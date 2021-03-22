PREP FOOTBALL
At Tommy Stewart Field, Champaign
Danville 30, Champaign Central 12
Danville; 6; 6; 12; 6; —; 30
Central; 0; 0; 6; 6; —; 12
First quarter
Danville — Eric Turner 2-yard run (kick failed), 6:33.
Second quarter
Danville — Larvell Watkins 45-yard pass from Turner (kick failed), 8:31.
Third quarter
Central — Klaton Davis 75-yard interception return (pass failed), 8:26.
Danville — T.J. Lee 35-yard run (run failed), 6:49.
Danville — Lee 2-yard run (run failed), 0:34.
Fourth quarter
Danville — Lee 6-yard run (kick failed), 8:34.
Central — Davis 47-yard pass from Cody Brown (run failed), 4:20.
Team statistics
;Danville; Central
First downs; 15; 10
Rushes-yards; 37-242; 32-118
Passing yards; 62; 63
Comp-Att-Int; 4-14-1; 4-7-0
Total yards; 304; 181
Kickoff returns; 3-9; 4-52
Punt returns; 0-0; 0-0
Interception returns; 0-0; 1-75
Fumble returns; 3-0; 0-0
Punts-Avg.; 0-0; 0-0
Fumbles-lost; 2-0; 4-3
Penalties-yards; 4-25; 3-15
Time of possession; 26:14; 21:46
Individual statistics
Rushing — Danville: Eric Turner 20-125, T.J. Lee 8-79, JaMarion Clark 9-38. Central: David Willis 14-57, Miles Wood 5-33, Ivan Gomez 5-32, Cody Brown 4-(-5), Kentrell Jones 1-0, Lavonte Pelmore 1-1.
Passing — Danville: Turner 4-13-1 62 yards. TEAM 0-1-0. Central: Brown 4-7-0 63 yards.
Receiving — Danville: Larvell Watkins 2-47, Matthew Thomas 2-15. Central: Davis 3-56, Jake Schultz 1-8, Willis 1-(-1).
Kickoff returns — Danville: Phillip Shaw Jr. 2-8, Watkins 1-1. Central: Willis 2-32, Wood 1-10, Mekhi Christmon 1-10.
Interception returns — Central: Davis 1-75.
Fumble returns — Danville: Watkins 1-0, Clark 1-0, Bodyn Gagnon 1-0.
Tackles — Danville: Caleb Robinson 8, Joey Irons 8, Clark 8, Randy Westley 5, Matthew Thomas 5, Matthew McQuown 5, Turner 5, Micah McGuire 4, Caleb Campbell 4, Watkins 4, T.J. Lee 2, Brandon McCray 2, Gagnon 2, Semaj Taylor 1, Phillip Shaw Jr. 1.
Game 2
Danville Area Community College 10, Spoon River College 0
DACC`310`33`— `10 `11` 1
SRC`000`00`—`0`3`0
WP — CJ Backer. Two or more hits — D: Andy Bunton, Jonathan Latham, Luke Barnes. 2B — D: Barnes, Bunton, Noah Laurent. 3B — D: Chase Vinson. HR — D: Latham. RBIs — D: Bunton 2, Jake Andriole 2, Latham 2, Vinson 2, Laurent, Barnes.
