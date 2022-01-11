PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
at Normal
Normal Community 58, Danville 31
Danville (31) — JaVaughn Robinson 1-4 0-0 2, Martez Rhodes 1-8 6-6 9, JJ Miles 1-4 0-0 2, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 3-6 6-8 12, Jonathan Ireland 1-4 0-0 3, Jaivion Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Terrion Gouard 0-0 0-0 0, Anthony Gouard 0-3 0-0 0, Bryson Hinton Perez 1-4 1-2 3, Quenton Alblinger 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 8-35 13-16 31.
Normal (58) — Famious French 1-3 0-0 2, Trey Redd 6-9 0-0 14, Crofton Perry 2-5 0-0 5, Tyler Dwinal 5-6 0-0 10, Zachary Cleveland 3-5 0-0 6, Robbie Brent 2-3 0-0 5, Brady Starkey 0-1 0-0 0, Braylon Roman 1-3 0-0 2, Owen Meyers 0-0 0-0 0, Owen Pogge 1-1 0-0 2, Eli Benson 0-1 0-0 0, Jaheem Webber 6-9 0-0 12, Tye Niekamp 0-0 0-2 0, Noah Cleveland 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 27-46 0-2 58.
Danville `7 `9 `10 `5 `— `31
Normal `19 `21 `16 `2 `— `58
3-pointers — Danville 2-11 (Rhodes 1-5, Ireland 1-3, Robinson 0-1, Miles 0-1, Smith 0-1). Normal 4-11 (Redd 2-3, Perry 1-2, Brent 1-2, French 0-1, Starkey 0-1, Roman 0-2). Rebounds — Danvile 13 (Jones-Winslow 3, Robinson 2, Hinton Perez 2, Miles 1, Ireland 1, Smith 1, A.Gouard 1, TEAM 2). Normal 36 (French 8, Dwinal 7, Webber 4, Perry 3, Z.Cleveland 3, Brent 2, Meyers 2, Redd 1, Pogge 1, Niekamp 1, N.Cleveland 1). Assists — Danville 4 (Miles 2, Robinson 1, Smith 1). Normal 14 (Redd 4, Perry 3, French 2, Dwinal 2, Z.Cleveland 1, Roman 1, Webber 1). Turnovers — Danville 11, Normal 16. Steals — Danville 8 (Robinson 2, A.Gouard 2, Miles 1, Jones-Winslow 1, Ireland 1, Smith 1). Normal 10 (Perry 4, Redd 2, French 1, Dwinal 1, Roman 1, Benson 1). Total fouls — Danville 5, Normal 11. Fouled out — none. Officials — Mike Barber, Tom Conklin, Ron King.
Records — Danville 6-5 overall, 2-1 in the Big 12 Conference. Normal Community 16-1 overall, 3-1 in the Big 12 Conference.
JV Score — Normal 50, Danville 35.
At St. Joseph
Lanark (Eastland) 53, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 37
Eastland (53) — Henze 10 3-3 28, Heeren 5 0-0 10, Stertevant 3 0-0 6 Heckman 0 0-0 0, Anderson 1 1-1 3, Keim 0 0-0 0, Janssen 1 0-0 3, Groezinger 0 0-0 0, Geertz 0 0-0 0, McCullough 1 0-0 2, Preston 0 0-0 0, Sigel 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 4-4 52.
BHRA (37) — Brett Meidel 5 1-3 12, Micah Stanford 0 -0 0, Ayden Ingram 2 2-2 7, Hayden Rice 0 0-0 0, Asa Ray 0 0-0 0, Isiah Tidwell 0 2-4 2, Braden Sackett 0 0-0 0, Dawson Dodd 2 0-0 4, KJ Brown 1 0-0 2, Owen Miller 0 0-0 0, Ned Hill 5 0-0 10. Totals: 15 5-9 37.
Eastland;15;13;14;11;—;53
BHRA;7;16;7;7 ;— ;37
3-point field goals — Eastland 5 (Henze 5); BHRA 2 (Meidel, Ingram). Total fouls — Eastland 8, BHRA 7. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Catlin
Tri-County 40, Salt Fork 28
Tri-County (40) — Brown 0 0-0 0, Smith 2 0-0 5, Armstrong 5 5-6 16, Hales 1 2-4 4, Dudley 3 2-4 11, Houlihan 0 0-0 0, Williams 2 0-0 4. Totals: 13 9-14 40.
Salt Fork (28) —Macie Russell 3 0-0 8, Karlie Cain 0 2-5 2, Kailey Frischkorn 1 0-0 2, Alexa Jamison 4 5-6 14, Brylie Smith 0 2-2 2, Rozlyn Maring 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 9-13 28.
Tri-County;12;14;6;8;—;40
Salt Fork;10;8;9;1;—;28
3-point field goals — Tri-County 5 (Dudley 3, Smith, Armstrong); Salt Fork 3 (Russell 2, Jamison). Total fouls — Tri-County 12, Salt Fork 16. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none.
