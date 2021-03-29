PREP FOOTBALL
At Ned Whitesell Field
Danville 13, Champaign Centennial 0
Centennial; 0; 0; 0; 0; —; 0
Danville; 0; 6; 7; 0; —; 13
Second quarter
Danville — Eric Turner 13-yard run (kick failed), 2:32
Third quarter
Danville — Devin Miles 9-yard run (Kedzie Griffin kick), 9:53.
Team statstics
;Centennial;Danville
First downs; 9; 12
Rushes-yards; 31-81; 37-121
Passing yards; 40; 29
Comp-Att-Int; 8-18-2
Total yards; 121; 150
Kickoff returns; 2-39; 1-0
Punt returns; 0-0; 2-24
Interception returns; 1-2; 2-1
Fumble returns; 2-5; 0-0
Punts-Avg.; 5-17.2; 2-25.0
Fumbles-lost; 1-0; 5-2
Penalties-yards; 6-35; 5-45
Time of possession; 22:49; 25:11
Individual statistics
Rushing — Centennial: Montez Dubose 13-48, Brayton Peacock 7-23, Brandon Harvey 5-31, Brady Boatright 3-(-1), Jack Young Jr. 1-6, TEAM 1-(-26). Danville: Devin Miles 20-54, Eric Turner Jr. 16-58, JaMarion Clark 1-9.
Passing — Centennial: Boatright 8-18-2 40 yards. Danville: Turner 4-11-1 20 yards.
Receiving — Centennial: Peacock 4-24, Young 2-7, Harvey 1-6, Terren Burton 1-3. Danville: Matthew Thomas 2-23, Fontell Shelby 1-5, Larvell Watkins 1-1.
Kickoff returns — Centennial: Peacock 2-39. Danville: Phillip Shaw Jr. 1-0.
Interception returns — Centennial: Rahmelio Law 1-2. Danville: Caleb Robinson 1-1, Matthew Thomas 1-0.
Fumble returns — Centennial: Jack Barnhart 1-5, Peacock 1-0.
Tackles — Danville: Clark 10, Mackhail Walker 10, Robinson 8, Joey Irons 7, Randy Westley 6, Caleb Campbell 5, Thomas 4, Watkins 4, Matthew McQuown 3, Turner 3, Brandon McCray 2, Bodyn Gagnon 1, Tyler Jones 1, Shelby 1.
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 48, Westville 7
Westville; 0; 0; 7; 0; —; 7
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al; 7; 21; 14; 6; —; 48
First quarter
BHRA — Mason Hackman 21-yard pass from Dawson Dodd (Ethan Hickman kick), 9:23.
Second quarter
BHRA — Hackman 13-yard pass from Dodd (Hickman kick), 11:16.
BHRA — Brody Sexton 78-yard fumble return (Hickman kick), 7:12.
BHRA — Sexton 70-yard pass from Dodd (Hickman kick), 2:53.
Third quarter
BHRA — Eric Watson 5-yard run (Hickman kick), 7:59.
Westville — Andre Johnson 14-yard run (Nathan Blue kick), 5:20.
BHRA — Sexton 29-yard run (Elijah Tidwell kick), 1:55.
Fourth quarter
BHRA — Dodd 4-yard run (kick failed), 8:57.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Danville
Danville 2, Hoopeston Area 1
Hoopeston`25`16`16
Danville`22`25`25
Statistical leaders
Kills — HA: Bre Crose 6; D: Savanna Rudy 11. Blocks — D: Rusy, Emmalee Trover, DeAsia Gamble, Allie Thurston. Assists — D: Trover 21. Service aces — HA: Emma Glotzbach 3, D: Anna Stanley 7. Digs — D: Rudy 15.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
At Mary Miller Gymnasium
Danville Area Community College 85, Rend Lake 77
Rend Lake (77) — Courtland Soll 9-14 5-7 23, Cawhan Smith 4-7 0-0 8, Blake McKay 5-9 0-0 15, Kane Hixenbaugh 1-2 0-0 2, Ian Reith 1-2 3-4 5, Darius Jones 6-10 2-2 16, Jake Schadegg 3-3 0-0 8, Terry Pelczynski 0-0 0-0 0, Terrell Henderson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 29-48 10-13 77.
Danville Area (85) — Tyshay Epps 0-3 0-0 0, Drew Reifsteck 3-8 4-6 10, Lewis Richards 7-12 4-5 19, Day'Len Davis-Williams 13-17 3-3 29, Veljko Culbrk 0-1 0-0 0, Kameron Barnett 5-6 4-5 17, Ahmoni Weston 3-5 4-4 10, David Gorman 0-3 0-0 0, Raymond Terry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 31-55 19-23 85.
Rend Lake; 37; 40; —; 77
DACC; 43; 42; —; 85
3-pointers — Rend Lake 9-16 (McKay 5-9, Jones 2-2, Schadegg 2-2, Soll 0-1, Hixenbaugh 0-1, Reith 0-1). DACC 4-12 (Barnett 3-3, Richards 1-3, Epps 0-2, Reifsteck 0-1, Culibrk 0-1, Gorman 0-2). Rebounds — Rend Lake 23 (Reith 5, Soll 3, Jones 3, Smith 2, McKay 2, Henderson 2, Hixenbaugh 1, Schadegg 1, TEAM 4). DACC 24 (Davis-Williams 7, Epps 4, Richards 4, Barnett 3, Weston 3, Reifsteck 2, Gorman 1). Assists — Rend Lake 15 (Smith 6, Soll 5, Reith 2, Hixenbaugh 1, Schadegg 1). DACC 17 (Reifsteck 9, Davis-Williams 4, Richards 2, Weston 2). Turnovers — Rend Lake 18, DACC 10. Steals — Rend Lake 4 (Smith 1, McKay 1, Reith 1, Jones 1). DACC 9 (Weston 3, Reifsteck 2, Barnett 2, Richards 1, Culibrk 1). Total fouls — Rend Lake 18, DACC 14.
Records — Rend Lake 6-7 overall. Danville Area Community College 6-9 overall.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
At Danville Stadium
Game 1
Danville Area Community College 8, Vincennes University 0
Vincennes`000`000`0`— `0 `2`2
DACC`013`031`x`—`8`11`0
WP — Jake Andriole. LP — Sam Steimel. Two or more hits — D: Andy Bunton 3, Chase Vinson 3. HR — D: Vinson. RBIs — D: Vinson 2, Ethan Hall, Dustin Supont, Mason Dean, Andriole.
Records — Visitor 4-8 overall, 1-2 in the xxx Conference; Home 9-2, 3-0.
Game 2
Danville Area Community College 12, Vincennes University 4
Vincennes`100`101`10`— `4 `9`4
DACC`101`034`0x`—`12`14`0
WP — Alex Rizor. LP — Zach Finley. Two or more hits — V: Trent Weiss, Macain Claycomb, Peyton Lane D: Andy Bunton 3, Ethan Hall 3, Dustin Dupont. 2B — V: Claycomb 2, Lane, Ryne Wheeler, Devon Rodgers D: Bunton 3, Hall 2, Dupont. RBIs — V: Lane, Rodgers, Claycomb, Weiss D: Hall 3, Bunton, Jonathan Latham, Chase Vinson, Mason Dean, Kyle Bartman.
Records — Visitor 4-8 overall, 1-2 in the xxx Conference; Home 9-2, 3-0.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
From Sunday
At Godfrey
Game 1
Danville Area Community College 16, Lewis & Clark 4
DACC`018`34`— `16 `18`1
L&C`000`04`—`4`6`1
WP — Hannah Forrest. LP — Madeline Strieker. Two or more hits — D: Payten Redman 3, Danielle Shuey 3, Jordan Wharton, Shayla Mills, Hailee Gifford, Baylee Parker LC: Mia Key. 2B — D: Mills, Taylor Stal, Shuey LC: Allison Beckman. 3B — D: Redman, Parker. HR — D: Redman, Shuey. LC: Molly Novack. RBIs — D: Redman 3, Parker 3, Mills 3, Shuey 2, Ashlynn McTagertt, Wharton, Gifford, Stal, Kaitlyn Loewenstein LC: Novack 2, Key.
Game 2
Danville Area Community College 18, Lewis & Clark College 2
DACC`336`42`— `18 `19`0
L&C`101`00`—`2`6`3
WP — Alexia Ham. LP — Katie Hutchinson. Two or more hits — D: Payten Redman 3, Kylie Neuman 3, Hailee Gifford 3, Natalie Shuey 3, Taylor Stal, Baylee Parker LC: Molly Novack, Allison Beckman. 2B — D: Redman 2, Parker, Gifford, Stal, Shuey. RBIs — D: Gifford 7, Shuey 3, Redman, Neuman, Shayla Mills, Ashlynn McTagertt, Stal, Parker LC: Beckman, Cameron Morgan.
Records — Visitor 4-8 overall, 1-2 in the xxx Conference; Home 9-2, 3-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.