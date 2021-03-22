PREP FOOTBALL

At Tommy Stewart Field, Champaign

Danville 30, Champaign Central 12

Danville; 6; 6; 12; 6; —; 30

Central; 0; 0; 6; 6; —; 12

First quarter

Danville — Eric Turner 2-yard run (kick failed), 6:33.

Second quarter

Danville — Larvell Watkins 45-yard pass from Turner (kick failed), 8:31.

Third quarter

Central — Klaton Davis 75-yard interception return (pass failed), 8:26.

Danville — T.J. Lee 35-yard run (run failed), 6:49.

Danville — Lee 2-yard run (run failed), 0:34.

Fourth quarter

Danville — Lee 6-yard run (kick failed), 8:34.

Central — Davis 47-yard pass from Cody Brown (run failed), 4:20.

Team statistics

;Danville; Central

First downs; 15; 10

Rushes-yards; 37-242; 32-118

Passing yards; 62; 63

Comp-Att-Int; 4-14-1; 4-7-0

Total yards; 304; 181

Kickoff returns; 3-9; 4-52

Punt returns; 0-0; 0-0

Interception returns; 0-0; 1-75

Fumble returns; 3-0; 0-0

Punts-Avg.; 0-0; 0-0

Fumbles-lost; 2-0; 4-3

Penalties-yards; 4-25; 3-15

Time of possession; 26:14; 21:46

Individual statistics

Rushing — Danville: Eric Turner 20-125, T.J. Lee 8-79, JaMarion Clark 9-38. Central: David Willis 14-57, Miles Wood 5-33, Ivan Gomez 5-32, Cody Brown 4-(-5), Kentrell Jones 1-0, Lavonte Pelmore 1-1.

Passing — Danville: Turner 4-13-1 62 yards. TEAM 0-1-0. Central: Brown 4-7-0 63 yards. 

Receiving — Danville: Larvell Watkins 2-47, Matthew Thomas 2-15. Central: Davis 3-56, Jake Schultz 1-8, Willis 1-(-1).

Kickoff returns — Danville: Phillip Shaw Jr. 2-8, Watkins 1-1. Central: Willis 2-32, Wood 1-10, Mekhi Christmon 1-10.

Interception returns — Central: Davis 1-75.

Fumble returns — Danville: Watkins 1-0, Clark 1-0, Bodyn Gagnon 1-0.

Tackles — Danville: Caleb Robinson 8, Joey Irons 8, Clark 8, Randy Westley 5, Matthew Thomas 5, Matthew McQuown 5, Turner 5, Micah McGuire 4, Caleb Campbell 4, Watkins 4, T.J. Lee 2, Brandon McCray 2, Gagnon 2, Semaj Taylor 1, Phillip Shaw Jr. 1.

Game 2

Danville Area Community College 10, Spoon River College 0

DACC`310`33`— `10 `11` 1

SRC`000`00`—`0`3`0

WP — CJ Backer. Two or more hits — D: Andy Bunton, Jonathan Latham, Luke Barnes. 2B — D: Barnes, Bunton, Noah Laurent. 3B — D: Chase Vinson. HR — D: Latham. RBIs — D: Bunton 2, Jake Andriole 2, Latham 2, Vinson 2, Laurent, Barnes.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you