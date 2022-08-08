LEGION BASEBALL

From Sunday

At Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Mid-Atlantic Hurricanes 8, Danville Post 210 14U

M-A`101`006`— `8 `11` 2

Danville`002`020`—`4`9`0

LP —Easton Barney. Two or more hits — D: Hayes, Josiah Watson, Ryan Edwards. RBIs — D: Watson 2, Jerrius Atkinson.

From Saturday

Danville Post 210 14U 5, Batting 1.000 Seminoles 4

Batting`000`300`1`— `4 `10` 1

Danville`000`000`5`—`5`9`0

WP — Finch. Two or more hits — D: Matthew Darling, Zach Huchel, Hayes. 2B — D: Huchel 2, Darling RBIs — D: Huchel 3, Darling, Edwards.

Tags

Trending Video