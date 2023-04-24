PREP BASEBALL
At Oakwood
Oakwood 10, Schlarman Academy 3
Schlarman`100`002`0`— `3 `7` 3
Oakwood`000`280`x`—`10`8`4
WP — Travis Tiernan. LP — Ricky Soderstrom. Two or more hits — SA: Jerrius Atkinson O: Matthew Miller, Tiernan, Grant Powell. 2B — SA: Miles Crosby O: Josh Ruch. RBIs — SA: Soderstrom O:Miller 2, Powell 2, Bryson Myers, Chase Harrison.
At Milford
Westville 3, Milford 2
Westville`002`000`001`— `3 `9` 1
Milford`002`000`000`—`2`3`2
WP — Kamdon Maddox. LP — Chase Clutteur. Two or more hits — W: Ethan McMasters, Haurez, Maddox. 2B — W: Drew Wichtowski, Haurez. RBIs — W: Haurez 3 M: Adin Portwood.
At Hoopeston
Hoopeston Area 9, Watseka 0
Watseka`000`000`0`— `0 `7` 5
Hoopeston`123`003`x`—`9`5`1
WP — Mason Rush LP — Lynch. Two or more hits — W:Morris, Ketchum 2B — HA: Ethan Steiner. HR — HA: Cole Miller. RBIs — HA: Miller 2, Zach Huchel 2, Grant Morgan 2, Keygan Field.
At Gilman
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 4, Iroquois West 0
BHRA`000`002`2`— `4 `6` 0
IW`000`000`0`—`0`1`3
WP — Caden Keleminic. LP — Andrade. 2B — BHRA: Chaz Dubois. RBIs — BHRA: Enrique Rangel, Chaz Dubois, Cruz Dubois, Amani Stanford.
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Benton Central 15, Fountain Central 10
B. Central`205`101`6`— `15 `16` 3
F. Central`010`630`0`—`10`12`5
WP — Shoaf. LP — Nolan Acton. Two or more hits — BC: Klemme 4, Pritchett 3, Musser, Torres, Hedden FC: Luke Foxworthy 3, Kyle Slinker 3, Nolan Acton. 2B — BC: Torres, Hedden, Foster FC: Foxworthy, Lukas Miller. RBIs — BC: Torres 3, Musser 2, Holmes 2, Pritchett 2, Shoaf, Klemme, Foster FC: Miller 2, Foxworthy 2, Cole Garbison, Owen Acton, Nolan Acton, Slinker.
At Farmersburg, Ind.
North Central 5, North Vermillion 3
N. Vermillion`101`000`1`— `3 `5` 4
N. Central`000`113`x`—`5`5`3
WP — Fagg. LP — Brody Rice. Two or more hits — NV: Rice NC: Ison. 2B — NV: Aidan Hinchee NC: Ison. 3B — NC: Ison. HR — NV: Rice. RBIs — NV: Rice NC: Ison 2, Taylor, Urbain, Ladson.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Chrisman
Salt Fork 19, Chrisman 0
Salt Fork`408`7`— `19 `11` 0
Chrisman`000`0`—`0`0`0
WP — Karlie Cain. LP — Jones. Two or more hits — SF: Macie Russell, Kendyl Hurt. 2B — SF: Macie Russell 2, Karli McGee, Hadley Pierce, Braelyn Henthorn, Sailor Pacot, Alexa Jamison. 3B — SF: Cain, Hurt. RBIs — SF: Pierce 4, Henthorn 2, Cain 2, Hurt 2, Russell 2, Jamison, McGee, Ava Ringstrom, Kenzie Childs, Pacot.
At Milford
Westville 2, Milford 0
Westville`000`020`0`— `2 `8` 0
Milford`000`000`0`—`0`2`0
WP — Abby Sabalaskey. LP — Anna Lucht. Two or more hits — W: Ariel Clarkston, Lilly Kiesel. 2B — W: Sabalaskey. RBIs — W: Laney Cook, Jazmyn Bennett.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 5, Attica 0
Singles — Haley Webb (FC) def. Adyson Goodwin 6-2, 6-2. Alydia Mellady (FC) def. Libby Peterson 6-0, 6-0. Josie Harshbarger (FC) def. Julia Becker 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — Marylee Muniz-Hannah Prickett (FC) def. Molly Peterson-Lilly Sichts 6-0, 6-0. Kendall Eberly-Laney Hoagland (FC) def. Aubree Jones-Gwen Duncan 6-0, 6-0.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Sunday's scores
At Winter Park
Game 1
Parkland College 8, Danville Area Community College 0
Parkland `200 `500 `1 `— `8 `13 `1
Danville Area `000`000`0 `— `0 `2 `2
WP — Karley Yergler. LP — Raven Morrison. Two or more hits — Parkland: Ryleigh Owens 3, Emma Mason 3, Lizzie Stiverson 2. 2B — Parkland: Stiverson, Yergler. RBIs — Mason 3, Yergler 2, Owens, Jaidi Davis, Katy Hendricks.
Game 2
Parkland College 6, Danville Area Community College 3
Parkland `010 `005 `0 `— `6 `4 `2
Danville Area `001 `000 `2 `— `3 `7 `6
WP — Ryleigh Owens. LP — Kyleigh Weller. Two or more hits — DACC: Ashlynn McPeak 2, Raven Morrison 2. 2B — DACC: McPeak, Morrison. 3B — Parkland: Lizzie Stiverson, Katy Hendricks. HR — Parkland: Bri Roloff. RBIs — Parkland: Hendricks 3, Stiverson, Roloff. DACC: McPeak 2, Weller.
Records — Parkland College 41-9 overall, 16-0 in the Mid-West Athletic Conference. Danville Area Community College 30-19 overall, 11-5 in the Mid-West Athletic Conference.
Saturday's scores
At Winter Park
Game 1
Danville Area Community College 8, Lincoln Land Community College 0
Lincoln Land `000 `00 `— `0 `3 `4
Danville Area `023 `03 `— `8 `9` 1
WP — Raven Morrison. LP — Karley Moore. Two or more hits — DACC: Danielle Shuey 2, Ashlynn McPeak 2. 2B — DACC: Amaria Wall. 3B — DACC: McPeak, Beth Pavy. RBIs — DACC: Shuey 2, Pavy 2, Wall, Ali Grenzebach.
———
Game 2
Danville Area Community College 10, Lincoln Land Community College 1
Lincoln Land `100 `00 `— `1 `5 `4
Danville Area `060 `4x `— `10 `8 `0
WP — Kyleigh Weller. LP — Bailey Teasley. Two or more hits — DACC: Ashlynn McTaggertt 2. 2B — LLCC: Gatlyn Etter. 3B — DACC: Danielle Shuey. RBIs — LLCC: Nyla Cooper. DACC: Raven Morrison 3, Shuey 2, McTaggertt, Beth Pavy, Kelsey Martlage, Rylee Richey.
