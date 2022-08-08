LEGION BASEBALL
From Sunday
At Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Mid-Atlantic Hurricanes 8, Danville Post 210 14U
M-A`101`006`— `8 `11` 2
Danville`002`020`—`4`9`0
LP —Easton Barney. Two or more hits — D: Hayes, Josiah Watson, Ryan Edwards. RBIs — D: Watson 2, Jerrius Atkinson.
From Saturday
Danville Post 210 14U 5, Batting 1.000 Seminoles 4
Batting`000`300`1`— `4 `10` 1
Danville`000`000`5`—`5`9`0
WP — Finch. Two or more hits — D: Matthew Darling, Zach Huchel, Hayes. 2B — D: Huchel 2, Darling RBIs — D: Huchel 3, Darling, Edwards.
