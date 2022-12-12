PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At Danville High
Peoria High 58, Danville 39
Peoria High (58) — De'Kwon Brown 6-12 0-3 12, JT O'Conner 2-2 0-0 4, Mikequese Taylor 6-8 1-2 13, Daquan Little 1-5 0-0 3, LeShawn Stowers 2-7 3-3 8, Jaylen Beck 0-0 0-1 0, Dionte Mann 3-6 0-1 8, Devin Richardson 0-2 0-0 0, Melvion Wren 0-0 0-0 0, DeRonnie Pearson 0-1 0-0 0, Antonio Moore 0-2 0-2 0, Spencer Russell 0-0 0-0 0, Eli Love 4-9 2-6 10. Totals: 24-54 6-18 58.
Danville (39) — Ja'Vaughn Robinson 4-12 5-7 14, Bryson Perez-Hinton 0-2 0-0 0, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 3-7 2-3 9, Terrien Gouard 0-0 0-0 0, Jonathan Ireland 1-8 0-0 3, Javion Smith 1-5 0-0 2, Devan Larkin 2-4 2-4 7, Demarcus Lucas 0-0 0-0 0, Quentin Alblinger 2-4 0-0 4, Kaden Young 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 13-43 9-14 39.
Peoria High `10 `24 `21 `3 `— `58
Danville `13 `7 `8 `11 `— `39
3-pointers — Peoria High 4-13 (Mann 2-4, Little 1-2, Stowers 1-3, Brown 0-2, Richardson 0-1, Moore 0-1); Danville 4-19 (Robinson 1-6, Jones-Winslow 1-2, Ireland 1-6, Larkins 1-2, Smith 0-1, Young 0-1). Rebounds — Peoria High 40 (Brown 9, Love 8, Stowers 6, Richardson 4, Taylor 3, O'Conner 2, Little 1, Beck 1, Mann 1, Wren 1, Pearson 1, Moore 1, Russell 1, TEAM 1). Danville 30 (Robinson 7, Larkin 5, Jones-Winslow 4, Alblinger 4, Smith 3, Gouard 2, Ireland 2, Perez-Hinton 1, Lucas 1, TEAM 1). Assists — Peoria High 8 (Brown 4, Stowers 2, O'Conner 1, Mann 1). Danville 6 (Robinson 1, Jones-Winslow 1, Gouard 1, Ireland 1, Smith 1, Larkins 1). Turnovers — Peoria High 14, Danville 21. Steals — Peoria High 9 (Brown 5, Mann 2, Taylor 1, Moore 1). Danville 9 (Jones-Winslow 3, Smith 2, Robinson 1, Perez-Hinton 1, Ireland 1, Larkin 1). Total fouls — Peoria High 16, Danville 14. Fouled out — Jones-Winslow. Technical foul — Jones-Winslow. Officials — Kevin Coughenour, Nathan Howie and Mike Kukuck.
Records — Peoria High 5-1 overall, 2-0 in the Big 12 Conference. Danville 3-4 overall, 0-1 in the Big 12 Conference.
JV score — Peoria High 62, Danville 42.
At Hoopeston
Salt Fork 46, Hoopeston Area 36
Salt Fork (46) — Ty Smoot 0 0-0 0, Jameston Remole 1 5-10 7, Blake Hettmansberger 1 0-0 2, Evan Webb 1 0-0 2, Blake Norton 3 5-5 11, Gavin Chew 1 0-0 2, Garrett Taylor 8 6-8 22. Totals: 15 16-23 46.
Hoopeston Area (36) — Wyatt Eisenmann 0 0-0 0, Owen Root 8 5-5 21, Trenton Montez 1 0-0 2, Preston Van de Veer 1 0-0 2, Mason Rush 1 0-0 3, Anthony Zamora 3 2-2 8, Kendrick Sigerill 1 0-1 2. Totals: 14 7-8 36.
Salt Fork;7;9;10;20;—;46
Hoopeston;8;8;8;12;— ;36
3-point field goals — Hoopeston Area 1 (Rush). Total fouls — Salt Fork 15, Hoopeston Area 20. Fouled out — Root. Technical fouls — none.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Cayuga, Ind.
North Vermillion 67, Union Dugger 41
Union Dugger (41) — Jordyn Smith 3 2-4 10, Jackie Smith 4 2-2 13, Bree Simpson 5 1-2 11, Caitlyn Nemico 1 0-0 3, Sage Stahl 0 0-0 0, Ariana Frazee 0 2-2 2, Abezella Grenly 0 0-0 0, Avery Danhoff 1 0-1 2. Totals: 14 7-11 41.
North Vermillion (67) — Cadence Dunham 0 0-0 0, Callie Naylor 6 0-0 13, Braxtyn Dunham 3 2-4 8, Lauren Ellis 5 4-6 14, Kera Dunham 0 1-2 1, Raena Campbell 0 0-0 0, Savannah Pollard 2 2-3 6, Braylee Brown 4 1-4 9, Tera Thompson 4 0-1 11, Olivia Pearman 2 1-6 5. Totals: 26 11-26 67.
Dugger;8;7;9;17;—;41
N. Vermillion;18;14;14;21;— ;72
3-point field goals — Dugger 6 (Jackie Smith 3, Jordyn Smith 2, Hemico); North Vermillion 4 (Thompson 3, Naylor). Total fouls — Dugger 20, North Vermillion 16. Fouled out — Jordyn Smith, Stahl. Technical fouls — none.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
At Ina
Danville Area Community College 66, Rend Lake 52
DACC (66) — Tyshay Epps 2-7 0-0 5, Ramelle Arnold 5-9 0-0 12, Martez Rhodes 1-3 0-0 2, Yacouba Traore 0-2 2-4 2, Kendall Taylor 2-4 3-5 7, Dameriz Merriweather 3-7 1-2 7, Jameer Ajibade 0-1 0-0 0, Stephen Atkinson 4-9 0-1 8, Trevin Williams 0-1 1-2 1, Ryan Caddell 8-10 0-0 20, Terrence Ringo 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 26-54 7-14 66.
Rend Lake (52) — Blake McKay 1-5 1-2 4, Carson Prose 2-6 0-0 5, Jackson Creel 6-14 0-0 17, Joe Melton 2-7 2-2 6, Brennan Lovette 4-7 2-2 14, Mason Ribble 0-0 0-0 0, Hayden Hoffmann 0-2 0-0 0, Cooper Hemby 0-0 0-0 0, Reece Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Brady Thrane 0-0 0-0 0, Ty Lampley 2-4 1-1 5, Gannon Dollins 0-0 0-0 0, Nathan Thompson 0-1 1-2 1. Totals: 17-48 7-9 52.
DACC;36;30;—; 66
Rend Lake;21;31;—;52
3-point goals — DACC 7-18 (Caddell 4-6, Arnold 2-3, Epps 1-2, Rhodes 0-1, Ajibade 0-1, Atkinson 0-1, Williams 0-1, Merriweather 0-3); Rend Lake 11-28 (Creel 5-13, Lovette 4-4, McKay 1-3, Prost 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Melton 0-3). Rebounds — DACC 32 (Taylor, Atkinson 6); Rend Lake 27 (Melton 8). Assists — DACC 16 (Arnold, Merriweather, Atkinson 3); Rend Lake 11 (Creel 4). Steals — DACC 10 (Rhodes 3); Rend Lake 5 (Prost 2). Turnovers — DACC 11, Rend Lake 14. Total fouls — DACC 14, Rend Lake 14. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
At Mary Miller Gym
Danville Area Community College 87, Triton 74
Triton (74) — Shamiyah Godfrey 6-7 3-5 16, Queen Baker 6-12 1-2 17, Trinity Barnes 4-14 11-16 20, Linarys Burnett-Romero 1-7 0-0 2, Destine Lovett 2-5 0-0 4, Jalyn Jimenez 3-11 7-9 15. Totals: 22-56 22-32 74.
DACC (87) — Keiara Gregory 0-0 0-0 0, Nevaeh Reaves 10-14 3-3 28, Sahara Kubwalo 0-2 0-0 0, Alexus Mobley 14-21 3-4 31, Rylee Dowers 4-9 0-0 8, Wariya Alhassas 0 0-0 0, Candela Nevares 3-4 0-0 6, Laia Vidaller 1-2 0-0 2, Maria Sobany 0-0 0-0 0, Hana Isahac 0-0 0-0 0, Jayla Greer 3-6 0-0 7, Brian Hernandez 0-0 0-0 0, Tannah Ceader 0-3 0-0 0, Brianna Hamilton 2-5 1-2 5. Totals: 37-66 7-9 87.
Triton;19;20;19;16;—;74
DACC;28;14;17;28;—;87
3-point goals — Triton 8-23 (Baker 4-8, Jimenez 2-7, Godfrey 1-1, Barnes 1-3, Burnett-Romero 0-4); DACC 6-18 (Reaves 5-7, Greer 1-2, Kubwalo 0-1, Nevares 0-1, Mobley 0-2, Ceader 0-2, Dowers 0-3). Rebounds — Triton 31 (Godfrey, Barnes 6); DACC 39 (Mobley 12). Assists — Triton 13 (Barnes 6); DACC 21 (Reaves 7). Steals — Triton 11 (Godfrey 6); DACC 13 (Reaves 5). Turnovers — Triton 21, DACC 21. Total fouls — Triton 13, DACC 23. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — Burnett-Romero, Vidaller.
