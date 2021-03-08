PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At Bismarck
Oakwood 58, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 50
Oakwood (58) — Brevin Wells 0-2 2-2 2, Gavin Clouse 3-4 0-0 6, Isaiah Ruch 5-12 2-3 12, Josh Young 6-16 12-12 24, Dalton Hobick 4-11 2-3 14, Griffin Trees 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 18-46 18-19 58.
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (50) — Dawson Dodd 1-1 0-0 2, Brody Sexton 3-7 4-4 10, Asa Ray 1-5 0-0 3, Elijah Tidwell 8-19 1-3 20, Brett Meidel 6-14 0-0 12, Rance Bryant 1-1 0-0 3, Noah Gomez 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 20-50 5-7 50.
Oakwood; 14; 16; 14; 14; —; 58
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al; 11; 12; 8; 19; —; 50
3-pointers — Oakwood 4-13 (Hobick 4-10, Wells 0-2, Trees 0-1). Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5-25 (Tidwell 3-10, Ray 1-4, Bryant 0-1, Sexton 0-3, Meidel 0-4, Gomez 0-3). Rebounds — Oakwood 34 (Hobick 10, Young 7, Wells 6, Ruch 6, Clouse 1, Trees 1, TEAM 2). Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 25 (Sexton 7, Meidel 5, Tidwell 4, Dodd 2, Bryant 2, Gomez 2, Ray 1, TEAM 2). Assists — Oakwood 16 (Wells 9, Young 3, Hobick 2, Clouse 1, Ruch 1). Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 7 (Meidel 3, Sexton 2, Ray 1, Bryant 1). Turnovers — Oakwood 15, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 15. Steals — Oakwood 7 (Ruch 2, Young 2, Hobick 2, Clouse 1). Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 10 (Dodd 3, Tidwell 2, Bryant 2, Sexton 1, Meidel 1, Sexton 1). Total fouls — Oakwood 9, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 16. Fouled out — none. Officials — Devan Fox, Nathan Howie, Jamison Kuemmerle.
Records — Oakwood 10-2 overall, 9-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 11-4 overall, 7-2 in the VVC.
JV score — Oakwood 49, Bis-Henn/Ross-Al 40.
From Saturday
At Catlin
Salt Fork 68, Chrisman 36
Chrisman (36) — Cole Webster 3 1-1 8, Triston Lehmkuhl 1 2-2 5, Colton Brazelton 1 0-0 2, Nic Eddy 1 0-0 2, Layne Smith 5 0-0 13, Blake Barna 1 2-2 4, Chris Francis 0 0-2 0, Dyas Miller 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 5-7 36.
Salt Fork (68) — Brady Tevebaugh 4 2-2 10, Nathan Kirby 1 0-0 2, Camden Smooth 6 4-4 17, Preston Webb 1 0-0 3, Blake Hettmansberger 0 0-0 0, Blake Norton 9 0-0 23, Hayden Chew 0 0-0 0, Garrett Taylor 6 1-1 13. Totals: 27 7-7 68.
Chrisman;7;10;9;10;—;36
Salt Fork;17;19;19;13;— ;68
3-point field goals — Chrisman 5 (Smith 3, Lehmkuhl, Webster); Salt Fork 6 (Norton 4, Webb, Smoot). Total fouls — Chrisman 8, Salt Fork 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Oakwood
Oakwood 79, Armstrong-Potomac 34
A-P (34) — Kollin Asbury 2 0-4 4, Brody Howard 3 6-6 13, Gavin Parkerson 0 1-2 1, Luke Gordon 5 5-8 15, Jayce Townsend 0 1-2 1, Gavin Lomax 0 0-0 0, Cain Buhr 0 0-0 0, Rylee Showalter 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 13-22 34.
Oakwood (79) — Brevin Wells 9 0-0 21, Gaven Clouse 1 0-0 2, Griffin Trees 2 0-2 6, Isaiah Ruch 6 0-0 12, Grant Powell 3 2-2 9, Josh Young 9 1-4 19, Joshua Ruch 0 0-0 0, Dalton Hobick 2 0-0 4, Tanner Pichon 1 0-0 2, Bryson Myers 2 0-0 4. Totals: 35 3-8 79.
A-P; 8; 13; 8; 5; —; 34
Oakwood; 22; 23; 17; 17; —; 79
3-pointers — A-P 1 (Howard 1). Oakwood 6 (Wells 3, Trees 2, Powell 1). Total fouls — A-P 11, Oakwood 16. Fouled out — none.
Records — Armstrong-Potomac 0-9 overall, 0-8 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Oakwood (9-2 overall, 8-0 in the VVC).
At Monticello
Monticello 62, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 50
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (50) — Dawson Dodd 2-3 0-1 4, Brody Sexton 3-6 1-1 8, Asa Ray 2-6 0-0 6, Elijah Tidwell 6-20 0-0 13, Brett Meidel 6-14 2-4 16, Rance Bryant 0-1 0-0 0, Noah Gomez 1-1 0-0 3. Totals: 20-51 3-6 50.
Monticello (62) — Andrew Rudolph 4-5 0-0 8, Joey Sprinkle 5-7 2-2 13, Ben Cresap 10-18 2-2 26, Jake Edmondson 0-9 0-0 0, Triston Foran 1-5 0-0 3, Trevor Fox 5-6 0-0 12, Connor Landreth 0-1 0-0 0, Ethan Brakke 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 25-52 4-4 62.
BHRA; 11; 14; 23; 2; —; 50
Monticello; 17; 13; 18; 14; —; 62
3-pointers — Bis-Henn/Ross-Al 7-25 (Ray 2-5, Meidel 2-4, Sexton 1-3, Tidwell 1-11, Gomez 1-1, Bryant 0-1). Monticello 8-21 (Cresap 4-9, Fox 2-3, Sprinkle 1-1, Foran 1-4, Edmondson 0-3, Landreth 0-1). Rebounds — Bis-Henn/Ross-Al 22 (Tidwell 9, Dodd 4, Sexton 4, Ray 3, TEAM 2). Monticello 37 (Sprinkle 11, Edmondson 11, Cresap 4, Rudolph 2, Fox 2, Foran 1, Brakke 1, TEAM 5). Assists — Bis-Henn/Ross-Al 7 (Sexton 4, Meidel 2, Tidwell 1). Monticello 18 (Cresap 7, Sprinkle 3, Foran 3, Edmondson 2, Rudolph 1). Turnovers — Bis-Henn/Ross-Al 6, Monticello 9. Total fouls — Bis-Henn/Ross-Al 10, Monticello 6. Fouled out — none.
Records — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 11-3 overall. Monticello 8-3 overall.
JV score — Monticello 50, Bis-Henn/Ross-Al 38.
IHSAA CLASS 1A
Attica Sectional 54 Championship
Lafayette Central Catholic 67, Covington 49
Lafayette CC (67) — Brenner Oliver 3-7 0-0 9, A.J. Bordenet 7-11 2-3 19, Clark Barrett 9-9 3-4 21, Ben Mazur 0-1 1-2 1 Clark Obermiller 5-8 2-5 12, Tanner Sterrett 2-4 0-0 5, Sam Seaburg 0-0 0-0 0, Matt Mazur 0-0 0-0 0, Albert Schwartz 0-0 0-0 0, Jesse Neihouser 0-0 0-0 0, Wade Hardebeck 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 26-40 8-14 67.
Covington (49) — Neil Ellmore 1-2 1-2 3, Alan Karrfalt 3-8 0-0 7, Calvin Springer 1-5 0-0 3, Duncan Keller 2-5 0-0 4, Logan Pinkerton 10-25 6-7 30, Drew Busick 0-2 0-0 0, Coye Ferguson 0-0 0-0 0, Bradley Lewsader 0-0 0-0 0, Dane Gerling 0-0 0-0 0, Isaiah Edwards 1-2 0-1 2. Totals: 18-50 7-10 49.
Lafayette CC; 17; 15; 16; 19; —; 67
Covington; 10; 10; 14; 15; —; 49
3-pointers — Lafayette Central Catholic 7-17 (Oliver 3-6, Bordenet 3-7, Sterrett 1-3, B.Mazur 0-1). Covington 6-24 (Pinkerton 4-11, Karrfalt 1-6, Springer 1-3, Keller 0-2, Busick 0-1, Edwards 0-1). Rebounds — Lafayette Central Catholic 30 (Barrett 12, Oliver 5, Obermiller 5, Bordenet 2, B.Mazur 2, Sterrett 1, Seaburg 1, TEAM 2). Covington 23 (Pinkerton 9, Ellmore 5, Springer 3, Busick 2, Karrfalt 1, Keller 1, Gerling 1, TEAM 1). Assists — Lafayette Central Catholic 22 (Oliver 6, Bordenet 5, Barrett 4, Sterrett 4, Obermiller 2, B.Mazur 1). Covington 12 (Karrfalt 4, Keller 4, Pinkerton 2, Ellmore 2). Turnovers — Lafayette Central Catholic 7, Covington 4. Steals — Lafayette Central Catholic 2 (Bordenet 1, Barrett 1). Covington 4 (Karrfalt 3, Pinkerton 1). Total fouls — Lafayette Central Catholic 10, Covington 17. Fouled out — Karrfalt.
Records — Lafayette Central Catholic 8-10 overall. Covington 11-7 overall.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Paris
Danville 46, Paris 41
Danville (46) — Erin Houpt 4 10-10 20, Mackenzie Blanden 0 2-2 2, Tharija Rose 0 5-6 5, Nau'Tika Conaway 3 0-0 6, McKaylee Allen 3 1-3 8, Aanija Reed 2 0-0 5. Totals: 12 18-21 46.
Paris (41) — Trinity Tingley 2 0-0 6, Kaitlyn Coombes 0 0-0 0, Katelyn Littleton 2 0-0 5, Kendra Young 3 0-2 7, Sara Mills 1 0-0 2, Deming Hawkins 2 1-2 5, Madyson Rigdon 5 3-6 16. Totals: 15 4-10 41.
Danville;6;11;10;19;—;46
Paris;5;18;23;41;— ;41
3-point field goals — Danville 4 (Houpt 2, Allen, Reed); Paris 6 (Rigdon 3, Tingley 2, Littleton). Total fouls — Danville 10, Paris 14. Fouled out — Allen. Technical fouls — none.
At Armstrong
Hoopeston Area 34, Armstrong-Potomac 32
Hoopeston (34) — Emma Glotzbach 0 1-2 1, Adasyn Jones 2 8-10 12, Lacie Breymeyer 0 0-2 0, Lexie Breymeyer 2 5-8 10, Ali Watson 1 3-9 6, Avery Dixon 0 0-0 0, Bre Crose 1 3-5 5. Totals: 6 20-36 34.
Armstrong-Potomac (32) — Carlyn Crozier 4 4-4 12, Lily Jameson 2 2-4 8, Kyle Bullington 4 0-2 8, Cadence Crall 0 0-0 0, Maddy Hudson 0 1-2 1, Mattie Kennel 0 0-2 0, Emma Jameson 0 0-0 0, Faith Cline 1 1-2 3. Totals: 11 8-16 32.
Hoopeston;13;7;7;6;—;34
A-P;4;11;2;15;—;32
3-point field goals — Hoopeston Area 2 (Lexie Breymeyer, Watson); A-P 2 (Lily Jameson 2). Total fouls — Hoopeston Area 15, Armstrong-Potomac 18. Fouled out — Bullington Technical fouls — none.
PREP BOYS SWIMMING
At Danville
Team scores — 1. Mahomet-Seymour 93, 2. Danville 34
Individual results
200-yard medley relay — 1. Mahomet-Seymour 1:57.79, 2. Danville (Dominic Kelly, William Bruett, Alexander Faulkner, Alex Richie) 2:05.55
200-yard freestyle relay — 1. Mahomet-Seymour 1:42.44, 2. Danville (Faulkner, Kelly, Ritchie, Bruett) 1:48.81
400-yard freestyle relay — 1. Mahomet-Seymour 4:49.94
200 freestlye — 1. Faulkner 1:58.55
200 individual medley — 1. Aron Varga (MS) 2:18.12
50 freestyle — 1. Mitch McAnally (MS) 25.11, 2. Bruett 25.34
100 butterfly — 1. Varga 1:04.23
100 freestyle — 1. Max Katz (MS) 555.61, 2. Bruett 58.02
500 freestyle — 1. Owen Kearns 6:10
100 backstroke — 1. Katz 1:03.90, 2. Faulkner 1:04.20
100 breaststroke — 1. Mark Guttierez (MS) 1:19.38
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
At Danville
John Wood Community College 79, Danville Area Community College 74
John Wood (79) — Bradon Kracht 1-6 0-0 3, Ja'Veon Taylor 2-6 2-2 8, Gabe Cox 1-1 2-2 4, Xavier Presley 0-4 1-2 1, Jarvis Jennings 11-17 10-13 33, Mohammade Fasika 2-3 0-0 4, Kameron Whiteman 4-6 1-2 13, Ragar McKinney 0-1 0-1 0, Overton Jefferson 1-1 9-10 11, Draker Hammel 1-4 0-2 2. Totals: 23-49 25-33 79.
DACC (74) — Tyshay Epps 3-9 5-9 12, Drew Reifsteck 6-11 2-2 17, Lewis Richards 3-9 3-3 9, Daylen Davis-Williams 8-12 2-3 18, Raymond Terry 2-5 0-1 4, Kameron Barnett 4-6 0-1 11, Ahmoni Weston 1-6 1-3 3, David Gorman 0-2 0-0 0, Veljko Culibrk 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 27-61 13-22 74.
John Wood;38;41;—;79
DACC;23;51;—;74
3-point goals — John Wood 8-22 (Whiteman 4-6, Taylor 2-5, Jennings 1-2, Kracht 1-6, McKinney 0-1, Hammel 0-2); DACC 7-16 (Barnett 3-4, Reifsteck 3-6, Epps 1-2, Weston 0-1, Gorman 0-1, Richards 0-2). Rebounds — John Wood 39 (Fadika 8); DACC 31 (Terry, Richards 5). Assists — John Wood 14 (Taylor, Fadika 4); DACC 6 (Richards 3). Steals — John Wood 4 (Fadika 2); DACC 6 (Epps, Richards 2). Turnovers — John Wood 16, DACC 11. Total fouls — John Wood 21, DACC 22. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — Davis-Williams.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
From Sunday
At Danville
John Wood Community College 53, Danville Area Community College 52
John Wood (53) — Anastacia Massey 2-4 0-3 4, Allison Moore 7-15 4-4 18, Ajanae Garrett 3-8 2-3 8, Keegan Ryan 2-10 0-0 6, McKenna Little 3-6 0-1 6, Delaney Bowers 1-2 1-4 3, Lirda Ndona 1-4 0-0 3, Tahli Gray 1-2 14 3, Stephanie Anderson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 21-53 8-19 53.
DACC (52) —Asaya Bulgin 2-6 2-2 6, Hunter Edwards 3-3 0-0 6, Rylee Dowers 4-14 2-2 12, Maria Artigas 0-6 2-6 2, Simoneta Fernandez 1-1 1-2 3, Shariya Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Anaiya Robinson 2-73-8 7, Alexus Mobley 7-19 1-4 16. Totals: 19-56 11-24 52
John Wood;8;15;15;15;—; 66
DACC;10;9;16;17;—;52
3-point goals — John Wood 3-18 (Ryan 2-5, Ndona 1-3, Massey 0-1, Garrett 0-1, Bowers 0-1, Anders 0-1, Little 0-2, Moore 0-4); DACC 3-14 (Dowers 2-8, Mobley 1-3, Artigas 0-3). Rebounds — John Wood 31 (Bowers 6); DACC 50 (Bulgin 12). Assists — John Wood 11 (Garrett, Little 3); DACC 6 (Bulgin 3). Steals — John Wood 15 (Moore, Ndona 3); DACC 6(Mobley 2). Turnovers — John Wood 20, DACC 25. Total fouls — John Wood 22, DACC 18. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.