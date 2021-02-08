PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
FROM SATURDAY
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning 64, Cissna Park 53
Cissna Park (53) — Devin Hull 2 0-0 5, Gavin Savoree 2 0-0 6, Justin Tillman 2 0-0 4, Sam Kaeb 5 1-2 11, Ian Rogers 8 2-3 23, Tanner Garrison 2 -0-0 4, Ryan King 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 3-5 53.
BHRA (64) — Dawson Dodd 4 0-0 9, Brody Sexton 0 0-0 0, Asa Ray 1 2-2 4, Elijah Tidwell 7 7-9 26, Brett Miedel 10 5-8 25, Noah Gomez 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 14-19 64.
Cissna Park;14;17;10;12;—;53
BHRA;12;13;24;15;—;64
3-point field goals — Cissna Park 8 (Rogers 5, Savoree 2, Hull); BHRA 6 (Tidwell 5, Dodd). Total fouls — Cissna Park 14, BHRA 9. Fouled out — Hull. Technical fouls — Dodd.
FROM FRIDAY
At Armstrong
Schlarman Academy 73, Armstrong-Potomac 68
Schlarman (73) — Cody Abernathy 0 0-0 0, Owen Jones 0 0-0 0, Jason Craig 9 5-6 25, Josh Wright 2 1-2 5, Jamal Taylor 6 10-11 23, Caleb Kelly 5 6-10, Andy Craig 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 23-31 73.
Armstrong-Potomac (68) — Kollin Asbury 1 4-4 6, LukeGordon 1 1-2 3, Brody Howard 9 9-13 33, Gavin Parkerson 0 0-0 0, Evan Schulter 0 1-2 1, Rylee Showalter 6 1-2 9, Jayce Townsend 2 0-1 6. Totals: 19 16-24 68.
Schlarman;12;23;27;11;—;73
A-P;9;15;26;16;—;68
3-point field goals — Schlarman 5 (Craig 2, Taylor 2, Kelly); Armstrong-Potomac 14 (Howard 6, Showalter 6, Townsend 2). Total fouls — Schlarman 25, Armstrong-Potomac 24. Fouled out — Taylor, Gordon, Parkerson. Technical fouls — none.
At Georgetown
Milford 57, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 52
Milford (57) — Trace Fleming 1 3-6 5, Luke McCabe 3 6-12 14, Aaron Banning 1 0-0 3, Jarid Woodby 0 0-0 0, Trey Totheroh 3 2-2 8, Nicholas McKinley 0 0-0 0, William Teig 5 0-0 10, Payton Portwood 3 2-2 11, Nicholas Warren 2 1-4 6. Totals: 18 14-26 57.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (52) — Jace Bina 3 0-0 9, Sam Kelley 1 0-0 3, Trayvion Brown 0 0-0 0, Cole Steinbaugh 6 10-14 24, Kaiden Mingee 2 2-2 8, Cameron Ford 1 0-0 2, Justice Arthur 2 2-2 6, Larry Brown 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 14-18 52.
Milford;5;13;20;19;—;57
Geo-RF;11;16;8;17;—;52
3-point field goals — Milford 7 (Portwood 3, McCabe 2, Banning, Warren); Georgetown-Ridge Farm 8 (Bina 3, Steinbaugh 2, Mingee 2, Kelley). Total fouls — Milford 18, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 20. Fouled out — Arthur. Technical fouls — none.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Bismarck
Salt Fork 41, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 18
Salt Fork (41) — Carsyn Todd 5 5-9 16, Kendall Cooley 1 0-0 2, Lexi Hettmansberger 2 0-0 4, Mackenzie Russell 2 0-0 4, Kailey Frishkorn 0 0-2 0, Olivia Chew 4 0-0 8, Rozlynn Maring 1 0-0 2, Jaiden Baum 1 1-3 3. Totals: 17 6-13 41.
BHRA (18) — Ella Myers 1 0-0 2, Kylee Coon 1 0-0 2, Marleigh Schmit 0 0-1 0, Natalie Clapp 3 2-4 8, Sophia Rome 0 5-10 5, Audrey Taylor 0 1-6 1. Totals: 5 8-21 18.
Salt Fork;8;10;12;11;—;41
BHRA;5;7;2;4;— ;18
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 1 (Todd). Total fouls — Salt Fork 18, BHRA 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Georgetown
Chrisman 32, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 14
Chrisman (32) — Kailey Phipps 0 1-2 1, Olivia Radke 1 0-0 3, Kendall Tevebaugh 3 0-0 9, Kylee Blair 0 0-0 0, Kendall Lemmon 5 0-2 11, Kaylee Ruff 0 0-0 0, Addison Phipps 1 0-0 2, Makenzie Mitchell 1 3-3 5, Piper Knight 0 1-2 1, Peyton Reasor 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 4-7 32.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (14) — Jasmine Ray 0 0-0 0, J'Lynn Waltz 0 0-0 0, Savana Cunningham 1 0-0 2, Sierra Cunningham 0 0-0 0, Kendall Roberts 0 1-2 1, Sydney Spesard 3 0-0 6, Jaycee Arthur 0 0-0 0, Bryleigh Collom 0 0-0 0, Eva Ford 0 -0 0, Ally Cobble 1 3-4 5, Bailee Whittaker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 4-6 14.
Chrisman;10;7;7;8;—;32
Geo-RF;1;2;4;7;—;14
3-point field goals — Chrisman 5 (Tevebaugh 3, Radke, Lemmon);. Total fouls — Chrisman 8, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 6. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Westville
Hoopeston Area 50, Westville 30
Hoopeston Area (50) — Emma Glotzbach 2 0-0 4, Kaitlynn Lange 0 -0 0, Adasyn Jones 3 2-3 8, Payton Armstrong 1 0-0 2, Lexie Breymeyer 1 1-2 3, Ali Watson 7 3-4 17, Avery Dixon 0 0-0 0, Bre Crose 6 0-0 13, Katie Coffey 0 0-0 0, Klaire Pilcher 1 1-3 3. Totals: 21 7-10 50.
Westville (30) — Hadley Cox 0 6-8 6, Lydia Gondzur 3 2-4 8, Ali Lagrand 0 0-0 0, Kelsie High 0 0-0 0, Makenzie Kantout 0 0-0 0, Savanna Tyler 0 0-0 0, Emma Myers 2 02-4 4, Mackynzee Woodard 1 0-0 2, Ariel Clarkston 2 3-7 5, Chloe Brant 1 1-3 3, Kierra Cox 1 0-2 2. Totals: 10 10-23 30.
Hoopeston;9;11;13;17;—;50
Westville;5;8;5;12;— ;30
3-point field goals — Hoopeston Area 1 (Crose). Total fouls — Hoopeston Area 17, Westville 13. Fouled out — Myers. Technical fouls — none.
At Armstrong
Armstrong-Potomac 46, Milford 31
Milford (31) — Jordin Lucht 1 0-2 2, Emmaleah Marshino 3 0-0 8, Anna Hagen 5 1-4 13, Anna McEwen 0 0-0 0, Brynlee Wright 0 0-2 0, Abby Tovey 1 0-0 2, Tiffany Schroeder 2 1-2 5, Caley Mowrey 0 1-3 1, Hunter Mowrey 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 3-13 31.
Armstrong-Potomac (46) — Carlyn Crozier 2 1-4 5, Gigi Mulvaney 1 2-2 3, Lily Jameson 2 0-0 5, Kyle Bullington 5 2-3 12, Cadence Crull 0 0-0 0, Reece Adkins 1 0-0 2, Maddy Hudson 1 1-2 3, Mattie Kennel 6 1-2 13, Emma Jameson 0 0-0 0, Faith Cline 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 7-13 46.
Milford;7;4;5;15;—;31
A-P;9;9;8;20;—;46
3-point field goals — Milford 4 (Marshino 2, Hagen 2); Armstrong-Potomac 1 (Lily Jameson). Total fouls — Milford 15, Armstrong-Potomac 19. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
FROM SATURDAY
At Attica, Ind.
Clinton Central 62, North Vermillion 38
Clinton Central (62) — Addison Sheets 1 2-3 4, Kendall Davidson 4 2-2 12, Landee Whiteman 0 0-0 0, Autumn Long 1 0-0 2, Erika Robbins 1 0-0 3, Allison Robbins 3 2-2 10, Ashlyn Crue 0 0-0 0, Abigail Newton 0 0-0 0, Samantha Adams 5 4-4 17, Sara Parkison 6 0-0 14. Totals: 21 10-11 62.
North Vermillion (38) — Ava Martin 1 2-3 4, Megan Davis 0 0-0 0, Callie Naylor 2 2-2 6, Braxtyn Dunham 2 0-0 5, McKenzie Crowder 4 0-0 10, Cami Pearman 6 1-1 14, Kayla Strubburg 0 0-0 0, Alexis Brink 0 0-0 0, Braylee Brown 0 0-0 0, Lauren Ellis 0 0-0 0, Jenna Bailey 0 0-0 0, Olivia Pearman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 5-6 38.
Clinton Central;23;12;12;15;—;62
N. Vermillion;3;11;18;6;—;38
3-point field goals — Clinton Central 10 (Adams 3, Parkison 2, Allison Robbins 2, Davidson 2, Erika Robbins); North Vermillion 3 (Dunham, Crowder, Cami Pearman). Total fouls — Clinton Central 11, North Vermillion 10. Fouled out — Martin. Technical fouls — none.
Records — North Vermillion 15-7 overall.
