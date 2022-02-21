PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSA Class 3A State Series

All Times Central

Mahomet-Seymour Regional

Saturday, Feb. 19

Game 1 — Urbana 64 Champaign Central 45

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Game 2 — No. 1 Lincoln vs. No. 9 Urbana, 6 p.m.

Game 3 — No. 3 Mahomet-Seymour vs. No. 6 Danville, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 25

Championship — Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m.

———

IHSA Class 2A State Series

All Times Central

Tolono Regional

Saturday, Feb. 16

Game 1 — Oakwood 47, Westville 28

Game 2 — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 70, Hoopeston Area 36

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Game 3 — No. 2 St. Joseph-Ogden vs. No. 7 Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Game 4 — No. 3 Tolono Unity vs. No. 6 Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 25

Championship — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

———

IHSA Class 1A State Series

All Times Central

Champaign St. Thomas More Regional

Saturday, Feb. 12

Game 1 —  St. Thomas More 70, Schlarman Academy 37

Game 2 — No. 7 Georgetown-Ridge Farm 71, Champaign Judah Christian 60

Game 3 — Decatur Lutheran 81, Armstrong-Potomac 53

Game 4 — Salt Fork 85, Urbana University 72

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Game 2 —  No. 2 St. Thomas More vs. No. 7 Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Game 3 — No. 4 Decatur Lutheran vs.  No. 5 Salt Fork, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 25

Championship — Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m.

———

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA Class 3A State Series

All Times Central

Champaign Central Regional

Saturday, Feb. 12

Game 1 — Danville 50, Urbana 34

Monday, Feb. 14

Game 2 —  Lincoln 71, Danville 27

Game 3 — Champaign Centennial 53, Champaign Central 39

Thursday, Feb. 17

Championship — No. 2 Lincoln vs. No. 6 Champaign Centennial, postponed

Friday, Feb. 18

Championship — Lincoln  56, Champaign Centennial 27

———

IHSA Class 2A State Series

All Times Central

Paxton-Buckley-Loda Regional

Saturday, Feb. 12

Game 1 — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 42, Westville 29

Game 2 — Hoopeston Area 52, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 21

Monday, Feb. 14

Game 3 — Oakwood 30, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 27

Game 4 — Paxton-Buckley-Loda 38, Hoopeston Area 24

Thursday, Feb. 17

Championship — No. 2 Oakwood  vs. No. 3 Paxton-Buckley-Loda, postponed

Friday, Feb. 18

Championship — Paxton-Buckley-Loda 55, Oakwood 40

———

IHSA Class 1A State Series

All Times Central

Macon Meridian Regional

Saturday, Feb. 12

Game 1 — Moweaqua Central A&M 44, Macon Meridian 38

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Game 2 — Moweaqua Central A&M 37, Salt Fork 28

Game 3 — Tuscola 45, Okaw Valley 23

Thursday, Feb. 17

Championship — No. 8 Moweaqua Central A&M vs. No. 3 Tuscola, postponed

Friday, Feb. 18

Championship — No. 8 Moweaqua Central A&M vs. No. 3 Tuscola, postponed.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Championship — Tuscola 43, Moweaqua Central A&M 33

———

Tri-County Regional

Saturday, Feb. 12

Game 1 — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 40, Villa Grove 35

Game 2 — Arcola 78, Chrisman 26

Monday, Feb. 14

Game 3 — Tri-County 74, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 18

Game 4 — Arcola 38, Armstrong-Potomac 27

Friday, Feb. 18

Championship — Tri-County 58, Arcola 34

At Bismarck

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 70, Hoopeston Area 36

Hoopeston Area (36) — Wyatt Eisenmann 0 0-0 0, Dylan Judy 0 0-0 0, Nick Hofer 4 0-0 9, Preston Van de Veer 2 0-0 6, Mason Rush 0 0-0 0, Anthony Zamora 0 0-0 0, Owen Root 0 0-0 0, Ben Brown 8 2-2 21, Ethan Steiner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 2-2 36.

BHRA (70) — Brett Meidel 9 2-3 22, Micah Stanford 0 2-2 2, Ayden Ingram 1 0-0 2, Hayden Rice 5 0-0 12, Asa Ray 1 0-0 2, Mason Hackman 7 0-0 14, Isiah Tidwell 0 0-0 0, Dawson Dodd 0 0-0 0, KJ Brown 3 0-0 6, Owen Miller 0 0-0 0, Ned Hill 2 0-0 4. Totals: 30 5-6 70.

Hoopeston;6;8;11;11;—;36

BHRA;15;11;26;18;—;70

3-point field goals — Hoopeston Area 6 (Brown 3, Van de Veer 2, Hofer); BHRA 5 (Meidel 2, Rice 2, Sackett). Total fouls — Hoopeston Area 6, BHRA 6. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.

At Fithian

Oakwood 47, Westville 28

Westville (28) — Cole Maxwell 0 1-2 1, Landon Haurez 0 0-0 0, Will Terry 0 0-0 0, Drew Wichtowski 1 0-1 2, Luke Johnson 0 0-0 0, Cade Schaumburg 0 0-0 0, Kamden Maddox 3 0-2 7, Quentin Bina 2 1-2 5, Bryce Burnett 6 1-3 13. Totals: 12 3-10 28

Oakwood (47) — Gaven Clouse 6 1-3 13, Griffin Trees 1 0-0 3, Josh Ruch 0 0-0 0, Grant Powell 1 0-1 2, Josh Young 5 2-3 12, Dalton Hobick 6 1-2 15, Tanner Pichon 0 2-2 2. Totals: 19 6-11 47.

Westville;4;6;9;9;—;28

Oakwood;13;4;15;15;—;47

3-point field goals — Westville 1 (Maddox); Oakwood 3 (Hobick 2, Trees). Total fouls — Westville 10, Oakwood 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — Trees.

At Jamaica

Salt Fork 85, Urbana University High 72

Urbana University (72) — Brownbridge 0 0-0 0, Kyles 2 0-0 5, Chikmok 6 3-4 20, Vasireddy 4 0-0 11, Everson 11 0-1 27, Chemla 4 0-0 10, Pavela 1 0-0 2, Mendelowetz 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 4-5 72.

Salt Fork (85) — Colden Earles 2 5-8 10, Camden Smoot 0 2-2 2, Jameson Remole 2 4-4 9, Blake Hettmansberger 1 0-0 2, Blake Norton 5 10-12 21, Michael Jones 0 1-2 1, Garrett Taylor 16 8-12 40. Totals: 28 28-38 85.

Urbana U.;15;15;19;23;—;72

Salt Fork;15;28;18;12;— ;85

3-point field goals — Urbana University 13 (Everson 5, Vasiriddy 3, Chikmok 2, Chemla 2, Kyles); Salt Fork 3 (Earles, Remole, Norton). Total fouls — Urbana University 24, Salt Fork 13. Fouled out — Kyles , Chikmok, Pavela. Technical fouls — none.

At Georgetown

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 71, Judah Christian 60

Judah Christian (60) — Bailey 3 4-5 12, Brown 0 0-1 0, Beck 8 2-2 20, Payan 7 3-6 21, Limanto 0 0-0 0, Kasbergen 2 0-0 4, Rahlig 1 0-0 2, Tischatter 0 0-0 0, Kursell 0 1-2 1. Totals: 21 10-16 60.

Geo-RF (71) — Jace Bina 6 0-0 17, Cameron Steinbaugh 3 1-3 7, Cale Steinbaugh 9 12-16 30, Kaden Mingee 5 4-5 17, Zack Roach 0 0-0 0, Bryson Pigg 0 0-0 0, Berry 0 0-0 0, JJ Hall 0 0-2 0. Totals: 23 17-26 71.

Judah Christian;9;15;15;21;—;60

Geo-RF;18;20;9;24;—;71

3-point field goals — Judah Christian 8 (Payan 4, Beck 2, Bailey 2); Geo-RF 8 (Bina 5, Mingee 3). Total fouls — Judah Christian 20 Geo-RF 18. Fouled out — Kasbergen, Limantato. Technical fouls — none.

 

