman) 6-1, 6-4.
Ashley Mills (St. Thomas More) def. Alexis Jones (Central) 2-6, 6-4, 6-1.
Third place
Jenny def. Jones, 6-2, 6-3.
Championship
Swisher def. Mills, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
Semifinals
Audrey Horn and Nora Kelley (St. Thomas More) def. Serena Tuan and Mavis Wang (Maroa-Forsyth) 6-2, 6-2.
Rabya Hasnain and Madison Wang (Maroa-Forsyth) def. Claudia Larrison and Mariclare O'Gorman, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5.
Third place
Tuan and Wang def. Larrison and O'Gorman 6-3, 6-3.
Championship
Horn and Kelley def. Hasnain and Wang, 6-4, 6-1.
———
PREP VOLLEYBALL
IHSAA Class 2A Sectional 37
At Rossville, Ind.
All Times Eastern
Oct. 14 games
Match 1 — Lewis-Cass 3, Rossville 1 (25-13, 19-25, 26-24, 26-24)
Oct. 15 games
Match 2 — Clinton Prairie def. Fountain Central (Fountain Central withdraws)
Match 3 — Carroll 3, Delphi 0 (25-13, 25-18, 25-6)
Oct. 17 games
Match 4— Lewis-Cass 3, Seeger 1 (25-23, 28-26, 17-25, 25-19)
Match 5 — Carroll 3, Clinton Prairie 1 (27-25, 23-25, 25-14, 25-18)
Championship Match — Carroll 3, Lewis-Cass 2 (24-26, 25-20, 23-25, 25-22, 15-13)
———
At Rosville, Ind.
Sectional semifinal
Lewis Cass 3, Seeger 1
Seeger ;23 ;26 ;25 ;19
Lewis-Cass ;25 ;28 ;17 ;25
Seeger statistical leaders
Kills — Riley Shrader 11, Paige Laffoon 9, Aubry Cole 6. Assists — Sophia Ashby 29.
Record — Seeger 13-13.
———
IHSAA Class 1A Sectional
At Cayuga, Ind.
Oct. 15 games
Match 1 — Traders Point 3, North Vermillion 0 (25-20, 25-14, 25-20)
Match 2 — Covington def. Lafayette Central Catholic (LCC withdraws from tournament)
Oct. 17 games
Match 3 — Traders Point Christian 3, Attica 0 (25-12, 25-9, 25-6)
Match 4 — Covington 3, Bethesda Christian 0 (25-10, 26-24, 25-15)
Championship — Traders Point Christian 3, Covington 1 (25-14, 23-25, 25-17, 25-11)
———
At Cayuga, Ind.
Sectional semifinal
Covington 3, Bethesda Christian 0
Bethesda Christian ;10 ;24 ;15
Covington ;25 ;26 ;25
Covington statistical leaders
Kills — Nai'a Pettit 18, Lauren Vale 8. Assists — Emma Holycross 35. Digs — Elli Williamson 16. Aces — Pettit 9.
———
At Cayuga, Ind.
Sectional championship
Traders Point Christian 3, Covington 1
Traders Point ;25 ;23 ;25 ;25
Covington ;14 ;25 ;17 ;11
Match statistics
Kills — Traders Point 32 (Addy Frye 20, Amanda Quilhot 7, Ambri Tague 3, Ella Clayton 1, Mia Elkins 1). Covington 32 (Nai'a Pettit 16, Lauren Vale 10, Micah Stonecipher 3, Maddix Minick 2, Lilly Hacquet 1). Blocks — Traders Point 2 (Quilhot 1, Elkins 1). Covington 5 (Stonecipher 3, Minick 2). Assists — Traders Point 32 (Clayton 32). Covington 32 (Emma Holycross 32). Digs — Covington (Pettit 20, Holycross 16). Aces — Traders Point 12 (Julie Bartels 5, Clayton 3, Madi Small 2, Frye 2). Covington 4 (Holycross 1, Hacquet 1, Stonecipher 1, Avery Jumps 1).
Records — Traders Point Christian 16-0, Covington 19-8.
