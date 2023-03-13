PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSAA Class 1A

Sectional 54

At Fountain Central

All Times EST

Feb. 28 games

Game 1 — Fountain Central 58, Attica 8

Game 2 — Faith Christian 70, Clinton Central 67

March 3 games

Game 4 — North Vermillion vs. Fountain Central, postponed

Game 5 — Rossville vs. Faith Christian, postponed

March 4 games

Game 4 — Fountain Central 58, North Vermillion 44

Game 5 — Rossville 56, Faith Christian 49

Championship — Fountain Central 44, Rossville 40

March 11 game

Frankfort Regional 27

Championship — Fountain Central 54, Liberty Christian 52

March 18 games

IHSAA Class 1A semi-states

At Lafayette, Ind.

Game 1 — Fountain Central (23-4) vs. Southwood (13-12), 10 a.m.

Game 2 — Marquette Catholic (20-7) vs. Kouts (17-9), noon

Championship — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 8 p.m.

 

Tags

Trending Video