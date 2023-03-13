PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
IHSAA Class 1A
Sectional 54
At Fountain Central
All Times EST
Feb. 28 games
Game 1 — Fountain Central 58, Attica 8
Game 2 — Faith Christian 70, Clinton Central 67
March 3 games
Game 4 — North Vermillion vs. Fountain Central, postponed
Game 5 — Rossville vs. Faith Christian, postponed
March 4 games
Game 4 — Fountain Central 58, North Vermillion 44
Game 5 — Rossville 56, Faith Christian 49
Championship — Fountain Central 44, Rossville 40
March 11 game
Frankfort Regional 27
Championship — Fountain Central 54, Liberty Christian 52
March 18 games
IHSAA Class 1A semi-states
At Lafayette, Ind.
Game 1 — Fountain Central (23-4) vs. Southwood (13-12), 10 a.m.
Game 2 — Marquette Catholic (20-7) vs. Kouts (17-9), noon
Championship — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 8 p.m.
