PREP BASEBALL

At Oakwood

Oakwood 10, Schlarman Academy 3

Schlarman`100`002`0`— `3 `7` 3

Oakwood`000`280`x`—`10`8`4

WP — Travis Tiernan. LP — Ricky Soderstrom. Two or more hits — SA: Jerrius Atkinson O: Matthew Miller, Tiernan, Grant Powell. 2B — SA: Miles Crosby O: Josh Ruch. RBIs — SA: Soderstrom O:Miller 2, Powell 2, Bryson Myers, Chase Harrison.

At Milford

Westville 3, Milford 2

Westville`002`000`001`— `3 `9` 1

Milford`002`000`000`—`2`3`2

WP — Kamdon Maddox. LP — Chase Clutteur. Two or more hits — W: Ethan McMasters, Haurez, Maddox. 2B — W: Drew Wichtowski, Haurez. RBIs — W: Haurez 3 M: Adin Portwood.

At Hoopeston

Hoopeston Area 9, Watseka 0

Watseka`000`000`0`— `0 `7` 5

Hoopeston`123`003`x`—`9`5`1

WP — Mason Rush LP — Lynch. Two or more hits — W:Morris, Ketchum 2B — HA: Ethan Steiner. HR — HA: Cole Miller. RBIs — HA: Miller 2, Zach Huchel 2, Grant Morgan 2, Keygan Field.

At Gilman

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 4, Iroquois West 0

BHRA`000`002`2`— `4 `6` 0

IW`000`000`0`—`0`1`3

WP — Caden Keleminic. LP — Andrade.  2B — BHRA: Chaz Dubois. RBIs — BHRA: Enrique Rangel, Chaz Dubois, Cruz Dubois, Amani Stanford.

At Veedersburg, Ind.

Benton Central 15, Fountain Central 10

B. Central`205`101`6`— `15 `16` 3

F. Central`010`630`0`—`10`12`5

WP — Shoaf. LP — Nolan Acton. Two or more hits — BC: Klemme 4, Pritchett 3, Musser, Torres, Hedden FC: Luke Foxworthy 3, Kyle Slinker 3, Nolan Acton. 2B — BC: Torres, Hedden, Foster FC: Foxworthy, Lukas Miller. RBIs — BC: Torres 3, Musser 2, Holmes 2, Pritchett 2, Shoaf, Klemme, Foster FC: Miller 2, Foxworthy 2, Cole Garbison, Owen Acton, Nolan Acton, Slinker.

At Farmersburg, Ind.

North Central 5, North Vermillion 3

N. Vermillion`101`000`1`— `3 `5` 4

N. Central`000`113`x`—`5`5`3

WP — Fagg. LP — Brody Rice. Two or more hits — NV: Rice NC: Ison. 2B — NV: Aidan Hinchee NC: Ison. 3B — NC: Ison. HR — NV: Rice. RBIs — NV: Rice NC: Ison 2, Taylor, Urbain, Ladson.

PREP SOFTBALL

At Chrisman

Salt Fork 19, Chrisman 0

Salt Fork`408`7`— `19 `11` 0

Chrisman`000`0`—`0`0`0

WP — Karlie Cain. LP — Jones. Two or more hits — SF: Macie Russell, Kendyl Hurt. 2B — SF: Macie Russell 2, Karli McGee, Hadley Pierce, Braelyn Henthorn, Sailor Pacot, Alexa Jamison. 3B — SF: Cain, Hurt. RBIs — SF: Pierce 4, Henthorn 2, Cain 2, Hurt 2, Russell 2, Jamison, McGee, Ava Ringstrom, Kenzie Childs, Pacot.

At Milford

Westville 2, Milford 0

Westville`000`020`0`— `2 `8` 0

Milford`000`000`0`—`0`2`0

WP — Abby Sabalaskey. LP — Anna Lucht. Two or more hits — W: Ariel Clarkston, Lilly Kiesel. 2B — W: Sabalaskey. RBIs — W: Laney Cook, Jazmyn Bennett.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

At Veedersburg, Ind.

Fountain Central 5, Attica 0

Singles — Haley Webb (FC) def. Adyson Goodwin 6-2, 6-2. Alydia Mellady (FC) def. Libby Peterson 6-0, 6-0. Josie Harshbarger (FC) def. Julia Becker 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles — Marylee Muniz-Hannah Prickett (FC) def. Molly Peterson-Lilly Sichts 6-0, 6-0. Kendall Eberly-Laney Hoagland (FC) def. Aubree Jones-Gwen Duncan 6-0, 6-0.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Sunday's scores

At Winter Park

Game 1

Parkland College 8, Danville Area Community College 0

Parkland `200 `500 `1 `— `8 `13 `1

Danville Area `000`000`0 `— `0 `2 `2

WP — Karley Yergler. LP — Raven Morrison. Two or more hits — Parkland: Ryleigh Owens 3, Emma Mason 3, Lizzie Stiverson 2. 2B — Parkland: Stiverson, Yergler. RBIs — Mason 3, Yergler 2, Owens, Jaidi Davis, Katy Hendricks.

Game 2

Parkland College 6, Danville Area Community College 3

Parkland `010 `005 `0 `— `6 `4 `2

Danville Area `001 `000 `2 `— `3 `7 `6

WP — Ryleigh Owens. LP — Kyleigh Weller. Two or more hits — DACC: Ashlynn McPeak 2, Raven Morrison 2. 2B — DACC: McPeak, Morrison. 3B — Parkland: Lizzie Stiverson, Katy Hendricks. HR — Parkland: Bri Roloff. RBIs — Parkland: Hendricks 3, Stiverson, Roloff. DACC: McPeak 2, Weller.

Records — Parkland College 41-9 overall, 16-0 in the Mid-West Athletic Conference. Danville Area Community College 30-19 overall, 11-5 in the Mid-West Athletic Conference.

Saturday's scores

At Winter Park

Game 1

Danville Area Community College 8, Lincoln Land Community College 0

Lincoln Land `000 `00 `— `0 `3 `4

Danville Area `023 `03 `— `8 `9` 1

WP — Raven Morrison. LP — Karley Moore. Two or more hits — DACC: Danielle Shuey 2, Ashlynn McPeak 2. 2B — DACC: Amaria Wall. 3B — DACC: McPeak, Beth Pavy. RBIs — DACC: Shuey 2, Pavy 2, Wall, Ali Grenzebach.

———

Game 2

Danville Area Community College 10, Lincoln Land Community College 1

Lincoln Land `100 `00 `— `1 `5 `4

Danville Area `060 `4x `— `10 `8 `0

WP — Kyleigh Weller. LP — Bailey Teasley. Two or more hits — DACC: Ashlynn McTaggertt 2. 2B — LLCC: Gatlyn Etter. 3B — DACC: Danielle Shuey. RBIs — LLCC: Nyla Cooper. DACC: Raven Morrison 3, Shuey 2, McTaggertt, Beth Pavy, Kelsey Martlage, Rylee Richey.

